Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   Welcome to the future: A new two-tier society of those with and those without Covid "immunity passports"
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's not much data yet on how well the vaccines prevent transmission, vs. protecting the vaccinated person from disease. We also know that antibodies from a natural infection can fade after a few months, so any "passport" might only be valid for recently-vaccinated people.

A better approach would be to put more resources into developing cheap at-home antigen test strips. If everyone could self-test 2 or 3 times a week (ideally once a day) using a drop of saliva, we would catch a large fraction of the most infectious people in time to trace + quarantine their recent contacts and stop outbreaks from spreading.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Immunity passports would impose an artificial restriction on who can and cannot participate in social, civic and economic activities,"

Yes. Your right to participate in society is not absolute. Never has been. See: Prison.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: There's not much data yet on how well the vaccines prevent transmission, vs. protecting the vaccinated person from disease. We also know that antibodies from a natural infection can fade after a few months, so any "passport" might only be valid for recently-vaccinated people.

A better approach would be to put more resources into developing cheap at-home antigen test strips. If everyone could self-test 2 or 3 times a week (ideally once a day) using a drop of saliva, we would catch a large fraction of the most infectious people in time to trace + quarantine their recent contacts and stop outbreaks from spreading.


But that would be too easy and the nuts would claim the testing stuff is spying on them and turning their pets gay.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

An employer should be able to insist their employees get a vaccine unless it would hurt the employee (doctor's note gets them out of having to have the vaccine).  Same goes for school.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: Ivo Shandor: There's not much data yet on how well the vaccines prevent transmission, vs. protecting the vaccinated person from disease. We also know that antibodies from a natural infection can fade after a few months, so any "passport" might only be valid for recently-vaccinated people.

A better approach would be to put more resources into developing cheap at-home antigen test strips. If everyone could self-test 2 or 3 times a week (ideally once a day) using a drop of saliva, we would catch a large fraction of the most infectious people in time to trace + quarantine their recent contacts and stop outbreaks from spreading.

But that would be too easy and the nuts would claim the testing stuff is spying on them and turning their pets gay.


They nuts are going to claim ANYTHING is spying on them and making pets fabulous.

They probably think COVID as well as the vaccine are both government conspiracies.

Cognitive dissonance is not something that bothers nutcases.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As an added bonus, Gov. DeWine just put school staff in Phase 1b.

1a is hospital and EMS, nursing homes, group homes, and veterans homes.

1b is old farts 65+, severe medical issues, and school staff with the goal of full in-person learning by March 1st (hahaha optimistic as hell there but we'll see).

For added lulz the cops aren't on the lists yet so they come after 1b.  I'll get the thin steel needle before the thin blue line.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

downstairs: null: Ivo Shandor: There's not much data yet on how well the vaccines prevent transmission, vs. protecting the vaccinated person from disease. We also know that antibodies from a natural infection can fade after a few months, so any "passport" might only be valid for recently-vaccinated people.

A better approach would be to put more resources into developing cheap at-home antigen test strips. If everyone could self-test 2 or 3 times a week (ideally once a day) using a drop of saliva, we would catch a large fraction of the most infectious people in time to trace + quarantine their recent contacts and stop outbreaks from spreading.

But that would be too easy and the nuts would claim the testing stuff is spying on them and turning their pets gay.

They nuts are going to claim ANYTHING is spying on them and making pets fabulous.

They probably think COVID as well as the vaccine are both government conspiracies.

Cognitive dissonance is not something that bothers nutcases.


Given who we're talking about here using test strips, I encourage the thinking... and suggest we show their diabetic strips are spying on them and uploading their DNA and diet info to the NSA over 5G.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A two-tiered society? Would we even notice a difference?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee I sure would hate to be ensconced in a covid-free bubble while the anti-vax crowd is kept in pens outside. Wait hang on, I loved when they did that to smokers.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be ran by the Covid Security Administration. The CSA will collapse after four years, though it will continue to discriminate for another century.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If society doesn't have color differentiation of pants, it has no purpose!" - V
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because you can't be trusted.

You won't wear masks, or stay the hell away from each other, or, for fark's sake, stay home whenever possible. If you do travel, you lie your asses off about whether you've been tested, or whether you've had it, or whether you're vaccinated. If you're confronted about your stupid behavior and obvious lies, you become belligerent, even violent.

So, this is what we have to do with toddlers you can't trust to follow simple rules or tell the truth.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.


What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.


Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.


There's the ADA, which can be interpreted that way.
 
weygold123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those "with", those "without", and those with fakes. You're welcome, Karen
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest issue I see with giving higher status, behaviorally displayed as fewer covid restrictions, to the vaccinated is that the unvaccinated, whether international or not, will mimic the non-restrictive behavior for status.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as we can sue plague rats when someone gets infected by them I'm fine with letting them roam free. Preferably it's a presumption of guilt and they need to pay to do dna testing on the virus.

/Probably don't really believe this, but it would be fun.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: A two-tiered society? Would we even notice a difference?


Well, 2*2=4. Rich and poor, now vaccinated and unvaccinated. It might be a vendiagram with a lot of overlap, but we might accidentally vaccinate some poors and a rich coont might get angry he doesn't have enough money to bribe a vaccine from a hospital with balls
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need an immunity passport any more than a drivers license or other form of photo ID.

/or do you?
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious about those of us who are at the back of the line and living in red states and the ready supply of vaccines.

I've heard it could come as late as next spring/early summer for some.

What if someone wanted very much to get the vaccine and couldn't for half a year or more?

Have v Have Not

We're using a tiered system with the roll out.
Those at the end of the line are going to be denied access to public places and jobs, even if they still mask?
 
weygold123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: noitsnot: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.

There's the ADA, which can be interpreted that way.


A private business can request proof of disability. HIPPA does not come into play,
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has had Rona bad in the past or vaccinated thinking it's a behavioral blank check to do whatever is dead wrong. There is no true immunity. Just behave yourselves people
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

An employer should be able to insist their employees get a vaccine unless it would hurt the employee (doctor's note gets them out of having to have the vaccine).  Same goes for school.


If it's a requirement for employment, shouldn't the employer facilitate vaccinations?

I'm hoping the new administration is going to work with large companies to maybe offer it on site rather than everyone trooping on over to the local CVS for a shot.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh no! The pro-Trump, pro-slavery, covid-denying, anti-vaxxors are concerned,
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weygold123: NeoCortex42: noitsnot: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.

There's the ADA, which can be interpreted that way.

A private business can request proof of disability. HIPPA does not come into play,


Right.  And they could have a note from a doctor just as well as a note saying they're vaccinated.  I didn't say anything about HIPPA, and nobody else did, either.

I think everybody that can get vaccinated should, but there are definitely some people that can't.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Because you can't be trusted.

You won't wear masks, or stay the hell away from each other, or, for fark's sake, stay home whenever possible. If you do travel, you lie your asses off about whether you've been tested, or whether you've had it, or whether you're vaccinated. If you're confronted about your stupid behavior and obvious lies, you become belligerent, even violent.

So, this is what we have to do with toddlers you can't trust to follow simple rules or tell the truth.


Many of us are hoping some will start to behave when we have an adult for President.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: There's not much data yet on how well the vaccines prevent transmission, vs. protecting the vaccinated person from disease. We also know that antibodies from a natural infection can fade after a few months, so any "passport" might only be valid for recently-vaccinated people.

A better approach would be to put more resources into developing cheap at-home antigen test strips. If everyone could self-test 2 or 3 times a week (ideally once a day) using a drop of saliva, we would catch a large fraction of the most infectious people in time to trace + quarantine their recent contacts and stop outbreaks from spreading.


I'm not sure that a system comprised of self-reporting on at-home tests followed by the civil commitment of known contacts is a "better system".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: You don't need an immunity passport any more than a drivers license or other form of photo ID.

/or do you?


Obviously, only a Murica hating terrorist would travel around without getting his shots.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: noitsnot: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.

There's the ADA, which can be interpreted that way.


Mm, but not much purchase in this area. You can't be discriminated against in public accommodation (e.g. stores open to the public) based on disability, (anything that 'interferes with a major life activity' which includes diseases or chronic conditions like HIV, cancer, etc).

Still, there's an exception that allows for exclusion of an individual who poses a threat to health and safety and can't be reasonably accommodated. So stores could tell you "shop online" or do curbside pickup or delivery if you don't have immunity and won't wear a mask.

//all of this is premised, of course, on the idea that your covid immunity passport is real and someone's actually going to check it. if you look at mask compliance in stores in right-wing areas, this is probably not going to be that big of a deal
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Suck it, MAGAts

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not worried  . I had the covid lite back in Oct.2019 .
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.


Yeah, it's not.  The ADA is for very limited and specific things, very limited.  And there's no real overlap with people who can't get the vaccine.

Some places need a wheelchair ramp by law.  But they don't have to cater to someone's sensitivity to light, for example.  Or myriad other conditions.

Also... if we have some way of identifying those who have gotten the vaccine, we also have a way to identifying those who can't because of a medical condition, and they're free to go.  Because the goal is herd immunity, not 100% vaccinated people.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got dosed 12/18. Got the passport and let me tell you, no way to forge those! Arm was a little sore after and the autism was rough for a few days. Otherwise no side effects to report.

/anecdotes!
 
orbister
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: There's not much data yet on how well the vaccines prevent transmission, vs. protecting the vaccinated person from disease. We also know that antibodies from a natural infection can fade after a few months


As far as I know, the best evidence at the moment is that COVID-19 antibodies and immunity persist long-term.The number of authenticated cases of re-infection is minute.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: //all of this is premised, of course, on the idea that your covid immunity passport is real and someone's actually going to check it. if you look at mask compliance in stores in right-wing areas, this is probably not going to be that big of a deal


I drove to Texas during the Pandemic from New Orleans.  The difference in how masks were enforced was... to say the least... stark.
 
orbister
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.


The rules in the US may be different, of course, but here all that's required is "reasonable adjustment" and I suppose it might be argued that allowing potentially infectious people in is unreasonable.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cerebral Infarktion: I got dosed 12/18. Got the passport and let me tell you, no way to forge those! Arm was a little sore after and the autism was rough for a few days. Otherwise no side effects to report.

/anecdotes!


Yeah, but if you forge something that is illegal... and I assume would come with major, major punishment.  It's not forging a report card and putting it in your family mailbox.  It would be a pretty dangerous crime.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: There's not much data yet on how well the vaccines prevent transmission, vs. protecting the vaccinated person from disease. We also know that antibodies from a natural infection can fade after a few months, so any "passport" might only be valid for recently-vaccinated people.

A better approach would be to put more resources into developing cheap at-home antigen test strips. If everyone could self-test 2 or 3 times a week (ideally once a day) using a drop of saliva, we would catch a large fraction of the most infectious people in time to trace + quarantine their recent contacts and stop outbreaks from spreading.


LOL. You think anti mask fools will do any of that? LOL. Those idiots are going to scream at this was the oppression they were trying to prevent in the first place watch I bet $100,000 bucks on it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: A better approach would be to put more resources into developing cheap at-home antigen test strips. If everyone could self-test 2 or 3 times a week (ideally once a day) using a drop of saliva, we would catch a large fraction of the most infectious people in time to trace + quarantine their recent contacts and stop outbreaks from spreading.


They won't.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.


The ADA doesn't force businesses to operate unsafely or allow customers to simply say "I have a condition. You can't ask me anything or restrict me in any way." Reasonable accommodation is the key, not carte Blanche to harm others.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

orbister: Ivo Shandor: There's not much data yet on how well the vaccines prevent transmission, vs. protecting the vaccinated person from disease. We also know that antibodies from a natural infection can fade after a few months

As far as I know, the best evidence at the moment is that COVID-19 antibodies and immunity persist long-term.The number of authenticated cases of re-infection is minute.


There are conflicting results on antibody duration. Some studies have shown that the levels circulating in the blood do fade quickly. T cells and memory B cells seem to be longer lasting but are harder to measure.

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-54696​8​73

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav​i​rus/antibodies-fade-fast-but-coronavir​us-protection-may-last-longer-research​-suggests-1.5033039
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's the effectiveness of the traditional immunity card?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: noitsnot: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.

There's the ADA, which can be interpreted that way.


That. Can't discriminate in public accommodations based on disability, under the ADA, not the Civil Rights Act. Additionally, this article is about New Hampshire, and their civil rights law includes disability as a protected trait:
354-A:17 Unlawful Discriminatory Practices in Public Accommodations. - It shall be an unlawful discriminatory practice for any person, being the owner, lessee, proprietor, manager, superintendent, agent or employee of any place of public accommodation, because of the age, sex, race, creed, color, marital status, physical or mental disability or national origin of any person, directly or indirectly, to refuse, withhold from or deny to such person any of the accommodations, advantages, facilities or privileges thereof;

I'd say that would apply to refusing someone entry because they're not vaccinated, such vaccination status being an indirect result of their autoimmune disability.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anuran: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

The ADA doesn't force businesses to operate unsafely or allow customers to simply say "I have a condition. You can't ask me anything or restrict me in any way." Reasonable accommodation is the key, not carte Blanche to harm others.


Of course not (plus, you're confusing the ADA and HIPAA). My point is that this isn't such an easy question, and there are cases in the margins that need to be considered. It's simply not as easy as "it's a private business, we can refuse service to anyone for any reason."
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

downstairs: noitsnot: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.

Yeah, it's not.  The ADA is for very limited and specific things, very limited.  And there's no real overlap with people who can't get the vaccine.


Sure, there is. It's actually explicit in 28 CFR 36.105:
(b)(1) Physical or mental impairment means:
(i) Any physiological disorder or condition, cosmetic disfigurement, or anatomical loss affecting one or more body systems, such as: Neurological, musculoskeletal, special sense organs, respiratory (including speech organs), cardiovascular, reproductive, digestive, genitourinary, immune, circulatory, hemic, lymphatic, skin, and endocrine;...

In fact, they even include an example:
(iii) For example, applying these principles it should easily be concluded that the types of impairments set forth in paragraphs (d)(2)(iii)(A) through (K) of this section will, at a minimum, substantially limit the major life activities indicated. The types of impairments described in this paragraph may substantially limit additional major life activities (including major bodily functions) not explicitly listed in paragraphs (d)(2)(iii)(A) through (K).
[snip]
(J) Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection substantially limits immune function; and

Some places need a wheelchair ramp by law.  But they don't have to cater to someone's sensitivity to light, for example.  Or myriad other conditions.

Also... if we have some way of identifying those who have gotten the vaccine, we also have a way to identifying those who can't because of a medical condition, and they're free to go.  Because the goal is herd immunity, not 100% vaccinated people.

Yes, though you're requiring them to carry around documentation of their immune disability. That may be acceptable as a compromise. But it's not as simple as your initial statement that you can deny service to anyone who isn't vaccinated.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: weygold123: NeoCortex42: noitsnot: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.

There's the ADA, which can be interpreted that way.

A private business can request proof of disability. HIPPA does not come into play,

Right.  And they could have a note from a doctor just as well as a note saying they're vaccinated.  I didn't say anything about HIPPA, and nobody else did, either.


Yeah, I think they were confusing me for one of those "freedom to breathe" card people, which is funny, since I've been in those threads to point out the legal flaws in that, too.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can see a future full of counterfeit proof of vaccination cards.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: NeoCortex42: noitsnot: Theaetetus: downstairs: These are not difficult questions.

A private business can refuse customers if they're not vaccinated, that is not an issue of a protected class.

What if the reason they're not vaccinated is due to a disability, such as an autoimmune disorder? That is a protected class, and a private business cannot refuse customers based on their disability.

It actually is kind of a difficult question, balancing the rights of business owners to provide a safe environment for their customers, and the rights of individuals to keep their medical history private and be free from arbitrary discrimination.

Really? That medical condition is a protected class?  That doesn't sound right.

There's the ADA, which can be interpreted that way.

That. Can't discriminate in public accommodations based on disability, under the ADA, not the Civil Rights Act. Additionally, this article is about New Hampshire, and their civil rights law includes disability as a protected trait:
354-A:17 Unlawful Discriminatory Practices in Public Accommodations. - It shall be an unlawful discriminatory practice for any person, being the owner, lessee, proprietor, manager, superintendent, agent or employee of any place of public accommodation, because of the age, sex, race, creed, color, marital status, physical or mental disability or national origin of any person, directly or indirectly, to refuse, withhold from or deny to such person any of the accommodations, advantages, facilities or privileges thereof;

I'd say that would apply to refusing someone entry because they're not vaccinated, such vaccination status being an indirect result of their autoimmune disability.


Interesting. And I've always wondered, in these situations, where does the burden of proof lie, as to why service was refused? What if a merchant just does not want to sell to someone?
 
T.rex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't want to hear any of you vaxxers balking at this.....   You wanted Big Pharma to exert control, and this is the result.   You won...  So don't biatch about it now.
 
