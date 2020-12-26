 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   Woman drives over cliff, mistakenly thinking there was a farmers' market below   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Frederick Funston, San Francisco, Ambulance, first responders, Video of the accident, Coast, Christmas morning, serious condition  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2020 at 7:35 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaake

i've seen enough movies and tv shows to know that a car going over a cliff will explode even before it hits the ground!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she was still hitting that brake on the way down.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that ain't gonna buff out
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toonces Look Out!!!!
Youtube iq8klyWKBdc
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Princess Grace was so pretty.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet she's new around here..
/got nothing
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No one expects the stalled transmission.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

RIP
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The car went over a cliff at Fort Funston and flipped onto the beach,
...
Fort Funston is a former harbor defense installation located in southwest San Francisco and features "200-foot high sandy bluffs,"

Well which one was it, a cliff or a bluff?
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is one of the things I like about living in this state. We have hundreds of miles of rugged coastline and we built roads along all of them. Every few days, someone will drive off a cliff. During the busy summer tourist season, sometimes two or more will go over a cliff on the same day. It's entertaining for us residents and it keeps our emergency responders well trained in rescue operations. Win-win situation.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is unclear how far the woman fell

I'm guessing from the top.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's a few on-ramps around Dallas that go down steep enough that I feel like Wille Coyote. If the road drops below the nose of my truck, I clench tight enough to crack walnuts.
 
70Ford
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is unclear how far the woman fell...

I think she fell all the way.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It is unclear how far the woman fell or what caused the car to go off the cliff."

Fallen women used to appeal to me, but not any more. I could position myself as an expert about "what caused the car to go over the cliff." Didn't use the steering wheel correctly and didn't use the brake correctly. Those would be my expert findings and I can elaborate on them at length in writing for the right amount of money.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
LordOfThePings:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jiz - Break Like a Hymen
Youtube zNt1rn7_Yqk
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: There's a few on-ramps around Dallas that go down steep enough that I feel like Wille Coyote. If the road drops below the nose of my truck, I clench tight enough to crack walnuts.


You should try driving around on some of the hills in San Francisco. There are a few turns when you think you might be driving into the sky.
 
janzee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A reenactment.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Make up your farking mind. Did it go over the cliff, or off the cliff?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.