Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: The strangest thing that happened to you in 2020   (fark.com) divider line
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I live a boring life, so for me it was:

Remember years ago people would post that pic of Bush Jr, looking back and waving with the caption "miss me yet"?

Well over the last year those resurfaced...and I was answering "YES"....
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This pic was taken Dec 25

This Jackolantern was made on about Dec 10

It's not Halloween leftovers.

Da fuq
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fell in love with a TFer.  And he with me.

/I win
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

granolasteak: I fell in love with a TFer.  And he with me.

/I win


oh, you poor thing...

/I kid, I kid
//who doesnt love a love story?
///have you already sold the book rights?
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Frederick: granolasteak: I fell in love with a TFer.  And he with me.

/I win

oh, you poor thing...

/I kid, I kid
//who doesnt love a love story?
///have you already sold the book rights?


<3

Nothing can stop me amilin' these days.

Not even TFD snark.  😊
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My staunchly conservative Mother in Law did not vote for Trump.

/ found this out on Christmas Day
// best Christmas present in a very long time
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

granolasteak: Frederick: granolasteak: I fell in love with a TFer.  And he with me.

/I win

oh, you poor thing...

/I kid, I kid
//who doesnt love a love story?
///have you already sold the book rights?

<3

Nothing can stop me amilin' these days.

Not even TFD snark.  😊


I'm sorry I don't know you better but Bada is a super cool dude and I'm glad you guys found each other :)
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The whole year is something of a blur. I can't remember anything significant that happened, strange or otherwise.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could be quite the list, but I am going to say something kind of mundane: Doctor's appointments. The empty or nearly empty waiting rooms, the speed of the process, and the lack of waiting. I've had more appointments than usual this year because of prostate cancer follow-up and hernia surgery.

Before this year, almost the only time I got rapid attention in a medical setting was showing up at an E.R. in the middle of the week before lunch with an episode of SVT.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangest? It also manages to be the best.
So, back in October, Mr Otera and I were watching a SyFy show on Netflix, when I started to hear a piercing "Meow" through the overwhelming background music.  I walked up to the front door to see what I was hearing and saw a kitten sitting on the back porch, mewling at the door for food. When I fed him again the next morning, I noticed that he was missing a foot! I knew I had to catch him and get him inside to safety.
Fark user imageView Full Size


He couldn't have been much older than three months when he showed up, he was TINY. I spent that entire day trying to earn his trust, but in the end, it was his mother who convinced him I was good-- she smelled the chicken livers I offered the kid and hopped up on the porch. The kitten nervously hopped on my lap to be closer to the food, allowing me to scoop him up and bring him inside.
The vet doesn't have any idea how the injury occured.  On our first visit, he expressed amazement that the stump had healed up at all, that the kitten didn't bleed to death, and then admitted to having never seen a cat injured quite like this.  But each visit we get better news. His stump is still growing with him, in fact, it turns out that THAT is the reason why his stump is taking so long to close up! The tibia and fibula are growing better than expected, he's got a food chance of being eligible for an osteo-integrated implant for a prosthetic leg.
We're currently waiting on the orthopedic veterinary surgeon that our vet has referred us to. We're very hopeful that while 2020 ate this kid's leg, 2021 will see him get a replacement!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Him currently. (Photo taken with low quality tablet camera)
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Otera: Strangest? It also manages to be the best.
So, back in October, Mr Otera and I were watching a SyFy show on Netflix, when I started to hear a piercing "Meow" through the overwhelming background music.  I walked up to the front door to see what I was hearing and saw a kitten sitting on the back porch, mewling at the door for food. When I fed him again the next morning, I noticed that he was missing a foot! I knew I had to catch him and get him inside to safety.
[Fark user image image 422x750]

He couldn't have been much older than three months when he showed up, he was TINY. I spent that entire day trying to earn his trust, but in the end, it was his mother who convinced him I was good-- she smelled the chicken livers I offered the kid and hopped up on the porch. The kitten nervously hopped on my lap to be closer to the food, allowing me to scoop him up and bring him inside.
The vet doesn't have any idea how the injury occured.  On our first visit, he expressed amazement that the stump had healed up at all, that the kitten didn't bleed to death, and then admitted to having never seen a cat injured quite like this.  But each visit we get better news. His stump is still growing with him, in fact, it turns out that THAT is the reason why his stump is taking so long to close up! The tibia and fibula are growing better than expected, he's got a food chance of being eligible for an osteo-integrated implant for a prosthetic leg.
We're currently waiting on the orthopedic veterinary surgeon that our vet has referred us to. We're very hopeful that while 2020 ate this kid's leg, 2021 will see him get a replacement!

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Him currently. (Photo taken with low quality tablet camera)


Beautiful kitty.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Otera: Strangest? It also manages to be the best.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Him currently. (Photo taken with low quality tablet camera)


Jack is so adorable, he reminds me very much of my old kitten cat :)
 
SirOsisofLyvre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for sharing the whole story of Jack, Otera.  I missed parts of it in the Cafes.
 
rustypouch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I managed to get a date!

But then I got nervous and awkward, and ruined it.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
getting Covid tested every two weeks since April?

and this happened yesterday.....a good friend of my wife "Sue" and I, she's dating a new guy.  Her dad was in town, and the friend says to him, "I have a new boyfriend, Ricky."

her dad, whom I've met many times, was dumbfounded.  and upset.  he said to my friend, "......Ricky?  But..........no.  This can't be true!"  "Dad, he's really sweet."  "But....honey....No, no. Ricky?"

My friend realizes he's thinking of me, not her new boyfriend, with the same name.  she can't resist.

"Oh yeah, dad, I know it's kinda, 'shocking', I guess, but.....it is what it is."

"But.......honey, what does Sue think of.....all this?"

"Oh, she's totally cool with it."

Friend says her dad's face just dropped, and after a few seconds she was like, "not THAT Ricky, dad!  Jeez, I'm not a homewrecker!"
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Strangest thing is probably that I didn't get completely mad this year.

Other than that possible the student who was openly smoking a bong during an online class. He didn't realize his camera was on.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm a writer, so the strangest thing to happen this year is discovering that vast swathes of the masses consider my day to day life of extended isolation to be anathema.

Who knew?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

granolasteak: I fell in love with a TFer.  And he with me.

/I win


I'd hardly call that weird.  That belongs in the altogether too short GOOD column.  Congrats.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

granolasteak: I fell in love with a TFer.  And he with me.

/I win


Is this his profile pic? Just giving you a warning, I fell for it a couple of years ago. Now I'm out $10,000, my credit is ruined, and it burns when I pee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In March my (now) roomate and I were looking for an apartment in Fort Lauderdale.

Real Estate agent is showing us a place, he starts going on abouthow we won't see any "of those kinds of people" in the neighborhood. My roommate is a naive and has no idea what this means. The agent goes on about how the police chase "people who obviously don't belong om as place like this away."


My roomate, who grew up in south Florida  isn't getting it. So the agent keeps getting more obvious trying to convey the point. He finally gets down to "the building's condo board would have to meet you before you could live here."


I get it but play dumb. "Couldn't they just get our credit scores and a background check? Why would they need to meet us in person? "

Agent: "They can'yt tell from that if you're, you know, one of them."


Suddenly dawns on my roommate what he's saying , what he's been saying all along

We politely noped out and laughed about it on the drive to the next place.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Spent a month of my year (2 weeks each, about 6 weeks apart) in a single hotel room being delivered 3 cool to lukewarm meals a day
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: In March my (now) roomate and I were looking for an apartment in Fort Lauderdale.

Real Estate agent is showing us a place, he starts going on abouthow we won't see any "of those kinds of people" in the neighborhood. My roommate is a naive and has no idea what this means. The agent goes on about how the police chase "people who obviously don't belong om as place like this away."


My roomate, who grew up in south Florida  isn't getting it. So the agent keeps getting more obvious trying to convey the point. He finally gets down to "the building's condo board would have to meet you before you could live here."


I get it but play dumb. "Couldn't they just get our credit scores and a background check? Why would they need to meet us in person? "

Agent: "They can'yt tell from that if you're, you know, one of them."


Suddenly dawns on my roommate what he's saying , what he's been saying all along

We politely noped out and laughed about it on the drive to the next place.


That's illegal and you need to report him (the agent) to the Real Estate board.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Talked to a girl who seemed to accept me for my messed up eye. Went on a date, got a hotel, got laid, had a great date hiking.

Next night, ghosted.

Went to the ER to get the eye looked at and immediately got sent to a hospital 70 miles away where I became a Guinea Pig and spent until 5a in a CT and MRI. Then 2 days in a bed while like 5 different surgical teams assessed me, to finally be told the only option was to take the eye and ALL the tissues in the socket.

Woke up to 3/4 of my head being numb, a surgeon showing me a picture, and saying I'd have nerve damage for months and to wait a few years before requesting my records and watching the video of the procedure because they had to yank REALLY hard to yeet that much affected optic nerve out.

Still sneeze if I brush or scrub my hair in the wrong spot.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Christmas was actually good this year. Got the help I needed from people that hardly, or don't even, know me.

Got this little terror. Again, through the help of other people.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But those things aren't really "strange." At least they shouldn't be.

--------------

So for strangest thing of the year 2020 for me is:

Fark user imageView Full Size


My final gas bill for the year is $20.20. It is low because I only have to pay for cooking gas, heat is included. The least it can be because they have to charge you for the first 100 CCF is $19.54.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Robinfro: only option was to take the eye and ALL the tissues in the socket.


.....gaaaaah.  Sorry to hear that.  How are you now?  Was it like, an accident that led to that or just genetics or whatever?  Are you still adjusting to it, or is it just a thing now?
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB

The difference between being in the hospital last November and this November.  Wash your hands, stay 2 meters apart, wear a mask, and listen to the helpers folks.

/CSB
 
mottsnil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Had my lung just collapse on me one day during the height of COVID in my area. Spent 30 days in ICU, had four surgeries (have more to come) Twice I was given medication that I was allergic to and one of them almost killed me. Realizing that I had signed a DNR and wanting to rescind it but unable to because I'm in the middle of seizures. I didn't mean DNR when you gave me medication that you knew I was allergic too!  Finally released in time to come home and spend unbeknownst to me what would be the last couple of weeks with my 15 year old dog, before his heart gave out. I'm grateful I at least was able to be home with him during those last few weeks.  Somehow, I still feel like I'm one of the lucky ones,
 
Cheron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
2020 has been one long layover. You get into an airport dazed as it is 4 am internal time. You sit and wait with very little to distract you just for the opportunity to board a flight. Right now I'm just thinking about sitting an a cramped seat for eight hours - the vaccine.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd say the weirdest thing was buying a non-Nintendo game console (had a Switch, got an Xbox One X in...April...May, around there), then spent 3-4 months not playing games on it, but using it as a media device for Youtube or Plex when I was home on my desktop.  Finally got around to gaming on it around...October
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got a call from the hospital, saying that my husband was in a car accident. They wouldn't tell me anything else, absolutely nothing about his condition.
I thought he was dead. I was sure that I would get there, and a doctor would sit me down and tell me.
I drove there, did the COVID screening temp check and had to wait for an escort. Still no updates.
A nurse came and walked me into the ER. I was sure that she would sit me down for the notification but nope, she took my to my husband. He was badly injured, and it was rough for a while, but he made it.
Still, there was at least 45 minutes when I just *knew* my husband was dead. It is the most alien feeling in the world.
 
grimnir
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I got fit, spent many hours in the garden, and after moving a ton of soil from the front yard to the back (HRR!), I had a heart attack. In my weird mental state, lying there with my tits out and leads stuck all over me and my housemates freaking out, I made some complimentary remarks about the physiques of the mostly Irish Army paramedics... Something in my brain decided that the appropriate response to a heart attack was to crack jokes. Anyway, i spent a week in the hospital, got a stent, and carried on.

Fast forward. I tried to buy a house with a friend. No problem getting the mortgage approval, but because of the heart attack and COVID, I can't get mortgage protection insurance, which is required. The people who are selling the house we are trying to buy needed to move, so...

Now I'm renting the house with three friends. Two acres, 10 minutes walk to a small village. Between the four of us, the rent is super cheap. There's only one proper bedroom in the house, but it's big enough. We've divided up the space with shelving into four bedrooms and four offices. It's weird, but it works.

At the end of the year, I'm alive, employed, housed, and surrounded by friends. Maybe that's the weirdest thing of all.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I spent the first several months of the year renovating the kitchen in a 70-year-old house that I purchased.

I pulled up multiple layers of flooring and subflooring.  I also completely took out a wall, and ripped out the old plaster from several other walls.

There's no one thing that was particularly out there, but I found lots of instances of weird shiat that people do when they build houses.  Plaster over drywall, untraceable electric lines, strange ways to route ductwork, a dishwasher that was hardwired in so tightly that I had to go down to the basement and trace wires in order to remove it, a half-dozen kinds of fasteners for the flooring.

Every day was an exercise in "I wonder what I'll find next?"
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cheron: the vaccine.


wife got it yesterday.  no adverse effects.  the only thing was she immediately felt sore.  she's like, "the flu vaccine, you'll feel sore 5,6 hours later, maybe the next day.  I *already* feel sore!"  (like, 5 minutes after she got it;  we were in the 15 minute wait line.  the hospital corporation turned one of their facilities into a huge drive-in place, and they literally were timing cars for 15 minutes for 'observation'.  we couldn't have left if we had to.)
 
GRCooper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: In March my (now) roomate and I were looking for an apartment in Fort Lauderdale.

Real Estate agent is showing us a place, he starts going on abouthow we won't see any "of those kinds of people" in the neighborhood. My roommate is a naive and has no idea what this means. The agent goes on about how the police chase "people who obviously don't belong om as place like this away."


My roomate, who grew up in south Florida  isn't getting it. So the agent keeps getting more obvious trying to convey the point. He finally gets down to "the building's condo board would have to meet you before you could live here."


I get it but play dumb. "Couldn't they just get our credit scores and a background check? Why would they need to meet us in person? "

Agent: "They can'yt tell from that if you're, you know, one of them."


Suddenly dawns on my roommate what he's saying , what he's been saying all along

We politely noped out and laughed about it on the drive to the next place.


That's ridiculous!

You can't tell a Nickelback fan just by looking at them.

Well, *most* of the time you can, but it's not foolproof
 
tenalquot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In order:

Dad died (age),  kidney stones, ulcer, Mrs T unemployed for four months, mom died (kidneys), dog died (age, lacerated intestine), neck injury (lifting), bank error (lost account access), sewer line in yard failed, refrigerator quit.

And then there was something about a pandemic and an attempted coup...
 
