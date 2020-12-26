 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   1 in 1000 Americans have died from COVID-19. If only there was something that could have been done to prevent this from happening   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently waving Trump flags, screaming obscenities on TikTok and typing white nationalist rhetoric on Parler doesn't prevent COVID. Who knew?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"La La La I can't here you" -said too damn many people.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No need, it will be gone by last Easter, like a miracle.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we still calling this fake news and a hoax?

Or have we here at fark maybe decided that we don't need those kinds of people in our community
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder what the final tallies of murders from this president will be before he finally leaves office.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I imagine this as my graduating class having to murder a random person so the rest of us could graduate this year on time. People prone to fascism would say, "it's only one," while the rest of us would say, "fark that/why/it's just a piece of paper/we can wait a year."
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x425]

I wonder what the final tallies of murders from this president will be before he finally leaves office.


Makes you wonder how that racoon got up there in the first place.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.


I tried.

No one listened to me.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Agreed! Biden really needs to do more to combat Covid....

/ the previous post was brought to you by your crazy uncle on Facebook
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.

I tried.

No one listened to me.


You've gotta make the formal request in Comic Sans on Fark Prime. I could make the request for you, but it's my turn to make sure that nobody time travels to  murder Hitler.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I could make the request for you, but it's my turn to make sure that nobody time travels to  murder Hitler.


Too late.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Purple_Urkle: Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.

I tried.

No one listened to me.

You've gotta make the formal request in Comic Sans on Fark Prime. I could make the request for you, but it's my turn to make sure that nobody time travels to  murder Hitler.


People should listen to Greta Thunberg, she's also a time traveler.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It will be gone in April..you know when it gets warmer.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1 per every 8 is about to be homeless.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.


Good luck with that. The shed he keeps it in has like 5 padlocks on it.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apparently y'all missed the threads that it's over 3 million deaths this year.
/ much loss
//so sad
///much bs
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.


What if this is the best timeline, and Trump had to win in 2016 so he could be in office when COVID struck?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: iheartscotch: Purple_Urkle: Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.

I tried.

No one listened to me.

You've gotta make the formal request in Comic Sans on Fark Prime. I could make the request for you, but it's my turn to make sure that nobody time travels to  murder Hitler.

People should listen to Greta Thunberg, she's also a time traveler.


No she's not. She's a teenager whose parents were wealthy enough to become activists instead of just watching from the sidelines like the rest of us and it has afforded her some media clout we never had.

The things she's saying aren't new. She just has more decades of data than they did in the 70's and the internet to get more exposure, but it's the same message.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But car crashes! And heart attacks! And cancer! And like such as the natural causes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If only there was something that could have been done to prevent this from happening

Subby, I told you, we're cousins, and our inbreeding will not create a 'miracle baby' that will stop the pandemic. It will just be gross, awkward, and brief.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: 1 per every 8 is about to be homeless.


Is that's what it takes to make sure that 1 out of every 16 people never votes Republican again, its almost worth it.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In Los Angeles County alone, it's one every ten minutes.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not the first time in American history a bunch of uneducated hateful coonts inflicted this kind of damage on their own country
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
America's getting a priority on vaccines over other countries. I mean, that's fine. Someone has to be the guinea pigs, and the US is one of the countries that is producing it, so fair-sies.

You know what's going to happen next year? America's going to get the virus wiped out. Then some Magats who refused to sign up for 5G Gates LifeTrackersTM are going to visit a country that's not fully vaccinated, come back and start the outbreak again.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has died, not have died.

/grammar still matters!
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.


with all respect, can you just imagine the following scenario... Hillary Clinton president.

...Both houses of congress controlled by republicans after brutal mid terms.

...The last 3 years have been a shiatshow of investigations that make benghazi look like hearings for mister rogers neighborhood.

... An election is coming, trumplicans nominate someone as dumb or dumber than Trump.

Then a pandemic. Clinton tries to enact any form of central response.

The right wing would have lost its shiat and we would have been lucky to pass a bill that banned drowning puppies on live TV.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: No need, it will be gone by last Easter, like a miracle.


It comes back on Easter. Goes away on Good Friday.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Semi-serious question:  how do you sue a government for genocide?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ultimately, our population will be decimated at the very least.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You don't need a mask.
Just wash your hands more often.
It will die off over the summer like the seasonal flu.

Or not.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Purple_Urkle: iheartscotch: Purple_Urkle: Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.

I tried.

No one listened to me.

You've gotta make the formal request in Comic Sans on Fark Prime. I could make the request for you, but it's my turn to make sure that nobody time travels to  murder Hitler.

People should listen to Greta Thunberg, she's also a time traveler.

No she's not. She's a teenager whose parents were wealthy enough to become activists instead of just watching from the sidelines like the rest of us and it has afforded her some media clout we never had.

The things she's saying aren't new. She just has more decades of data than they did in the 70's and the internet to get more exposure, but it's the same message.


nuh uh i'm pretty sure she's a time traveler

Fark user imageView Full Size


queef mace, labeler
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hlehmann: In Los Angeles County alone, it's one every ten minutes.


on a healthy day the LAC morgue sees 1,000 bodies / day.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Not the first time in American history a bunch of uneducated hateful coonts inflicted this kind of damage on their own country


Actually it is. The republicans have killed more americans this year than WW2, both fronts.

And the number keeps going up.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So far.

The vaccine's not going to be effective for months, in terms of significant reduction of R0. But, again, our federal government's basically saying "the vaccine's here, folks - we can go back to doing whatever the hell we wanna do!" even though the official line is still a tired bus monitor, monotoning "FFS, please stop doing whatever the hell you wanna do" in desperation.

I'm not going to push my usual copy & paste here. If you don't know by now, find an 8-year-old and ask them what you should be doing to prevent COVID-19. If you do know by now, keep doing it until at least June, probably until October, because that's what it's going to take.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.

with all respect, can you just imagine the following scenario... Hillary Clinton president.

...Both houses of congress controlled by republicans after brutal mid terms.

...The last 3 years have been a shiatshow of investigations that make benghazi look like hearings for mister rogers neighborhood.

... An election is coming, trumplicans nominate someone as dumb or dumber than Trump.

Then a pandemic. Clinton tries to enact any form of central response.

The right wing would have lost its shiat and we would have been lucky to pass a bill that banned drowning puppies on live TV.


Not only that, but if Clinton had managed to do anything abut it, she would have been investigated for each and every one of the unacceptable 13 deaths caused by COVID.
 
dericwater
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x425]

I wonder what the final tallies of murders from this president will be before he finally leaves office.


To be fair to Biden, the deaths after January 20, 2021 should still be ascribed to Trump. If there were a fourth or fifth wave, I might add Biden as a contributor to that. It would depend on whether the cause was due to people wanting to stigginit to Biden and managed to kill themselves or not.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: hlehmann: In Los Angeles County alone, it's one every ten minutes.

on a healthy day the LAC morgue sees 1,000 bodies / day.


There's that denial i mentioned
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So crazy... 18.7 million confirmed cases, so roughly 1 in 20 infected.

People I know personally who have been  of three total over the last year?  Three. A brother in law, a former coworker, and an acquaintance I haven't actually seen in 5 years who mentioned it on FB. The latter is the only one I personally know who has been impacted financially.

It's really surreal to see the numbers and know that this is a big deal but looking around, it just doesn't register.

/and that's why I trust science and public health officials...
//it's just like the whole opioid thing... it's basically invisible unless you're in the class of people for whom it's a problem.
///life isn't fair
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: leeksfromchichis: Purple_Urkle: iheartscotch: Purple_Urkle: Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.

I tried.

No one listened to me.

You've gotta make the formal request in Comic Sans on Fark Prime. I could make the request for you, but it's my turn to make sure that nobody time travels to  murder Hitler.

People should listen to Greta Thunberg, she's also a time traveler.

No she's not. She's a teenager whose parents were wealthy enough to become activists instead of just watching from the sidelines like the rest of us and it has afforded her some media clout we never had.

The things she's saying aren't new. She just has more decades of data than they did in the 70's and the internet to get more exposure, but it's the same message.

nuh uh i'm pretty sure she's a time traveler

[Fark user image image 310x162]

queef mace, labeler


That's Keanu Reeves.
 
Stibium
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FormlessOne:

CNN is hyping it up the same way. It's pretty sickening to watch
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not gonna bother with them, but if Fark is going to make the business decision to give a platform to plague-rat covidiot assholery, denialism, memoryholing, willfull ignorance, and belligerent stupidity, we really should get an "Eat Shiat" button in Covid threads.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: hlehmann: In Los Angeles County alone, it's one every ten minutes.

on a healthy day the LAC morgue sees 1,000 bodies / day.


And they all voted for Biden!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Albert911emt: We should use Obama's time machine and go back to 2016 and redo the election, and then maybe 2020 might not be as bad the second time around.

What if this is the best timeline, and Trump had to win in 2016 so he could be in office when COVID struck?


Its not the worst timeline. In the worst timeline trump won re-election and Creed's new album is top of the charts.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: Semi-serious question:  how do you sue a government for genocide?


statesidestills.comView Full Size


She might figure out a way...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In general, Americans don't care enough about each other. Why else would people be traveling during a pandemic, even if it is the Holidays, and travel is down compared to last year?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This bears repeating.

Japan has not done a single lockdown. To my knowledge, nobody has been arrested for not wearing masks or taking precautions. No special laws have been passed. No curfews. No harsh words. No huge protests. No YouTube ugliness. Nobody being pushed around by anyone. 3000 deaths in a nation of 100 million since January 2020.

Some businesses have been "mandated/persuaded" to close their doors for periods of time, such as entertainment venues. Some meetings have been cancelled.

There is NO VALIDITY to the claim that a government needs to dominate its people or enforce strong measures to beat this virus. Japan is not the best case, but it must be among the best because it has a huge population and a huge economy. It has struck an odd balance and flattened the curve while continuing economic activity as best it can. Maybe "some people have died so that others may live" and "maybe some businesses have failed in order to save lives." The balance has been so good that it is hard to tell which has been preferred.

Many countries could have done this. Probably a few have. All it takes is some consideration and responsibility. Police, laws, violence, strife, curfews, etc. are not only unnecessary, they are often insufficient.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Ultimately, our population will be decimated at the very least.


It is estimated that over 99.9% of all species that ever lived on Earth are extinct.

Not good odds.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: hlehmann: In Los Angeles County alone, it's one every ten minutes.

on a healthy day the LAC morgue sees 1,000 bodies / day.


?

That's 365,000 people per year. ~3.5% of the population. Yearly. Does that sound right to you?

The LA County Dept of Public Health puts it at around 60,000 who die every year.
 
