Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AsiaOne)   Woman calls cops after Ninja Van deliveryman breaks lucky flower pot. "The pot was placed at her door in accordance with fengshui principles and had netted her numerous lottery wins over the years"   (asiaone.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Superstitious woman demands payment for imaginary loss of imaginary profit.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn, people are crazier than shiathouse rats.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Because of this lucky flower pot, I would win the lottery often. Just this year, I won over 10 times. A few weeks before the pot was broken, I won the first prize of $2,000.

You can't argue with that.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she wins anymore lotteries, she will have to donate it all to the Temple. As God wills it.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Curse has been lifted, in accordance to Prophecy.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like I need to tell her about my Lucky Super Glue that is Feng Shui approved.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The delivery driver messed with her dharma. That sucks.

edmo: Superstitious woman demands payment for imaginary loss of imaginary profit.


Oh wow, you would love to see what the law (ex: NAFTA), does when a government shuts down a factory for poisoning people to death. In NAFTA, the gov't paid 10 years of imaginary profit to the company. Profit, as if they hadn't poisoned anyone.

"Law and economics" judicial theory is feng shui for hundreds of millions of dollars at a time.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She's lucky.  That ninja could have flipped out and killed people.

/Ninjas are mammals
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Superstitious woman demands payment for imaginary loss of imaginary profit.


i haven't got laid since Ma gave away my dick showin' pants to the Goodwill.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

toraque: She's lucky.  That ninja could have flipped out and killed people.

/Ninjas are mammals


True, but then he would have performed seppuku when there was no one else around to kill.

/My buddy Mark told me.
//He'shiat puberty.
///Which is bragable.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it a van that belongs to a ninja or a van who practices the ninja arts?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: If she wins anymore lotteries, she will have to donate it all to the Temple. As God wills it.


Li Yuen asks if the player would like to donate money to the Sea Goddess.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The delivery driver messed with her dharma. That sucks.

edmo: Superstitious woman demands payment for imaginary loss of imaginary profit.

Oh wow, you would love to see what the law (ex: NAFTA), does when a government shuts down a factory for poisoning people to death. In NAFTA, the gov't paid 10 years of imaginary profit to the company. Profit, as if they hadn't poisoned anyone.

"Law and economics" judicial theory is feng shui for hundreds of millions of dollars at a time.


Imaginary profits are serious business.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am sensing some huge "Karen" energy in this article.

No wonder the delivery guy "fled".
 
