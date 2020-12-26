 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/954
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Boxing Day, which sounds like the holiday created when people decided to settle their political differences with their family members they were forced to spend Christmas with under the Marquess of Queensberry rules. When I was younger, I was told by those adults who didn't have Internet access yet that Boxing Day referred to people setting out all their boxes and other packing materials from their Christmas presents, and the garbage men would pick them all up. Apparently now in Europe, it's a day for drinking and watching soccer, which kind of means they've sunk to the point of American Thanksgiving, but at least they chose a holiday that nothing else was really supposed to happen on.

Originally Boxing Day was the day when the nobles and bigwigs would present gifts to their personal servants in boxes, since those servants had to work all day Christmas preparing the lavish meals and entertaining their master and his guests and probably cleaning up after more than a few guests who had a little too much enjoyment.  So, think about that. Not only did folks have to work on Christmas, but they got their Christmas bonus the day after Christmas so they couldn't spend it on giving their family a proper Christmas. The merchants probably caught on quick to this ruse and pushed their "After Christmas Sales" to January or later, just like most businesses have in this era of the Gift Card.

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you're spending Boxing Day.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's bughunter's mom's birthday, too!

Happy Birthday, Mom!
 
