Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(StudyFinds)   So much for living in the real world: Average person today spends 17 hours a day looking at digital devices   (studyfinds.org) divider line
14
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2020 at 8:05 AM (15 minutes ago)



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These devices are like a wizard's glass, they allow us to see events from afar.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17 hours? Pffft, amateurs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They double down later in the article and claim we're spending over 19 hours a day looking at a screen?  Yes, everyone sleeps an average of 4 hours and change only, and spends no time obtaining food, drink, or going to the bathroom - much less doing any one of a zillion other things.  That sounds totally legit!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/data massaging much?
//I'd really think someone would have looked at that study and gone, "Ummm..." on the numbers alone
///guessing it's some, "Well there were 4 devices on technically so every hour counted as 4" bullshiat
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: They double down later in the article and claim we're spending over 19 hours a day looking at a screen?  Yes, everyone sleeps an average of 4 hours and change only, and spends no time obtaining food, drink, or going to the bathroom - much less doing any one of a zillion other things.  That sounds totally legit!

[Fark user image 318x158]

/data massaging much?
//I'd really think someone would have looked at that study and gone, "Ummm..." on the numbers alone
///guessing it's some, "Well there were 4 devices on technically so every hour counted as 4" bullshiat


Came here to say this. "You're watching TV while playing a game on your tablet and checking your texts on your phone? You're spending 26 hours a day in front of a digital device!"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While my wife tends to run hot or cold, I wouldn't call her a digital device.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder if they counted things like Kindles. Yes, they are technically a "digital device" but they act more like a book than a screen as far as your eyes & brain go.

And how do they count things like "the tv is on for noise, I'm not actually looking at it"?
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah... I do, but I went to school for 6 years and get paid a shiatload to do it so...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, no.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In related news, average person is now morbidly obese.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: While my wife tends to run hot or cold, I wouldn't call her a digital device.


Weird.  She calls me her, "digital device."
 
Chabash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The instrument panels in most cars are digital devices, any clock that lacks gears is a digital device... It's not like 70 years ago, people were sitting around in quiet contemplation having enriched lives. They were reading the 3 different newspapers that were delivered over the course of the day.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: They double down later in the article and claim we're spending over 19 hours a day looking at a screen?  Yes, everyone sleeps an average of 4 hours and change only, and spends no time obtaining food, drink, or going to the bathroom - much less doing any one of a zillion other things.  That sounds totally legit!



Sometimes I am looking at two tablets, FARKing on my personal tablet while a page is loading on my work tablet, or vice-versa.  Or like right now where I am using a desktop-tethered laptop to FARK and reading forums on my tablet because they updated some of them and my steam powered computer crashes on their websites, so those times count as double.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Real world" includes technology.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: DON.MAC: While my wife tends to run hot or cold, I wouldn't call her a digital device.

Weird.  She calls me her, "digital device."


Is there a such thing as a tennis clap?
 
