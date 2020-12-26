 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC Action News)   Help solve this unsigned Christmas mystery   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2020 at 2:12 PM



We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose it would have been too much trouble to post a photo or scan of the actual hand-written letter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they check the ownership history (if they want to check the title binder their lawyer got when they bought the house) to find the woman's name?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sending Christmas cards to random people with no return address is the new crank calling
"Happy Holidays! Aunt Dischelle here, just wanted to make sure those five thousand pounds of mink meat arrived intact."
/ok, what's going on do we have an aunt Dischelle?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Can't they check the ownership history (if they want to check the title binder their lawyer got when they bought the house) to find the woman's name?


Or the Census.  If she is 85 and grew up there then the records when she was ten and earlier should be available.  A place to start anyway
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The card was posted from inside the house! Get out!
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was me.  On Fark, no one knows you're an 85-year-old woman.
 
