Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8 PM ET), the Madison High Yearbook committee wants pics of the faculty, George can no longer resist Liz's pleading to get a TV set and a new Superman adventure starts with Nazis again (but we don't call them Nazis yet)   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Friday the 13th - 5/15/49 - The Madison High Yearbook Committee is gathering pictures of the faculty.

My Favorite Husband - Ordering a TV Set - 10/14/49 - George resists Liz's pleadings to get a TV until he sees football on the Atterbury's set.

Superman - The Grayson Submarine Part 6 - 5/23/41
Dr Deutch and the Radium Mine Parts 1 to 4 - 5/26 - 6/2/41
The ending of The Grayson Submarine, where the "Nazi" Dr Deutch gets apprehended segues into the next story, so you can guess that he's no longer apprehended.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...

/Two hours where I actually have to *listen* to what's going on - one of the best parts of the week!
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone's running Fibber McGee. Always liked Fibber and Molly.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pdieten: Someone's running Fibber McGee. Always liked Fibber and Molly.


I should remember to adjust show timing so they don't get interrupted mid-stream.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sophie's lying down beside me, for as long as that lasts.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
totalbeauty.comView Full Size
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rude. No fair criticizing her looks
 
