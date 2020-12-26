 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   It's time for another treasured holiday tradition: the annual "what did we get stuck in our orifices this year?" roundup   (defector.com)
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sydney Powell assured me hundreds of thousands of votes for DT inserted by Dem poll workers would be on the list.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SCREWDRIVER IN ANUS, HANDLE FELL OFF

Billy Joel - Just the Way You Are (Official Audio)
Youtube HaA3YZ6QdJU
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the tenth day of Christmas, my lover stuck in thee....
TEN large vibrators,
NINE Eyebrow pencils
EIGHT Balls-a-bouncing
SEVEN Small foam footballs
SIX Magic markers
FIVE VIBRATOR RINGS
Four foam darts
Three Baseballs
Two turtle toys
AND A BATH BOMB IN HER VAGINE.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"PUT DILDO INTO RECTUM 2 DAYS AGO & WAS PERFORMING DAILY ACTIVITIES WITH IT IN PLACE. WHEN RIDING LAWN MOWER THE DILDO SLID INSIDE RECTUM COMPLETELY"

We've all been there
 
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of two talk radio hosts asked for Christmas letters which included medical ailments in them. They read the medical parts of the letters on the air. It is amazing what some people included in their letters.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Tradition Unlike Any Other.....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: "PUT DILDO INTO RECTUM 2 DAYS AGO & WAS PERFORMING DAILY ACTIVITIES WITH IT IN PLACE. WHEN RIDING LAWN MOWER THE DILDO SLID INSIDE RECTUM COMPLETELY"

We've all been there

Outcome: RECTUM COMPLETELY

We've all been there



Outcome: RECTUM COMPLETELY
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appalachian Emergency Room: Christmastime - SNL
Youtube lNZe13qDNpo
 
shopball [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: "PUT DILDO INTO RECTUM 2 DAYS AGO & WAS PERFORMING DAILY ACTIVITIES WITH IT IN PLACE. WHEN RIDING LAWN MOWER THE DILDO SLID INSIDE RECTUM COMPLETELY"

We've all been there

Damn near killed um!

We've all been there


Damn near killed um!
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
list fails without craniums
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's in your butthole?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_1KH​j​87XrQ
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That candy cane was used backwards. The shepherds crook can get lodged into colon polyps and become inextricable. But the everlasting peppermint is forever
/jk....ewww
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Without belaboring the details, let's just say it was eight crazy nights.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"PLAYING WITH PHONE AND FELL ASLEEP WHEN HE WOKE UP HIS STYLUS WAS IN HIS URETHA. INJURY OCCURRED 4 DAYS AGO AND DIDN'T SEEK TREATMENT"

Well, that beats the whole "I WAS GARDENING NAKED AND SLIPPED" excuse for rectal cucumber lodging any day of the week.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Munden: "PUT DILDO INTO RECTUM 2 DAYS AGO & WAS PERFORMING DAILY ACTIVITIES WITH IT IN PLACE. WHEN RIDING LAWN MOWER THE DILDO SLID INSIDE RECTUM COMPLETELY"

We've all been there

Gonna need some more lawnmower beer.

We've all been there


Gonna need some more lawnmower beer.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those are repeats or copycats.

Says a friend.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"HAS HAD A MARBLE IN HIS PENIS FOR THE PAST 4 YEARS AND DECIDED HE NEEDS IT REMOVED"

Hey, when you know - you know.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One of my in-laws is an X-ray tech. Many,many stories of things in the rectum. Most problematic was a light bulb because of the risk of shattering during removal.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: "HAS HAD A MARBLE IN HIS PENIS FOR THE PAST 4 YEARS AND DECIDED HE NEEDS IT REMOVED"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zekeburger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: One of my in-laws is an X-ray tech. Many,many stories of things in the rectum. Most problematic was a light bulb because of the risk of shattering during removal.


Fark user imageView Full Size


\ obilgatory
\\ funniest moment on scrubs?
\\\ Merry belated Christmas fellow Farkers
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: FTFA: "HAS HAD A MARBLE IN HIS PENIS FOR THE PAST 4 YEARS AND DECIDED HE NEEDS IT REMOVED"

[Fark user image 582x428]


CSB: Some folks surgically implant beads or silicone objects in the foreskin, for additional stimulation. Look up "pearling" for more info. I doubt he had a marble lodged in his urethra for four years.

When I say "pull the other one, it's got bells on," I'm not talking about my leg.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some helpful tips in there about where to keep the screws when opening up electronic devices.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Some helpful tips in there about where to keep the screws when opening up electronic devices.


Yeah, but, only one at a time, so, sorry, kids, penile knolling is out.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A kid swallowed a roll of nickels.  Doctor worked on him for hours, but there was still no change.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: SumoJeb: FTFA: "HAS HAD A MARBLE IN HIS PENIS FOR THE PAST 4 YEARS AND DECIDED HE NEEDS IT REMOVED"

[Fark user image 582x428]

CSB: Some folks surgically implant beads or silicone objects in the foreskin, for additional stimulation. Look up "pearling" for more info. I doubt he had a marble lodged in his urethra for four years.

When I say "pull the other one, it's got bells on," I'm not talking about my leg.


I should probably point out that the pictures included in that otherwise-innocuous Wikipedia article on pearling may horrify the sensitive, so, consider it NSFW even though Wikipedia sure as hell had no trouble slapping 'em up there.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"PATIENT WAS INTOXICATED 4 MONTHS AGO PLACED A CRUMBLE OF TIN FOIL INSIDE VAGINA"

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Flagg99
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can we just rename this to the Richard Gere Award?
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pooparoos?

GIS, expecting weird adult content:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I have more questions, now, than when I started.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i had a colonoscopy the other day, so that's what was up my ass
 
Pinner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm going to have a chat with my kids today.
"You know... you're navigating the world full of wonder and opportunity, you can make the future whatever you want if you put your mind to it and stay focused. But remember, there are a lot of other humans out there that get weird objects stuck in their butts for some reason. Please try to  make better choices in life than those people and you'll be fine."
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is nothing worse than a bum exam with an ice cold finger.

I'm never going back going back to that dentist.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A lot less outright fabrication this year. I guess with all the 2020 stress people walking (ok, waddling) into the ER with a remote projectin' from the rectum are just like "fark it. It's a quarantine. I was bored. You understand"
 
fngoofy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Munden: "PUT DILDO INTO RECTUM 2 DAYS AGO & WAS PERFORMING DAILY ACTIVITIES WITH IT IN PLACE. WHEN RIDING LAWN MOWER THE DILDO SLID INSIDE RECTUM COMPLETELY"

We've all been there

Damn near killed um.

We've all been there


Damn near killed um.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Million to one shot, doc
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Vagina gets dildo sizes in "small" and "large", rectum is measured in inches.

/ embarrassing ER visit or not, 10 inches, wow
 
starzman2003
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
PLAYING WITH PHONE AND FELL ASLEEP WHEN HE WOKE UP HIS STYLUS WAS IN HIS URETHA. INJURY OCCURRED 4 DAYS AGO AND DIDN'T SEEK TREATMENT

He didn't seek treatment because he knew what he was doing and embarrassed.
 
catmander
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Can we just rename this to the Richard Gere Award?


Or as we called it in South Florida, the Sally Fitz Award.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How do you get a rubber band in your ear?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Used to play in a punk band with an xray tech.  He was always bringing samples from "The Butt Drawer" they kept at the hospital.  The one that really sticks with me is the mayonnaise jar.  It wasn't the small one, either.
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok I can't help it .........but I must not FAP!!!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Million to one shot, doc



Fusilli pasta noticeably absent from the list.
 
Xzano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Xai: On the tenth day of Christmas, my lover stuck in thee....
TEN large vibrators,
NINE Eyebrow pencils
EIGHT Balls-a-bouncing
SEVEN Small foam footballs
SIX Magic markers
FIVE VIBRATOR RINGS
Four foam darts
Three Baseballs Bags of Meth
Two turtle toys
AND A BATH BOMB IN HER VAGINE.


FTFY, it was literally right there in the article.

/ the actual list of things and where they went is very disturbing,
// aaaah what a great tradition.
/// have had friends who work in emergency medical field, so very familiar w/ the "things that should go there," stories.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pinner: I'm going to have a chat with my kids today.
"You know... you're navigating the world full of wonder and opportunity, you can make the future whatever you want if you put your mind to it and stay focused. But remember, there are a lot of other humans out there that get weird objects stuck in their butts for some reason. Please try to  make better choices in life than those people and you'll be fine."


Looking back on my awkward and non-awkward sexual learning years (both alone and with SO), I will say this to you:

As mortifying as it would have been, I wish a parental unit (or health class) would have been specific about this kind of stuff, and pointed out a place where properly designed and safe tools could be acquired for this fun, instead of "make a better choice."
\Never got anything stuck\\Always lube\\\Threesies FTW
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Please, if you put anything up your butt, make sure it has a flared base so it doesn't "get lost".  Proper "toys" for this kind of activity are commonly, cheaply, and nearly-anonymously available from a variety of online retailers.  Don't use "common household objects".

The middle of a pandemic is no time to be doing stupid shiat that's going to land you in an understaffed, overworked, overcrowded ER.  Both for your own sake and that of our overloaded medical system and its employees.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Used to play in a punk band with an xray tech.  He was always bringing samples from "The Butt Drawer" they kept at the hospital.  The one that really sticks with me is the mayonnaise jar.  It wasn't the small one, either.

At least it wasn't Miracle Whip.  You can't get off on that.


At least it wasn't Miracle Whip.  You can't get off on that.
 
