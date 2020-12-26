 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC News)   Moral of the story: don't wait until the last minute to finish your holiday shopping   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you crash into your target, that's not an accident.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Long Island man has been arrested after a Christmas morning crime spree that gave new meaning to the term doorbuster

You just know the person who wrote this article was real eager to use that pun.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What value are gift cards before they are loaded?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: What value are gift cards before they are loaded?


Some of them are preloaded but still requires activation by the cashier.

I'm sure our "mastermind" was unaware of that.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: What value are gift cards before they are loaded?


That's what I was wondering.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Impressed.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: What value are gift cards before they are loaded?


Sounds to me as if the Bobcat driver was loaded.
 
Stibium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: What value are gift cards before they are loaded?


A gram or two of low quality plastic? Some of em might have chips so there's a little gold too.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alcohol was involved if you're stealing gift cards.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.wbir.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bigdog1960: What value are gift cards before they are loaded?


Well, some people give those and cards that have been used up as secret Santa gifts.  Then, when the receiver goes to pay for all their useless junk at the cashier, they have to pay cash or charge with their own money.  It's quite a sight when they hear the card has zero balance.  Their faces melt like that guys face in raiders of the lost ark.  All the Christmas joy just melts right off.
 
