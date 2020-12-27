 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(South China Morning Post)   The strange tale of how an English woman became mayor of Danzhai, a small Chinese village   (scmp.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Guizhou, China's Guizhou province, Miao people, Guiyang, Yunnan, mayor of a small village, People's Republic of China, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2020 at 11:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She opened a Pub?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she have a flag? That's British territory now.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Did she have a flag? That's British territory now.


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size


/ Eddie Izzard FTW
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
After reading the article, she is a mayor, just like a five year old kid on a plane with plastic wings is a pilot.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even the Chinees have internalized oppression.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imperialism?
 
semiotix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is it sort of like how a small-town mayor in Japan became President-Elect of the United States?
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You'd think it would be a quirky, delightful tale, but it's a rambling snoozefest.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.