Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 817: "Hope 2". Details and rules in first post.
posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Hope 2

Description: As the shiatshow of 2020 draws to a close and 2021 begins, show us pictures of hope. Interpretation is up to you.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0980 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



Every evening for the past 100 plus years this statue has waved goodbye to the sun. One day next week it will wave goodbye to the last day of 2020, and a few hours a later a new day, and a new year will dawn behind it.  The statue has said goodbye to a lot of years and a lot of good and bad times over the century or so it has stood watch. At some point it will wave goodbye to all this mess for the last time. Then, just like the new year's sun will shine on it next week, a new and better day will warm its back, and ours.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I took this photo from my front porch:

Fark user imageView Full Size


To me, a rainbow symbolizes hope for recovery after a storm has passed. Year 2020 was definitely a storm.
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Oregon Badlands, late July:

Fark user imageView Full Size


After a miserable decade living in the south, I decided I couldn't take it any more... So I did what any reasonable person would do, I bought a rooftop tent, quit my job, and hit the road. No plan beyond getting back home to the NW, no safety net.

Once I left, it was like I couldn't put enough miles between me and everything I was leaving behind. I did about 10k miles in the two months leading up to this picture. I stayed a different place every night, just so I could keep putting more distance between me and everything I was leaving behind. Until I got to the Oregon Badlands. There, I finally stopped running.

I came and went from this spot a few times over the next couple months... Along the way I stumbled into two little outdoor raves entirely by accident, hauled ass across Black Rock and Alvord Deserts, saw comets and mountain lions and wildfires, sheared an axle on my car, discovered a meth lab, the usual... But what I remember more than anything was this sunset, when I finally stopped, caught my breath, and -- for the first time in a long time -- felt like everything was going to be okay.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Got scraps?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0216 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/young couple enjoying each others company at sunset.
///Sunset Rock, Highland, NC
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Wedding in pandemic times
\ It was outdoors, nobody caught the virus from it.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It gives me hope that there are humans out there writing encouraging words for people during these times.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Encouragement by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCN8669 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/I found this little guy sitting in the basement of a vacant house a few weeks ago; cold and slowly drying out, with no possible escape from the basement. I brought him out into the sun to warm up, and left him to hop into a pond when he was ready. In the middle December a dying little frog, got another chance. I hope he made it. Its not much, but I like to think he did.

/must be my inner sap coming out.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Voting patterns in Arizona are giving me hope for my birth state
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Onward and upward!
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I somehow get a hopeful vibe from this sculpture.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keytar Bear. Central Square, Cambridge, Ma. December 2020. I've heard of him before but have never seen him until now. Kind of cool to just see unusual nice randomness in a year full of bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.bostonmagazine.com/arts-e​n​tertainment/2014/04/04/keytar-bear-bos​ton-interview/
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hope for an early Spring
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hoping for a treat.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hope is the thing with feathers.
 
