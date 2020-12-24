 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New York Times)   Our next news story: Travel will be different after the pandemic. This is Ric Romero reporting   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Obvious, Travel, travel writer, Travel agency, Tourism, biggest issue, Flight attendant, tourism industry, biggest lesson  
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edible disinfectant towelettes will now count as the in-flight meal.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have the Eurasian remedy with a twist of North America to keep the region pure. That old Oceania left a bad taste in my appendix... hope it doesn't complicate my mcdonald's sponsored quarantine.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plane crashes will now be followed by the tag line, more people died from the flu.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't disrespect Ric.  He pwn'd Fark.  Use him as an example, not a joke.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And where does the money for these adventures come from?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To figure out what our future may look like, it may be useful to look back at what happened to travel and entertainment after the 1918 flu epidemic.
 
