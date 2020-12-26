 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(MSN)   Slideshow of things you should keep in your car during winter. Number 2: "Purified water that is approved by a government body like the U.S. Coast Guard." And then it gets weird   (msn.com) divider line
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let me understand. You get stuck. You remove the kitten from the kitty litter, place the kitten under the tire and ...?
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And, you always carry a spare girlfriend to send for fuel when you run out?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can shove the slide show up your...................?
 
SalmonberryPie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One suggested item is a portable AM/FM radio with extra batteries, for storm alerts or road closures or whatever.

Do newer cars NOT have radios anymore? (My 2010 Nissan has a radio.)
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and in Florida, DEET, alligator gun, and Yankee repellent.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SalmonberryPie: One suggested item is a portable AM/FM radio with extra batteries, for storm alerts or road closures or whatever.

Do newer cars NOT have radios anymore? (My 2010 Nissan has a radio.)


If you're battery's totally dead it won't be much help.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: SalmonberryPie: One suggested item is a portable AM/FM radio with extra batteries, for storm alerts or road closures or whatever.

Do newer cars NOT have radios anymore? (My 2010 Nissan has a radio.)

If you're battery's totally dead it won't be much help.


That's going to take a while. A car battery will keep the radio going for a long time after you run out of gas. The only advantage I can see for also carrying a portable one would be to get the VHF weather bands (not mentioned in the article itself, only on the other site it links to).

p.s. Dear "The Verge",

The NOAA uses low-frequency radio's ability to travel long distances to its advantage. It broadcasts on an even lower frequency than AM radio, between the 162.400 MHz and 162.550 MHz frequencies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SalmonberryPie: One suggested item is a portable AM/FM radio with extra batteries, for storm alerts or road closures or whatever.

Do newer cars NOT have radios anymore? (My 2010 Nissan has a radio.)


Yes they do, but cars also die and are unable to power the radio. Example: About 8 years ago, we had a nasty storm, my wife's 20 minute commute took 3 hours. People were running out of gas stuck in traffic. My poor wife had no heater on top of everything. She didn't run out of gas, but she came close.

So yeah, the idea is that you aren't relying on what's inside the car, since it might not be working.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reads like a list of CD supplies from the '50's.
It's just winter, not Panic in the Year Zero.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to reduce list by 4-5 items:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hand-crank power
//get your hand out and start cranking!
///dammit
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always kept a kit when I lived at 20 below
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ivo Shandor:
"The NOAA uses low-frequency radio's ability to travel long distances to its advantage. It broadcasts on an even lower frequency than AM radio, between the 162.400 MHz and 162.550 MHz frequencies."

Small problem with this statement. AM Radio is 535-1605 kHz. The NOAA frequencies are much higher and are, as stated, between 162.400 MHz and 162.550 MHz. These weather radio frequencies are LOS (line of sight).  The weather forecasts are very local and are only intended for that local area, not some place a long way away.  So, NOAA chose frequencies that do not travel long distances (LOS).

There are long-distance HF broadcasts but, because they are "world-wide" these broadcasts are for less-local weather.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I always throw some extra clothes like a jacket, gloves, hat etc in my car in the winter in case I break down and maybe need to sit in the cold for a few hours. I'm never remote enough that I would need  to keep food, water and stuff like that though.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's nothing in that list that's "weird," subby. There are three ammo cans and one wife-sized backpack in our van that contain all of those items, as well as a few others. The cans & backpack have dates (Sharpie on masking tape for the cans, Sharpie on a laundry tag for the backpack) that covers the last time the contents were reviewed & confirmed good, and we usually do so twice a year.

Both of us have spent decades camping, in adverse weather, usually with unprepared folks, to let such things slide.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Missing from the list:

- Two tickets to paradise
- Hazy shades
- A towel
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: How to reduce list by 4-5 items:

[Fark user image 850x446]

/hand-crank power
//get your hand out and start cranking!
///dammit


Doesn't "reduce" so much as "consolidate" those items, but it's an excellent idea to have such items in your kit.
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My mom used to be a rural postal carrier in western N Dakota. In the winter the back of her  Cherokee  looked like she was heading out on an Mt. Everest expedition.
 
