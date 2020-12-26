 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New York Times)   Good news about the coronavirus vaccine is becoming contagious   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Vaccination, coronavirus vaccine, Public health, Health care  
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've never been a doubter. Show me the needle, I'll show you my arm.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm getting my first shot Wednesday. So excited to help put this pandemic behind us.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WIfe and I got our first dose of the Moderna vacc today. Our shoulders are pretty sore, but that is it.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm in group 1C (I assume cystic fibrosis is included there) so hopefully by March?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just tell them they can't have the vaccine and their contrarian mindset will have them banging on the clinic door demanding one.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Got my first last week. No side effects. I've got an appointment for round 2 in a couple of weeks.
 
12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for some combination (it might be different from place to place) of some people not getting the 2nd dose and some places not having 2nd doses for the people who they gave the 1st and other places refusing to do 2nd dose only.

Because Murica is that dumb.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good to hear. I have an African American friend (yes, I have black friend)  and we were talking about the understandable reluctance among the community. We both guessed that resistance would decline fast as the vaccines rolled out.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sweet. Now manufacture and ship enough vaccines before they change their minds.
 
CastIronStove
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Got my first last week. No side effects. I've got an appointment for round 2 in a couple of weeks.


Have you noticed any problems with your new microchip? I'm concerned about cellphone interference.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Just tell them they can't have the vaccine and their contrarian mindset will have them banging on the clinic door demanding one.


Genius! Farker of the Day Award.
 
Corvus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People didn't want to believe because they didn't want to change their lifestyle. If they thought the vaccine would work then it made them being safe for others more important.

Now that they find out they don't need to change they are ok with believing in a shot.

I had a "friend" of mine who said no one should change what they were doing to protect others because there was nothing we could do to stop it. Now he saying other people should be careful after he got the vaccine.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm hoping I'm even going to be able to take any of the vaccines eventually. My specialists are weighing my autoimmune disorder against the vaccine. They want to see how it behaves in ppl with other AI disorders first. So I get to still be locked down and obnoxiously cautious for a bit yet.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wish I had some idea of where or how to get on a waiting list for it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everything was going fine until I read the fine print.   The vaccine will turn your exposure asymptomatic.  There is no study that shows a vaccinated group will cease to spread the virus.  They won't feel the shock of the body reacting, but there's no guarantee (or study) that they will not lose super-spreader status just because of a vaccine.

The mask, distancing, and staying the fark away from the action will become more important as dangerous grandstanders will be demanding a ruling the cure has arrived and everything is back to normal.

It's the equivalent of making moving cars safer at night by turning off their lights while in heavy freeway traffic.
 
Korzine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm getting the first stage of the Pfizer shot Monday. Nothing like being PRN during an outbreak and having to go into the covid isolation unit to retrieve equipment. It baffles me that PRN is legally allowed.

/PRN stands for pro re nata
//which is latin for, "go f*** yourself."
 
Corvus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CastIronStove: Hey Nurse!: Got my first last week. No side effects. I've got an appointment for round 2 in a couple of weeks.

Have you noticed any problems with your new microchip? I'm concerned about cellphone interference.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
usernameguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Just tell them they can't have the vaccine and their contrarian mindset will have them banging on the clinic door demanding one.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop the vaccine steal!
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Everything was going fine until I read the fine print.   The vaccine will turn your exposure asymptomatic.  There is no study that shows a vaccinated group will cease to spread the virus.  They won't feel the shock of the body reacting, but there's no guarantee (or study) that they will not lose super-spreader status just because of a vaccine.

The mask, distancing, and staying the fark away from the action will become more important as dangerous grandstanders will be demanding a ruling the cure has arrived and everything is back to normal.

It's the equivalent of making moving cars safer at night by turning off their lights while in heavy freeway traffic.


What *are* you talking about? It doesn't make you shoot Superman-style virus-destroying lasers out of your eyes. But it protects you and yours from dying from a lethal virus. That's true of all viruses. Should we have banned the polio vaccine because it only keeps the vaccinated people from getting polio during a polio epidemic, and not the people around them? Smallpox?

It's a preventative, not a nuclear bomb.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Joanne Barnes, 68, a retired elementary school teacher from Fairbanks, Alaska, who told The New York Times last summerthat she would not get it.

What changed her mind?
"The Biden administration, returning to listening to science and the fantastic stats associated with the vaccines," she replied.

The policies of an entity that won't exist for weeks nor be effective for months has convinced her. Thank God she's retired so her stupidity won't be transferred unto the next generation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: BitwiseShift: Everything was going fine until I read the fine print.   The vaccine will turn your exposure asymptomatic.  There is no study that shows a vaccinated group will cease to spread the virus.  They won't feel the shock of the body reacting, but there's no guarantee (or study) that they will not lose super-spreader status just because of a vaccine.

The mask, distancing, and staying the fark away from the action will become more important as dangerous grandstanders will be demanding a ruling the cure has arrived and everything is back to normal.

It's the equivalent of making moving cars safer at night by turning off their lights while in heavy freeway traffic.

What *are* you talking about? It doesn't make you shoot Superman-style virus-destroying lasers out of your eyes. But it protects you and yours from dying from a lethal virus. That's true of all viruses. Should we have banned the polio vaccine because it only keeps the vaccinated people from getting polio during a polio epidemic, and not the people around them? Smallpox?

It's a preventative, not a nuclear bomb.


At this point I well come the USSR bombing.

/
Yes. FF I Know the USSR fell in the mid 90s. Please FYM 🙄
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: BitwiseShift: Everything was going fine until I read the fine print.   The vaccine will turn your exposure asymptomatic.  There is no study that shows a vaccinated group will cease to spread the virus.  They won't feel the shock of the body reacting, but there's no guarantee (or study) that they will not lose super-spreader status just because of a vaccine.

The mask, distancing, and staying the fark away from the action will become more important as dangerous grandstanders will be demanding a ruling the cure has arrived and everything is back to normal.

It's the equivalent of making moving cars safer at night by turning off their lights while in heavy freeway traffic.

What *are* you talking about? It doesn't make you shoot Superman-style virus-destroying lasers out of your eyes. But it protects you and yours from dying from a lethal virus. That's true of all viruses. Should we have banned the polio vaccine because it only keeps the vaccinated people from getting polio during a polio epidemic, and not the people around them? Smallpox?

It's a preventative, not a nuclear bomb.


I read his comment as: the vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent infection and transmission, but perhaps just sickness.  This will be a factor lost on a great many people, who will then proceed to act like they should get special treatment e.g. not having to wear masks anywhere, being allowed to congregate in large groups, demanding the economy fully repoen, etc.  It will lead to vaccinated people becoming asymptomatic superspreaders, all because it's not likely to be made clear enough that these vaccines might not be the full panacea people think they are.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: There is no study that shows a vaccinated group will cease to spread the virus.


How the hell would you design a trial, in the midst of community spread, that would demonstrate this?  I can't come up with a way that wouldn't be unethical, like exposing unvaccinated control groups to the virus.  Good luck getting your IRB to approve that, much less subjects willing to sign informed consent.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: I'm in group 1C (I assume cystic fibrosis is included there) so hopefully by March?


I am in group 4F
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kermit Speaks Wisdom
Youtube Op5pV2DJTsw
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blockhouse: BitwiseShift: There is no study that shows a vaccinated group will cease to spread the virus.

How the hell would you design a trial, in the midst of community spread, that would demonstrate this?  I can't come up with a way that wouldn't be unethical, like exposing unvaccinated control groups to the virus.  Good luck getting your IRB to approve that, much less subjects willing to sign informed consent.


isn't that what one of the trials in UK was about?  To see how much of a viral load it takes to induce an infection?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Covid deniers and super spreaders should have to pay a premium for the vaccine, get a bar code tattoo that when scanned with a cellphone will show a log of their idiotic social media posts, and sit on a cactus prior to being given the vaccine.

I apologize if I kink shamed anyone with the cactus comment.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Got my shot on the morning of the 24th. Merry Christmas
 
