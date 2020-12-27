 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(MSN)   Good thing this is "The World's Most Interesting Police Cars" because 81 slides would be a drag if they were only "Sort of Interesting Police Cars" or "Alright but Not That Remarkable Police Cars" like some slide shows   (msn.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


So some Canadian cops have tanks, too.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nothing is interesting enough for 81 separate pages.
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Use a deslider next time:

http://deslide.clusterfake.net/?o=htm​l​_table&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msn.com%2Fe​n-ca%2Fautos%2Fenthusiasts%2Fthe-world​-s-most-interesting-police-cars%2Fss-B​B1cfbR0
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, I know it mismatches the picture and captions, but it's still better than the slideshow.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
en.bcdn.bizView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Last of the Hippies: Use a deslider next time:

http://deslide.clusterfake.net/?o=html​_table&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msn.com%2Fe​n-ca%2Fautos%2Fenthusiasts%2Fthe-world​-s-most-interesting-police-cars%2Fss-B​B1cfbR0


God that's awful. That's like telling someone to read the lyrics instead of listen to a song.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ha! NoScript for the win!

So, in my mind, I thought of that '90's era Crown Victoria that RoboCop and his partner skidded & sparked as they bottomed-out when they hauled-ass out the police station? And then they ended up dying together while he was mumbling something about Murphy?

I mean, it was a super dark movie, and it's been at least 20 years since I've seen it.
 
