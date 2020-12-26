 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   "Like it was a drug raid," claimed salon owners angry that flouting the law resulted in consequences   (fox40.com) divider line
48 Comments
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No mercy for bioterrorists.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Raid is a raid. You're lucky you don't owe child support and get the full SWAT treatment.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Stockton, what do you expect?  They're more right wing than than most of the south.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, is it too late to defund demilitarize the police?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body armor seems excessive for a salon, but the video looked nothing like a drug raid and the cops seemed calm while listening to the owner's complaints.

Also, I don't understand the point of the following claim: "But the owners of Pomp said salons are not spreading the virus and cited contact tracing numbers showing infection more much more likely to spread in businesses that are allowed to remain open." Am I missing something here?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farked around? Found out.
 
Braggi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The go fund me money they earn will be more than they will ever make cutting hair
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Husband and wife owners Vicki Kirk and Dino Ballin said it was humiliating for customers and stylists." Then try following the law next time dumbasses.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame about all those employees who were shot while sleeping.

Wait, nobody got shot while sleeping?

Not very much like a drug raid, then.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They raided the neighboring business by accident?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Raid is a raid. You're lucky you don't owe child support and get the full SWAT treatment.


We call that The Full DeSantis around here.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they're from Stockton, so I sure they're intimately familiar with what a drug raid looks like
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Body armor seems excessive for a salon, but the video looked nothing like a drug raid and the cops seemed calm while listening to the owner's complaints.

Also, I don't understand the point of the following claim: "But the owners of Pomp said salons are not spreading the virus and cited contact tracing numbers showing infection more much more likely to spread in businesses that are allowed to remain open." Am I missing something here?


That's what we'd refer to in the vernacular of morons as "NO U".
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bummer
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just want to open and work.
They intend to stay open even if it means losing their state license to operate.

I want to work so bad I'll show you by losing my license to work! TAKE THAT, LIBS!
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund the police! ACAB!

Unless they are raiding barber shops and hole in the wall restaurants.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the Lincoln shopping center. It's considered fancy in Stockton. This is a Karens Gone Wild story.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Body armor seems excessive for a salon....


They looked like regular beat cops to me. Cops wear bullet proof vests. But OMG BODY ARMOR! sounds more sinister I guess.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Braggi: The go fund me money they earn will be more than they will ever make cutting hair


Good?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Defund the police! ACAB!

Unless they are raiding barber shops and hole in the wall restaurants.


Well, Yeah. Either you support all entrepreneurs or you don't.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Defund the police! ACAB!

Unless they are raiding barber shops and hole in the wall restaurants.


Never trust a quartet.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Howz she know what a Drug Raid is??

2) What was Nancy back for a touch up of her gray hairz?????....
Fark user imageView Full Size



What a C-word!!!!!
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. Drug raids are for people selling politically incorrect substances justified by how the sellers are allegedly endangering public health.

This was a raid on someone actually endangering the public.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KAREN BINGO with Eli Doubletap, Baddie, and Drawtism
Youtube 3sLbtuBOon8
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

billstewart: Makes sense. Drug raids are for people selling politically incorrect substances justified by how the sellers are allegedly endangering public health.

This was a raid on someone actually endangering the public.


Well put.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually a drug raid can hinge on getting good intelligence from the targets.  Questions like "Who is your dealer?" or "When's your supplier delivering again?" are top of the list.

It's all about product.  Did the cops leave with gift bags full conditioner, volumizer, waxing materials?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Body armor seems excessive for a salon, but the video looked nothing like a drug raid and the cops seemed calm while listening to the owner's complaints.

Also, I don't understand the point of the following claim: "But the owners of Pomp said salons are not spreading the virus and cited contact tracing numbers showing infection more much more likely to spread in businesses that are allowed to remain open." Am I missing something here?


Body armor is likely required by policy for a lot of situations, as it saves departments money relative to paying out more claims.

Any kind of planned police action is going to call for armor as a result.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cerebral Infarktion: Bummer
[Fark user image image 638x425]


Looks like the start of a porno
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just want our rights," Ballin said.

So very many people think their rights entitle them to simply ignore laws they personally disagree with and not have to face any consequences.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If they were doing hair and makeup for the film industry they would have been fine.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I lived through a drug raid.

I worked as a cook in a place with a night club attached.  Turned out one of our bouncers was selling molly packets to the club goers.

Not getting into too many details, the bouncer was caught with 3 $10 bags of molly on him.  However, he lived next door and they got an insta-warrant to search his place.

Cops came out with a gallon jar filled 3/4 full of molly.

/CSB
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also, unless tfa is deliberately cutting something nasty out, it was just cops doing exactly what they are supposed to and a bunch of dumbasses insisting they shouldn't have to follow the law.

That would be one mighty friendly drug raid.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As much as I sympathize with small business owners need to stay open, if your defense boils down to "the governor went out to dinner one time", you're really not going to have much luck in court.

But hey, the GoFundMe should MORE than make up for losing your business license!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Usually a drug raid can hinge on getting good intelligence from the targets.  Questions like "Who is your dealer?" or "When's your supplier delivering again?" are top of the list.

It's all about product.  Did the cops leave with gift bags full conditioner, volumizer, waxing materials?


They planted baggies of Henna.
 
tasteme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Molotov the entire salon. It's the only way to be sure.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
with over 3,000 people a day dying I find the attitude of 'as long as everyone else follows the rules I don't need to' a little disgusting. unfortunately the US is very much an egocentric place. me first and fark y'all.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How farking stupid are we that we're still pretending that this is being spread at places like barber shops and not people getting together with friends and family at home.  And then going to another friends house...

Also, all cops are bad*

*unless they enforce laws against someone I don't like.
 
Rereading TekWar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
whynotboth.gif

They're horrible people, who need shooting, and the government should be providing enough Covid relief payments, that nobody feels that they must return to work.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One of the   owners is named Dino Ballin.

He is probably the brother of Tony " Big" Ballin.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How farking stupid are we that we're still pretending that this is being spread at places like barber shops and not people getting together with friends and family at home.  And then going to another friends house...

Also, all cops are bad*

*unless they enforce laws against someone I don't like.


Says the guy who objects when laws are enforced against people he likes.
"Law and Order" - always been a hypocritical crock of shiat.
 
I8B4U
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How farking stupid are we that we're still pretending that this is being spread at places like barber shops and not people getting together with friends and family at home.  And then going to another friends house...and then going to a barber or salon, possibly infecting the staff, who could possibly infect more clients and so on.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jeebus Saves: How farking stupid are we that we're still pretending that this is being spread at places like barber shops and not people getting together with friends and family at home.  And then going to another friends house...

Also, all cops are bad*

*unless they enforce laws against someone I don't like.

Says the guy who objects when laws are enforced against people he likes.
"Law and Order" - always been a hypocritical crock of shiat.


Jokes on you.  I don't like anyone, but I am able to put myself in their shoes.

People who scream ACAB are just as farking stupid and hypocritical as the idiots screaming about law and order.  But that's what happens when you reduce complex issues into bumper sticker slogans.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tasteme: Molotov the entire salon. It's the only way to be sure.


thecomeback.comView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Body armor seems excessive for a salon, but the video looked nothing like a drug raid and the cops seemed calm while listening to the owner's complaints.

Also, I don't understand the point of the following claim: "But the owners of Pomp said salons are not spreading the virus and cited contact tracing numbers showing infection more much more likely to spread in businesses that are allowed to remain open." Am I missing something here?


Yeah... that the person who tried to bullshat the cops got their information from a forwarded facebook page linked to a twitter post from a chiropractor's cousin who believes that businesses like his where you're all up in people faces and touching them should not be considered vectors for a highly communicable virus.

I'm not seeing a problem with this. This is a LUXURY business where people are in close contact with each other as a matter of doing business. Close it.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I work with a couple of small salon owners, basically doing their online presence since they don't have money for a professional. In return I get haircuts.

I haven't had a haircut from them since March, even when they were allowed to be open.

These folks are *hurting bad*. They are on the verge of losing the businesses they took decades to build. In a civilized country, they would get relief from the government to allow them to close without losing everything.

But we don't.

So, these aren't the usual COVIDiots. They are drowning, they are desperate. Desperate people do stupid things. Call them what you will, but have a little compassion for what is literally trying to grab any lifeline they can.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

