Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBS News)   Nashville Metro Police announced that they have an as yet unnamed person of interest in yesterday's bombing. Film at 11   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Tsar Bomba, law enforcement source, Police, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, downtown Nashville, early Friday, Constable, CBS  
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An incredibly new-information-free article. Well done subby! 👍
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't named them and they're alive?

He's white.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: An incredibly new-information-free article. Well done subby! 👍


Give subby a break. "This is a developing story. It will be updated." is clearly stated in the article.

And people complain when Fark doesn't get breaking news stories posted fast enough. Sheesh
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: An incredibly new-information-free article. Well done subby! 👍


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is "Chum"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Haven't named them and they're alive?

He's white.


It says "identified", not in custody.

Christmas sucked, but finding out who bombed Nashville is like a late present. I'm excited.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the suspect is white otherwise they'd be burning the city to the ground to locate him.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll believe it when Reddit has solved the case
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Room 641A y'all.  Look it up.  I saw it on facebook so it must be true.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A person of interest might only be the owner of the RV which might have been stolen or borrowed without him knowing what it would be used for. Or someone who was at the wrong place at the wrong time but is completely innocent.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping they found their suspect in a bank vault nearby, after the explosion triggered the seismic alarm.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone killed the RV owner and blew him (and it) up to conceal the actual crime.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still guessing AT&T switching station was the target. For profit somehow or because some Q crazy nonsense reason.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump sure has been quiet about this.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities say the suspect's name is Walter White with a last known address in Albuquerque, New Mexico.  Further details will be released at a 2pm press conference...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time Cave Johnson perfected those exploding lemons.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: An incredibly new-information-free article. Well done subby! 👍


They say exactly who they are looking for.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pixel_Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's strange how the word terrorism is never really mentioned in any of these stories.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.thestar.comView Full Size
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Haven't named them and they're alive?

He's white.


Article didn't say the person was alive.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Browse: Trump sure has been quiet about this.


He has. Now watch this drive
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Haven't named them and they're alive?

He's white.


ImpendingCynic: I assume the suspect is white otherwise they'd be burning the city to the ground to locate him.



This is what I picture the posters looked like while typing comments like this on fark

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Browse: Trump sure has been quiet about this.


He doesn't want to speak about a domestic terrorism incident until finding out first whether or not it was one of his domestic terrorists.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't think it will take long.  You have to be really stupid do something like this. With security cameras everywhere the FBI could identify the driver, and the explosive can be pretty well traced.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I Browse: Trump sure has been quiet about this.

He doesn't want to speak about a domestic terrorism incident until finding out first whether or not it was one of his domestic terrorists.


Fine people, etc.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I Browse: Trump sure has been quiet about this.


Nuh-uh. A spokes person said that he has been briefed on the situation and will be kept fully informed, and that his thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nashville.
I think you should apologize to our beloved president.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wake me up when meth were declared.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like a press conference is scheduled for 1PM Central
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Still guessing AT&T switching station was the target. For profit somehow or because some Q crazy nonsense reason.


My friend who is entirely lost down the Q rabbit hole is ALL OVER THIS. Apparently the offices of a nearby financial services company employed people who had a former business arrangement with Dominion Voting Systems. I have no idea if that claim is in any way accurate, but regardless of whether or not it's legit, it's of no interest to anyone who doesn't have brainworms.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

offacue: Room 641A y'all.  Look it up.  I saw it on facebook so it must be true.


There really is a Room 41A....in San Francisco.   John Perry Barlow's organization filed suit against it around 15 years ago, the Electronic Frontiers Foundation (I think that the name).


Yah!  Another trivia bit clogging up my brain files tossed out.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: cameroncrazy1984: Haven't named them and they're alive?

He's white.

ImpendingCynic: I assume the suspect is white otherwise they'd be burning the city to the ground to locate him.


This is what I picture the posters looked like while typing comments like this on fark

[Fark user image 344x311]


I dont think one has to strain themselves to assume an RV explosion was some rightwing nutjob.


Here, let me show you how this usually works:

truck explosion = rwnj
knife attack = radical muslim
airline related = saudi funded
urban sniper = urban family drama that got out of control
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's why you always bring enough cookies for everyone. When the time comes, the guy you slighted in the cookie exchange is going to turn you in*.


*not all jobs are full of murderous dickheads like police forces, your menial job may not compare.


/Some of those in our forces
 
shinji3i
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I Browse: Trump sure has been quiet about this.

Nuh-uh. A spokes person said that he has been briefed on the situation and will be kept fully informed, and that his thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nashville.
I think you should apologize to our beloved president.


My thoughts and prayers are with him while he's being insulted and losing repeatedly.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I Browse: Trump sure has been quiet about this.


He's waiting to see if they should be pardoned.

You know, if he's a Trumper
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

offacue: Room 641A y'all.  Look it up.  I saw it on facebook so it must be true.


RV driver must suck at geography because that room was in San Francisco.

I stumbled on that too reading a comment section and that just made me hate humanity even more.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've read comments about this on multiple sites and apps. It typically breaks down like this:

The Right:  Left wing terrorists! False flag! Antifa! BLM!

The Left: I hope they find who did this fast. Probably a domestic terrorist of some type.


Anyway.  That's what I've seen so far.  Both sides sure are the same. Yep yep.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Earl Green: Authorities say the suspect's name is Walter White with a last known address in Albuquerque, New Mexico.  Further details will be released at a 2pm press conference...


Google Images should permanently put the image of a pizza on that house's roof.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I Browse: Trump sure has been quiet about this.


so what you're telling me is this a false flag so Trump can declare marital law?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Its the Russians.  Just softening us up for the nukes the Putin will be lobbing at our cities before the 20th.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldernell: I don't think it will take long.  You have to be really stupid do something like this. With security cameras everywhere the FBI could identify the driver, and the explosive can be pretty well traced.


So the "human remains" found yesterday weren't the bombers?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

darwinpolice: eurotrader: Still guessing AT&T switching station was the target. For profit somehow or because some Q crazy nonsense reason.

My friend who is entirely lost down the Q rabbit hole is ALL OVER THIS. Apparently the offices of a nearby financial services company employed people who had a former business arrangement with Dominion Voting Systems. I have no idea if that claim is in any way accurate, but regardless of whether or not it's legit, it's of no interest to anyone who doesn't have brainworms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Earl Green: Authorities say the suspect's name is Walter White with a last known address in Albuquerque, New Mexico.  Further details will be released at a 2pm press conference...

Google Images should permanently put the image of a pizza on that house's roof.


Hint hint for April Fool's next year Google.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I Browse: Trump sure has been quiet about this.

Nuh-uh. A spokes person said that he has been briefed on the situation and will be kept fully informed, and that his thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nashville.
I think you should apologize to our beloved president.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just because the FBI declares you the Unabomber doesn't mean you have to name your son "Unabomber Jr."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Schmerd1948: I Browse: Trump sure has been quiet about this.

Nuh-uh. A spokes person said that he has been briefed on the situation and will be kept fully informed, and that his thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nashville.
I think you should apologize to our beloved president.

My thoughts and prayers are with him while he's being insulted and losing repeatedly.


now that's the Christmas spirit. Praying for those who are down and out and needing redemption. I doubt very strongly that Mr. Trump had a very merry Christmas. So sad.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pixel_Jockey: It's strange how the word terrorism is never really mentioned in any of these stories.


That's an indicator of the color of the person of interest.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chuck.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: His name is "Chum"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: oldernell: I don't think it will take long.  You have to be really stupid do something like this. With security cameras everywhere the FBI could identify the driver, and the explosive can be pretty well traced.

So the "human remains" found yesterday weren't the bombers?


I don't think they know yet if it's the bomber or just some innocent bystander who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
 
