Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Bangkok Post) Sorry foreigners, Japan's closed. The Kaiju out front should've told ya
    Scary, United Kingdom, Japan, Narita International Airport, Virus, contagious UK strain of the coronavirus, Infectious disease, Japanese diaspora, Tokyo  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would've made ALL the difference here in the U.S.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're just swinging their sakoku around now.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will the Portuguese still be allowed trade?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My bet is that it's already too late, for all or most all countries. Especially with the idiotic Christmas travel.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: They're just swinging their sakoku around now.


The problem is that if you really get into it you reach a point where the only way to solve the puzzle is to write algorithms and that's more work than leisure.

But it does help you industrialize without Europeans getting all up your business, so there's that.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every country should've done that immediately on January 1st of this year.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why do the Japanese hate Freedom?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Paging Commodore Matthew Perry...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Paging Commodore Matthew Perry...


Could they BE any more isolationist?!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Ambitwistor: Paging Commodore Matthew Perry...

Could they BE any more isolationist?!


Very nice!!!!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What about Madagascar?
 
Alebak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good to see SOMEONE taking this shiat seriously.

Certainly better than "like a miracle it'll all go away"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Will the Portuguese still be allowed trade?


Only if they're willing to trample on a portrait of the Virgin Mary first.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All countries should do that for like a month. Fark the plague rats and their tourism BS
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alebak: Good to see SOMEONE taking this shiat seriously.

Certainly better than "like a miracle it'll all go away"

One

of these Aprils it'll go away. Donald didn't say WHICH April.

Of course, it won't be a miracle, it'll be science, but that's always been the case.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kaijiu-19, or one of the other ones?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Would've made ALL the difference here in the U.S.


When Trump first announced a travel ban from China, he was denounced as a racist here on Fark.  The following week he expanded the ban to other countries.  And farkers claimed he was overreacting.  A month or so later, farkers (probably the same ones) claimed it was all Trump's fault because he waited too long to do anything.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's a new, faster-spreading strain that multiple countries are completely failing to contain. There's a vaccine that 95% stops both it and the regular one, which can easily achieve herd immunity. Declaring "keep that shiat out of my country until we're vaccinated" is perfectly reasonable.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Cafe Threads: Would've made ALL the difference here in the U.S.

When Trump first announced a travel ban from China, he was denounced as a racist here on Fark.  The following week he expanded the ban to other countries.  And farkers claimed he was overreacting.  A month or so later, farkers (probably the same ones) claimed it was all Trump's fault because he waited too long to do anything.


Some Farkers did those things you say.
Many Farkers did those things you say.
Most Farkers did those things you say?

Most is more challenging to assert for many reasons. Can you name one?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buravirgil: OgreMagi: Cafe Threads: Would've made ALL the difference here in the U.S.

When Trump first announced a travel ban from China, he was denounced as a racist here on Fark.  The following week he expanded the ban to other countries.  And farkers claimed he was overreacting.  A month or so later, farkers (probably the same ones) claimed it was all Trump's fault because he waited too long to do anything.

Some Farkers did those things you say.
Many Farkers did those things you say.
Most Farkers did those things you say?

Most is more challenging to assert for many reasons. Can you name one?


Given your history of being a sock puppet for the CCP, I have nothing to say to you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buravirgil: OgreMagi: Cafe Threads: Would've made ALL the difference here in the U.S.

When Trump first announced a travel ban from China, he was denounced as a racist here on Fark.  The following week he expanded the ban to other countries.  And farkers claimed he was overreacting.  A month or so later, farkers (probably the same ones) claimed it was all Trump's fault because he waited too long to do anything.

Some Farkers did those things you say.
Many Farkers did those things you say.
Most Farkers did those things you say?

Most is more challenging to assert for many reasons. Can you name one?


And yet his travel ban did not include everyone coming from China.  That could be bad for some businesses.

https://apnews.com/article/355a58005d​4​f7c57978f6b7cba5dbd82
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Cafe Threads: Would've made ALL the difference here in the U.S.

When Trump first announced a travel ban from China, he was denounced as a racist here on Fark.  The following week he expanded the ban to other countries.  And farkers claimed he was overreacting.  A month or so later, farkers (probably the same ones) claimed it was all Trump's fault because he waited too long to do anything.


That is literally not a thing from happened. Fark ridiculed both the Chinese ban and the European as being woefully insuffiicent.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Would've made ALL the difference here in the U.S.


Enforcing actual quarantines for citizens reentering would have made a bigger difference.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
spoon-tamago.comView Full Size
 
