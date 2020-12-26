 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   The children are going on strike...wait, no...my mistake, seems the children are having strokes   (nbcnews.com) divider line
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors in Missouri said a 3-year-old boy experienced a stroke after he tested positive for Covid-19, in what they called a possible example of the neurological effects associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

FAKE NEWS! Children are immune! It's like a cold! Everyone should get it so we have herd mentality!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay. Children have a par three life and the get one mulligan.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like around August, the whole world lost the thread where scientists were talking about Covid being an infection of the blood. All that news about clotting problems during the summer, and then...nothing much.

Even the science Twitters that I get updates from got distracted, or someting. I guess that we can't "re-open the eocnomy" if everyone is afraid of strokes and clots. But for a couple fo months, the epidemiologists didn't care, they just wanted to explore the blood infection part of Covid.

And now, is the news cycle is treating the clot problems as if theya re brand new information?  The disjunction ebtween the data we see coming from labs, and the journalism taht erport it to the public, is frustrating as hell.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I've been reliably assured on Facebook, this is JUST LIKE THE FLU. This kid must have had a preexisting stroke.

Please?
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Doctors in Missouri said a 3-year-old boy experienced a stroke after he tested positive for Covid-19, in what they called a possible example of the neurological effects associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

FAKE NEWS! Children are immune! It's like a cold! Everyone should get it so we have herd mentality!


Not bad but your trolling is pretty apparent.  Try to be more subtle in the future.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in general : meh its not my kid! Stop scaremongering!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta luv C-19 mutating the way it mutated the way it mutates......hummmmm

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said.....
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Doctors in Missouri said a 3-year-old boy experienced a stroke after he tested positive for Covid-19, in what they called a possible example of the neurological effects associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

FAKE NEWS! Children are immune! It's like a cold! Everyone should get it so we have herd mentality!


An Easter miracle!! \o/ yay!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the kid only have one stroke? Because if he has different strokes, he gets adopted by a rich, white family.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Herd immunity for a disease we don't fully understand. Brilliant plan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So add a little low-dose aspirin into the daily supplement regiment and you're good to go, right?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And there are people who will say that because people have strokes without COVID, calling any stroke COVID-related is padding the numbers for personal profit or something.

Meanwhile, downstream from the looming ICU bottleneck, the number of COVID (and "coincidental" condition) survivors requiring long-term rehabilitation continues to grow as well.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Um....isn't a stroke a cardiovascular disorder? It CAUSES neurological problems sure, but is not itself inherently Neuro, right?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

flood222: hissatsu: Doctors in Missouri said a 3-year-old boy experienced a stroke after he tested positive for Covid-19, in what they called a possible example of the neurological effects associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

FAKE NEWS! Children are immune! It's like a cold! Everyone should get it so we have herd mentality!

Not bad but your trolling is pretty apparent.  Try to be more subtle in the future.


Fox News has never been subtle. And just retyping what they say isn't trolling. It's highlighting their own stupidity.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm curious if a bad cold in the past led to this outcome. We didn't associate things with odd conditions and colds before now.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: journalism taht erport it to the public,


Speaking of clots, I need to really figure out how to reactivate the spellcheck in my web browsers. My left temporal lobe does not coordinate well with my posterior parietal cortex. Alas.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
COVID is looking more like an inflammatory disease along with everything else it does. A couple more mutations and it's 12 monkeys time.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now everybody, have you heard, if you get Covid, then the stroke's the word.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's almost like diseases can fluctuate and cause different things to happen to different people....
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: And there are people who will say that because people have strokes without COVID, calling any stroke COVID-related is padding the numbers for personal profit or something.

Meanwhile, downstream from the looming ICU bottleneck, the number of COVID (and "coincidental" condition) survivors requiring long-term rehabilitation continues to grow as well.


Nah. They'll do what the Germans did in the 1930s and decide that people with disabilities are a burden on society and "suggest" that they be moved to long term hospital care.

Worked in the aftermath of Spanish flu. Watch for the GOP thinkpieces around, oh, 2028 or so.

"Wouldn't Mom be better off in a comfortable facility?"
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So add a little low-dose aspirin into the daily supplement regiment and you're good to go, right?


Seriously it's 20mg/kg/day divided into four doses for the kids showing Kawasaki Syndrome type inflammation.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: It seems like around August, the whole world lost the thread where scientists were talking about Covid being an infection of the blood. All that news about clotting problems during the summer, and then...nothing much.

Even the science Twitters that I get updates from got distracted, or someting. I guess that we can't "re-open the eocnomy" if everyone is afraid of strokes and clots. But for a couple fo months, the epidemiologists didn't care, they just wanted to explore the blood infection part of Covid.

And now, is the news cycle is treating the clot problems as if theya re brand new information?  The disjunction ebtween the data we see coming from labs, and the journalism taht erport it to the public, is frustrating as hell.


Umm. I think you're having a stroke.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Bennie Crabtree: journalism taht erport it to the public,

Speaking of clots, I need to really figure out how to reactivate the spellcheck in my web browsers. My left temporal lobe does not coordinate well with my posterior parietal cortex. Alas.


I forgive you.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I really hope that this is a one-off, and that cooler heads will prevail.
 
Xetal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: Um....isn't a stroke a cardiovascular disorder? It CAUSES neurological problems sure, but is not itself inherently Neuro, right?


Strokes (cardiovascular accidents or CVAs) can be caused by numerous things. They come in two flavors:

1.) A blood vessel bursts in the brain and blood spills out of it, causing increased pressure, among other things. This is called a hemorrhagic stroke.

2.) A blood vessel is blocked, most often caused by a blood clot that travelled from somewhere else in the body and got "stuck" in a blood vessel in the brain. This is called an ischemic stroke.

So ischemic strokes can be the result of:

A.) blood clotting anomalies (increased clotting ability causing clots to form more easily).

B.) Heart conditions (creating conditions similar to stasis where the blood isn't moving fast enough and has the opportunity to clot in the heart and then travel to the brain. Atrial fib. is what we are often talking about here)

C.) Plaque breaking off the arteries and then getting stuck further up in further arteries (happens with carotid plaque occasionally)

D.) One of the larger vessels (like the internal carotid artery) building up enough plaque that it closes up, so blood supply past that point is diminished. Most people actually can feed the whole brain from one side or the other... But some people cannot.

Also, if we are seeing arterial clotting issues we should be considering venous clotting issues (DVT -> PE) also... And sure enough DVT rates in COVID patients se to be higher than expected. Here is a quick once-over... But while strokes are scary, PEs are too.

https://venousnews.com/systematic-rev​i​ew-finds-high-risk-of-deep-vein-thromb​osis-and-pulmonary-embolism-in-covid-1​9-patients/
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: Um....isn't a stroke a cardiovascular disorder? It CAUSES neurological problems sure, but is not itself inherently Neuro, right?


My thinking as well.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Did the kid only have one stroke? Because if he has different strokes, he gets adopted by a rich, white family.


True fact: in Spanish-speaking regions (Mexico, Puerto Rico, etc) Diff'rent Strokes is titled Blanco y Negro ("Black and White").
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Correction: "White and Black".
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: And there are people who will say that because people have strokes without COVID, calling any stroke COVID-related is padding the numbers for personal profit or something.

Meanwhile, downstream from the looming ICU bottleneck, the number of COVID (and "coincidental" condition) survivors requiring long-term rehabilitation continues to grow as well.


But we need everything open and no masks because Hallowed Are The Job Creators.

I mean, it's not like everyone getting a disease that appears to leave something like 20% of its victims facing a months-long recovery and 10% with conditions potentially requiring life long (and often extremely expensive) treatment, including many in the prime of their working life, could possibly have negative repercussions for the economy for decades... Could it?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is how you create new Donnies.  Donnie had like five strokes by the time he was ten.
 
