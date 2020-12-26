 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   Obviously she thought the route number was the speed limit   (triblive.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Speed, Blog, Trooper Nathan Ellwood, Miles per hour, Roxanna L. Varriano, state police, influence charge, Profanity  
•       •       •

1077 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2020 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
3rd DUI in 6 years, 65mph over the speed limit, no seat belt, no ignition interlock device and she walks away and receives her summons by mail?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Speedball Tucker is impressed
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope she never drives on the 401.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Varriano was served via mailed summons. Her hearing is scheduled Jan. 20 before District Judge Chuck Moore.


wait, so they didn't stop her while she was driving?  How can they prove it was her?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Varriano was served via mailed summons. Her hearing is scheduled Jan. 20 before District Judge Chuck Moore.


wait, so they didn't stop her while she was driving?  How can they prove it was her?


How do you think she got that list of charges?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: 3rd DUI in 6 years, 65mph over the speed limit, no seat belt, no ignition interlock device and she walks away and receives her summons by mail?


Huh.

She must look like me.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Speedball Tucker is impressed


Thread over.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone quite obviously can't drive 55 (especially while under the influence of a controlled substance or booze).
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her hearing is scheduled January 20.

Bet she shows up early.  Every once in a while when traffic court rules you can't drive any more a deputy will follow you to the parking lot and arrest you when you get in your car to drive away.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: johnny_vegas: 3rd DUI in 6 years, 65mph over the speed limit, no seat belt, no ignition interlock device and she walks away and receives her summons by mail?

Huh.

She must look like me.


You be the judge:

i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
130 mph = 350 kilofurlongs/fortnight or whatever units they use in Canada.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this why everyone honks & flips me off on the I-5?
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I hope she never drives on the 401.


Or this one"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MBooda: 130 mph = 350 kilofurlongs/fortnight or whatever units they use in Canada.


Canada is metric, so it's 581.2 Angstroms per nanosecond.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Cafe Threads: johnny_vegas: 3rd DUI in 6 years, 65mph over the speed limit, no seat belt, no ignition interlock device and she walks away and receives her summons by mail?

Huh.

She must look like me.

You be the judge:

[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


I guess light beer isn't an option there?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Varriano was served via mailed summons. Her hearing is scheduled Jan. 20 before District Judge Chuck Moore.


wait, so they didn't stop her while she was driving?  How can they prove it was her?


Yeah, I call shenanigans:
Roxanna L. Varriano, 44, of Jeannette was charged this week by state police with illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, illegal possession of marijuana, failing to use a seat belt, reckless driving and exceeding the posted 65 mph speed limit along the stretch by 65 mph.

If they never stopped her, then what's with the possession and seat belt charges?
 
drewsclues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Obviously, she thought the route number was my preferred position.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Third time down this path.  I'd say the odds are good she'll show up in a Follow Up thread one day with an involuntary manslaughter charge.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Cafe Threads: johnny_vegas: 3rd DUI in 6 years, 65mph over the speed limit, no seat belt, no ignition interlock device and she walks away and receives her summons by mail?

Huh.

She must look like me.

You be the judge:

[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


F*ck, she does!  XD
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She's gone to plaid!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Roxanna
You don't want to put on the brake light
Those days are over
You don't get to go on speeding through the night
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.