Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Smarter than the average drunk, woman slips out of her handcuffs four times after DUI arrest
    Weird, Police, Jimena Gonzalez Ramirez, Coroner, Utah, Shire, early Thursday morning, LEE COUNTY, woman  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Which reminds me, last night I watched Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, and it was pretty fun. Lots of great action and well-shot wreckage.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ach, with her wee little 'ands
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She sounds bendy
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drunk enough to not feel pain, flexible and skinny enough to slip the handcuffs four times? She sounds fun. For someone, anyway.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She looks like Gene Simmons.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fingle Dan and the boys broke her out by taking a Los Santos cop hostage.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think she should get to walk because she outsmarted the cops. Wait, that's a terrible precedent to set.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: [Fark user image 225x225]


That's a **REAL** hard and rough 19.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GWSuperfan: tonguedepressor: [Fark user image 225x225]

That's a **REAL** hard and rough 19.


I beg to differ, have her bathed and powdered and sent to my penthouse.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like she's had some practice.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: She sounds bendy


Hay thanks for the Fark.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: [Fark user image 225x225]


nbc-2.comView Full Size


I'm sure she cleans up well.  Even if not, she sounds like fun.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alex, I'll take Florida adult video stars with a very specific skill set for a hundred please

Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP great game show host dude
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you comply and act meek (doubly for females) they will put your cuffs on loose. I never understood this. There is a proper tightness to handcuffs. Too loose and they can slip out, and too tight it causes damage. Seriously, ask someone into S&M they know their gear.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you slip out of the cuffs, is that resisting arrest?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: If you comply and act meek (doubly for females) they will put your cuffs on loose. I never understood this.


Don't be an asshole, get treated like a fellow human being instead of an enemy.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaytkay: baron von doodle: If you comply and act meek (doubly for females) they will put your cuffs on loose. I never understood this.

Don't be an asshole Be someone a cop wants to f*ck, get treated like a fellow human being instead of an enemy.


FTFY
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This looks like a case for detective Nicky Flippers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: If you comply and act meek (doubly for females) they will put your cuffs on loose. I never understood this. There is a proper tightness to handcuffs. Too loose and they can slip out, and too tight it causes damage. Seriously, ask someone into S&M they know their gear.


No one smart in s&m uses real cuffs tmk. Even loose, they can get twisted up against something or pulled on too hard and cause nerve damage.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: If you slip out of the cuffs, is that resisting arrest?


Yes.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
True story: when I was arrested for DUI (still ashamed, 10 years sober) I had recently returned from the desert, and one of the things I learned in my combat survival refresher was how to pick handcuffs. I practiced a lot in the desert since I had nothing else to do and got pretty good at it. Anyway, they put me in the cuffs, but I had a paper clip in my pocket and I thought it would be funny to take my cuffs off. So I did. But before they noticed I put them back on, because it finally dawned on me that I was in serious trouble and that would have been a really bad idea.

When we got to the prison they were confused because they were sure they double-locked the handcuffs and they were on tighter. I didn't say a word.

For the record, picking standard chain-connected handcuffs isn't difficult at all, it's just a question of knowing how to do it and twisting your wrist to get good access to them. That said, don't do it. The police don't like that very much.
 
