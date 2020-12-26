 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(YouTube)   Non-gory video shows you what awaits you when you attempt to drunkenly set off fireworks on New Year's Eve   (youtube.com) divider line
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was geeking out over the chicken bones in the glove, then Jon Somebody threw an ad and killed the connection. So I'm voting for Warnock now!

/don't play with explodey things in your hand
//having three fingers doesn't make up for how cool you'll be
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back Up Terry!
Youtube 4SVaHxJhTmk
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ordinary gelatin and ballistics gel are not the same. Mammal bones and bird bones (especially cooked and dried bird bones) are not the same.  He might as well be using the extremely scientific method of strapping firecrackers to an action figure.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Gorey version:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool video and I dug how they made the hands. That's pretty creative.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Ordinary gelatin and ballistics gel are not the same. Mammal bones and bird bones (especially cooked and dried bird bones) are not the same.  He might as well be using the extremely scientific method of strapping firecrackers to an action figure.


The link you pasted with the video you made where you demonstrated your method, and the dramatically different results obtained seems to not be displaying.

I tried resetting my router. Nothing.

Rebooted my computer. The link still fails to show up.

My next step is to reinstall Windows 95. Hopefully that'll do the trick.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.imgur.com image 475x290]


For some reason I heard "HEADSHOT" in the voice of the guy from Mortal Kombat.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Except I am safer when I am drunk.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: Noah_Tall: Ordinary gelatin and ballistics gel are not the same. Mammal bones and bird bones (especially cooked and dried bird bones) are not the same.  He might as well be using the extremely scientific method of strapping firecrackers to an action figure.

The link you pasted with the video you made where you demonstrated your method, and the dramatically different results obtained seems to not be displaying.

I tried resetting my router. Nothing.

Rebooted my computer. The link still fails to show up.

My next step is to reinstall Windows 95. Hopefully that'll do the trick.


I'm sure you thought your video was informative and loved getting it greened. My suggestion for your next video is to make some water balloons and draw eyeballs on them to make a highly informative video on shooting out your eye with a Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action Two-Hundred-Shot Range Model Air Rifle!
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jason Isaacs' character in Armageddon not impressed.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stibium: having three fingers doesn't make up for how cool you'll be


I dunno, he's been playing really well since his mishap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Ordinary gelatin and ballistics gel are not the same. Mammal bones and bird bones (especially cooked and dried bird bones) are not the same.  He might as well be using the extremely scientific method of strapping firecrackers to an action figure.


Like this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You really think I can pay attention for 8 minutes subs? Ain't nuthin' I can do for 8 straight minutes. (narrator wife: "he right about that")
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
as a kid I had a bad experience with a 2 inch firecracker. the fuse had untwisted so instead of a slow burn it just blew immediately. it split the tip of a finger open much to my chagrin.
 
