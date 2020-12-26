 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Fahrvergnügen?
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gesundheit.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ausgezeichnet!
 
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Volkswagen Fahrvergnugen Ad from 1990
Youtube eOnne-90CLI
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Farfrompukin
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
German delivery driver drove without license for 40 years

Try saying that five times fast.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Driving for 40 years... and boy, is his ass tired.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
67 years old and a probable prison sentence? I think this is his retirement plan.

Ganz klar. Verdammt
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
berfrois.comView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
De da da da
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait, they scale fines by how much money you have?  Gasp!  Socialism commies omgz run in circles scream and shout!

/that is how it should work everywhere FFS
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

agent00pi: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 231x130]


*shakes tiny fisto*
 
