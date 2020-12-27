 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC News)   Three dead, three wounded in bowling alley shooting. Suspect in custody, reported to have said "should have marked it zero"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
auritribe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A suspect, described by police as a 37-year-old white man, was taken into custody. "When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was still in the building," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said at a briefing. "No officers fired their weapons we know of at this point

Because of course a white male suspect would be taken alive and unharmed after having just fatally shot several people.

Meanwhile, selling individual cigarettes or being accused of passing counterfeit banknotes is punishable by summary execution by strangulation if you're black.

'Murica.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just dump their bodies in the gutter.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rockford, one of the largest cities in Illinois, is located about 90 minutes outside Chicago

I'm not sure time based measurements of distance should be used, especially in Chicago. Sometimes 90 minutes is 3 miles.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gobble
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah. But, at least Dick and Jane America can sleep tight knowing, that if a one in a thousand crime happens to them, they can defend themselves. So any other death is just collateral damage.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's such a great thing that people have instant access deadly weapons  and use them to solve
petty disputes and minor problems, when simple words or walking away would work just as well, with no one getting hurt.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least the shooter respected social distancing by using a ranged weapon.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Would you prefer he did the typical "white male with a gun" thing and went all farking Stephen Paddock and Adam Lanza on everyone in the bowling alley before killing himself?

If I had to choose between the two, I'm okay with the whole "surrender peacefully and not murder everyone within range" thing
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think we can safely say the answer to this is - no.
 
ongbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmmm, Rockford. Back in the 80's, when I was a littles kid, my father took us out to Rockford to look at some houses he was thinking of buying as investment properties. Well, it turned out that he said it was a busted trip, because after driving around the town for a few hours, he determined that the whole place was a couple of years from a major crack epidemic. He wasn't wrong.

/There was one street we looked at properties on, I believe it was Elm street. The neighborhood and the houses where so bad, I made a joke about it being "The Nightmare  on Elm Street", and my father was laughing so hard he had to pull over
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A suspect, described by police as a 37-year-old white man, was taken into custody.
"When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was still in the building," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said at a briefing. "No officers fired their weapons

Welp.
 
