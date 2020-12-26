 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Scottish Sun)   Forty years ago strange lights were spotted hovering over a pine forest in Suffolk, finally the truth shines on Britain's most famous 'alien encounter'   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Rendlesham Forest incident, Unidentified flying object, Margaret Thatcher, sensational UFO encounter, former Ministry of Defence UFO investigator, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Halt, incident secret, US Air Force security police  
•       •       •

TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something something, extraordinary claims, extraordinary evidence and all that.

/Probably not on the brink of a world-changing revelation.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read that three times, and don't see what the heck new is in there.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... aliens?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With the 40th anniversary of the Rendlesham Forest incident, many believe we are on the verge of revelations that could change our world for ever.

I, for one, am quivering with excitement.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officer's name is Penniston.

Certainly no bullying or ridiculing happened.
 
wwwade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can someone tl;dr this farking scrollbait?
 
Nullav
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Strange lights in a forest? The Sun is there.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x248]


streetlexit!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: So... aliens?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I won't believe any of this until I see it in the Daily Mail.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Can someone tl;dr this farking scrollbait?


Nothing to read. 40 years ago...something happened.

40 years laster...yup, something happened alright.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Officer's name is Penniston.

Certainly no bullying or ridiculing happened.


I'd rather be Penniston than Pennisounce.

/Pennisgram?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Can someone tl;dr this farking scrollbait?


haven't you?
You appear fragile.
Clicky What You Likey
Reading through rolling hills of dreck is how to take Tiger Mountain. A summary will deprive you of details such as with whom Thatcher was dining that gave the original story greater momentum as well as how government agencies use a different initialism than UFO for reports of aliens among us.

But you don't deserve to know, until you do ;)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got the T-shirt

Fark user imageView Full Size


/at a gift shop on Venus
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nullav: Strange lights in a forest? The Sun is there.


they walked up to it and touched it. this is one of the most credible cases out there, but still you clowns deny it. the cia did a great job on you folks with operation cointel pro. look it up. they want you to think this is not plausible. they coined the trem conspiracy theory.

there are dozens of alien races in contact with us right now. maybe not you personally, but some one. look up thor valiant.

Eisenhauer wanted this under the rug, because the aliens wanted us to abandon nuclear technology before ww2. true.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
UFO in 1980 UK?

UFO (TV series) - (Intro & Outro)
Youtube 1qDy4OMAkgY
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The radar operator sightings have never been confirmed (some would say they were repudiated).
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Nullav: Strange lights in a forest? The Sun is there.

they walked up to it and touched it. this is one of the most credible cases out there, but still you clowns deny it. the cia did a great job on you folks with operation cointel pro. look it up. they want you to think this is not plausible. they coined the trem conspiracy theory.

there are dozens of alien races in contact with us right now. maybe not you personally, but some one. look up thor valiant.

Eisenhauer wanted this under the rug, because the aliens wanted us to abandon nuclear technology before ww2. true.


Stargate was a documentary.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like how they just throw "UAP radiation" in the article, like we're *all* slightly douchey RW gun nuts with backgrounds in cryptology and signals intelligence, that would know what that means. Geez.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not really related but something seems... missing from this photo..

Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh, there it is

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

buravirgil: lordjupiter: Can someone tl;dr this farking scrollbait?

haven't you?
You appear fragile.
Clicky What You Likey
Reading through rolling hills of dreck is how to take Tiger Mountain. A summary will deprive you of details such as with whom Thatcher was dining that gave the original story greater momentum as well as how government agencies use a different initialism than UFO for reports of aliens among us.

But you don't deserve to know, until you do ;)


I don't have time to read through scrollbait, which is designed to gather viewing data and sell ads further down the page, for zero new information.So thanks for nothing.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
UFO - Lights Out
Youtube aatjerFCRP8
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Nullav: Strange lights in a forest? The Sun is there.

they walked up to it and touched it. this is one of the most credible cases out there, but still you clowns deny it. the cia did a great job on you folks with operation cointel pro. look it up. they want you to think this is not plausible. they coined the trem conspiracy theory.

there are dozens of alien races in contact with us right now. maybe not you personally, but some one. look up thor valiant.

Eisenhauer wanted this under the rug, because the aliens wanted us to abandon nuclear technology before ww2. true.


Username checks out.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I get all my truth from The Scottish Sun.
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: buravirgil: lordjupiter: Can someone tl;dr this farking scrollbait?

haven't you?
You appear fragile.
Clicky What You Likey
Reading through rolling hills of dreck is how to take Tiger Mountain. A summary will deprive you of details such as with whom Thatcher was dining that gave the original story greater momentum as well as how government agencies use a different initialism than UFO for reports of aliens among us.

But you don't deserve to know, until you do ;)

I don't have time to read through scrollbait, which is designed to gather viewing data and sell ads further down the page, for zero new information.So thanks for nothing.


But ya coulda read it in the time it took ya to biatch and moan about it. Talk about wasting time
:)
 
lordjupiter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkingChas: lordjupiter: buravirgil: lordjupiter: Can someone tl;dr this farking scrollbait?

haven't you?
You appear fragile.
Clicky What You Likey
Reading through rolling hills of dreck is how to take Tiger Mountain. A summary will deprive you of details such as with whom Thatcher was dining that gave the original story greater momentum as well as how government agencies use a different initialism than UFO for reports of aliens among us.

But you don't deserve to know, until you do ;)

I don't have time to read through scrollbait, which is designed to gather viewing data and sell ads further down the page, for zero new information.So thanks for nothing.

But ya coulda read it in the time it took ya to biatch and moan about it. Talk about wasting time
:)



It's not just about having time, it's about WASTING time. I judge that, not you.

If you don't think the internet is filled with scrollbait garbage you don't know anyone who works in the industry.  I value speaking up about this kind of thing more than giving in to it.

So you can eat some shiat, too.
 
