Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter) Ok tree is coming out
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would have been a hell of a lot easier to shove it through the other way around
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You should have seen him getting it up there
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wrap that shiat!
/Trojan MAN!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing nobody was walking on that sidewalk. What an asshole
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Anyone seen the cat?"
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was expecting it to swing out and smash the window below.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like watching a long turd come out of a dog.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: Good thing nobody was walking on that sidewalk. What an asshole


That's why I don't believe that this happened in Boston.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Would have been a hell of a lot easier to shove it through the other way around


That's what she said!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: It's like watching a long turd come out of a dog.


You, uh, do that often?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ishkur: It's like watching a long turd come out of a dog.

You, uh, do that often?


You have any idea how fascinating it is? You can't look away.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: scottydoesntknow: Ishkur: It's like watching a long turd come out of a dog.

You, uh, do that often?

You have any idea how fascinating it is? You can't look away.


My dog has a weird habit of staring right at us. Makes it really uncomfortable so we instinctively turn away and give her privacy.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: My dog has a weird habit of staring right at us. Makes it really uncomfortable so we instinctively turn away and give her privacy.


Uncomfortable for you or the dog?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Would have been a hell of a lot easier to shove it through the other way around


YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I thought the Treebeard of Liberty finally found an Ent-waifu.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ishkur: scottydoesntknow: Ishkur: It's like watching a long turd come out of a dog.

You, uh, do that often?

You have any idea how fascinating it is? You can't look away.

My dog has a weird habit of staring right at us. Makes it really uncomfortable so we instinctively turn away and give her privacy.


Next time throw a tennis ball. The existential angst is palpable.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well that wasn't nearly on fire enough for 2020.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: You should have seen him getting it up there


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Good thing nobody was walking on that sidewalk. What an asshole


He hung out the window and looked down before dropping it, so eh.
 
chawco
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ishkur: It's like watching a long turd come out of a dog.


You have strange hobbies.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ishkur: scottydoesntknow: Ishkur: It's like watching a long turd come out of a dog.

You, uh, do that often?

You have any idea how fascinating it is? You can't look away.

My dog has a weird habit of staring right at us. Makes it really uncomfortable so we instinctively turn away and give her privacy.


She's assuming you're keeping an eye out for danger while she's vulnerable, and is watching you for signs of trouble. Pack behavior.
 
crinz83
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"you got 10 seconds to start growing money or else.. 9..8..
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ishkur: scottydoesntknow: Ishkur: It's like watching a long turd come out of a dog.

You, uh, do that often?

You have any idea how fascinating it is? You can't look away.


Once when my dog was a puppy she ate a piece of tinsel. Was quite eye-catching when it was expelled.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of taking a post-holiday dump, especially after gorging on constipational foods.
 
