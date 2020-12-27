 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC7 New York)   The vaccine shenanigans have begun: Brooklyn-based health network accused of "fraudulently" securing COVID vaccine for their special people   (abc7ny.com) divider line
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My Avatar is my surprised face......What else is new? The moment I read the headline I pretty much knew..........
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They need to make who got the vaccine early public information.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure the will be hit with a stiff slap on the wrist.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Have begun"? The first vaccines were given to politicians that spent this year denying and downplaying there was any pandemic at all. Right out of the gate it started.
 
