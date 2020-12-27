 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Buzzfeed)   There is strange stuff for sale online, there's the Fark shop...and then there are these guys   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The scratched up casket... Are the scratches.... Inside?

Because that means it was Definatly used.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boob light is the industry term for them.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Number 11 is somewhat clever, given that it would have to be fastened to the wall.

Around these parts, light fixtures like number 15 are commonly called boob lights.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
itsjustcrap.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised no one was selling used panties.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Clean Corn Dogs"?
 
12349876
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Number 11 is somewhat clever, given that it would have to be fastened to the wall.

Around these parts, light fixtures like number 15 are commonly called boob lights.


I've seen tables cut and fastened to the wall on HGTV.  I haven't seen the rest of the table used as a shelf though.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The price on mannequin women's legs at $45 each?
Shouldn't it be sold as a set?
I could never split a woman's legs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: The price on mannequin women's legs at $45 each?
Shouldn't it be sold as a set?
I could never split a woman's legs.

[Fark user image 425x645]


You are a true farker.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obviously some of those were just meant for laughs. The weirdest one I've seen lately was an "autographed" George Foreman grill. Apparently the seller thought the logo of Foreman's signature was a unique selling point.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I got better
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some of those are strange, or hilarious, but I'm not sure any of them beat "buy this chair that may burn you to death"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The dinged-up casket looks like a good buy if you run a haunted house.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That Furby looks blazed out of its mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The dinged-up casket looks like a good buy if you run a haunted house.


Or if that relative that nobody really liked finally died.
 
Gr3asy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm dying here.  I cannot lie.  I would buy that Furby bong.

Fark user imageView Full Size



/One of my kids did have a Furby collecting phase though, hmmm..........
//Furbys: Not Even Once!  Gateway drug!
///Hey did the builder ever post a faq?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm surprised no one was selling used panties.


How many do you need?
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The fat cat sleeping next to the smorgasbord of cat toys made me snicker.
 
mononymous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: The price on mannequin women's legs at $45 each?
Shouldn't it be sold as a set?
I could never split a woman's legs.

[Fark user image image 425x645]


Whynotboth.jpg

Btw, that furby is lit af.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

starsrift: The fat cat sleeping next to the smorgasbord of cat toys made me snicker.


Came here to say this...made me chuckle, too. Give the kitty a break--she looks like she's getting on in years.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

