Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(MSN)   More contagious UK COVID strain found in Canada in a couple with no travel history. That's a eh that might be a problem bingo. Eh   (msn.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Sweet dreams, everyone.
 
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Whelp, if it's there, it's here.

Like we needed a more contagious strain, what with our determination to spread the one we've got as far and wide as possible.

/New Years party!!
 
It would be nice to know if these people caught the virus via the expected airborne pathways or if it is now hearty enough to remain viable on surfaces of things like groceries or delivery food.

/gotta cram a huge burrito in my face occasionally to preserve whats left of my sanity
 
Who knows where it originated. The UK first discovered it, because our scientists are rather good at this sort of thing.

The UK is being punished for a mutant strain of coronavirus, which scientists say could have emerged elsewhere and was only spotted thanks to Britain's world-leading genetic sequencing capabilities.
Britain sounded the alarm about VUI-202012/01 over the weekend after an explosion of cases in the South East of England and London were linked to the strain, which was first detected in a patient in Kent in September.

The UK was then made an international pariah as countries shut their borders to UK travellers in a bid to contain the spread of the variant, thought to be 70 per cent more infectious than regular Covid.

Yet if it wasn't for the Covid-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium, hailed as the 'best genomic sequencing programme in the world', it would have likely slipped under the radar and proliferated global infection rates.
Top virologists in the US admitted today the strain could have emerged there and went undetected because America's genomics scheme is 'sporadic', while Covid variants with near-identical genetic make up have been reported in South Africa and Brazil.
Belgian's top Covid expert said the 'variant has already spread more than we think', and claimed it was not 'completely fair' to slap travel bans on the UK simply because its advanced genome sequencing had detected the mutation first.

We got blamed because we spotted it first. Next time we'll just keep quiet and not tell anyone.
 
President Vancouver Island: "Shut. Down. Everything."
 
Oh anada, we stand on guard for thee!

True patriot love, in all of us ommand
 
Similar to how the 1918 influenza came to be called "Spanish Flu."
 
Well, they SAID it was more contagious, didn't they?
 
Rusty Shackleford: President Vancouver Island: "Shut. Down. Everything."


I have a friend on one of the Vancouver Islands right now so I'm getting a kick etc.
 
So right when we develop the vaccine the virus comes up with a deadlier version of itself. This is the last ten minutes of every action movie ever.
 
fragMasterFlash: /gotta cram a huge burrito in my face occasionally to preserve whats left of my sanity


Go on.......
 
Barfmaker: So right when we develop the vaccine the virus comes up with a deadlier version of itself. This is the last ten minutes of every action movie ever.


Not deadlier. Just more contagious.
 
Usually takeout dinner plans start off as something like this...

Fark user imageView Full Size


And rapidly devolve into this...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Any question?
 
I'll get back to you after my nap
 
More contagious = more people infected = more dead people in the end.

So kinda.

Seems to me Canukistan needs to shutdown all travel between provinces again.
 
Somewhere up there a moose is a smiling, eh
 
Which is similar to why the Spanish flu is the Spanish flu. History, rinse, repeat.
 
Unobtanium: Similar to how the 1918 influenza came to be called "Spanish Flu."


Sort of, kinda, I guess.  That was more that no one wanted to report on it on the home front for WWI morale reasons, even though it first showed up in Kansas.
 
Pretty sure we have to call it the England virus now.
 
