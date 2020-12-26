 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New York Times)   ♬ The best part of waking up, is vodka in your coffee cup ♬   (nytimes.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NO, you want whisky or rum... vodka goes in OJ and bloody marys... it's like you idiots don't even drink!
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*coffee
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pfft....amateurs.  Welcome to the party sis.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Julian Moon - A Cup Of Coffee [Official Music Video]
Youtube qrQN6eJxQ-k
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I pledge allegiance to the Franzia, and drinking until I can no longer stand..."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, was going to say, "Who the hell adds vodka to coffee?" but that's been covered.

Got a new moka pot last month so I'm going to make myself an Irish coffee now.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fast Show - I'm not pissed -1- Breakfast time
Youtube EJ0M2f8jqag
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab9​ew4​G5UXU
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rehab is for quitters.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever it takes to get you to crawl out of bed.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vodak.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi John Hurt - Coffee Blues
Youtube dZWqhrR5tPc
 
gorauma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: NO, you want whisky or rum... vodka goes in OJ and bloody marys... it's like you idiots don't even drink!


No one said anything other than vodak was going in there.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: NO, you want whisky or rum... vodka goes in OJ and bloody marys... it's like you idiots don't even drink!


This.  Whisky goes into the coffee or you get the hose again.

Although I guess if you add enough milk or creamer it's almost like a Black Russian/blonde Russian/white Russian thingy.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No smell no tell
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: NO, you want whisky or rum... vodka goes in OJ and bloody marys... it's like you idiots don't even drink!


whoa, whoa, whoa; pulling a rookie card here, Monty.


Bloody Marys are for new kids that don't know how to make a Caesar.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Salmon: Monty_Zoncolan: NO, you want whisky or rum... vodka goes in OJ and bloody marys... it's like you idiots don't even drink!

whoa, whoa, whoa; pulling a rookie card here, Monty.


Bloody Marys are for new kids that don't know how to make a Caesar.


Blondie Little Ceasar
Youtube cqCY0KV6mfA
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zerkalo: No smell no tell


Masks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody needs to get.

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)
A handle on things.

EEEEYYAAAYYYYAAAAHH!!!
 
stevecore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: The Fast Show - I'm not pissed -1- Breakfast time]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a​b9ew4G5UXU


I love British humor and all but that was actually hard to watch. Mostly because that is how some people actually function
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like my coffee spiked
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just because this is so farked up funny. It had actually convinced me it was a real commercial for a bit
Folgers Incest Commercial - Extended Cut
Youtube fhfcWTZeP1k
 
stevecore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

berylman: Just because this is so farked up funny. It had actually convinced me it was a real commercial for a bit
[YouTube video: Folgers Incest Commercial - Extended Cut]


What in the fark did I just watch?! 🤣
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
".....a dog grooming app "

App? You groom the dog with a fone?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ".....a dog grooming app "

App? You groom the dog with a fone?


Yeah. The hard part is getting the dog to hold the phone without chewing on it.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

berylman: Just because this is so farked up funny. It had actually convinced me it was a real commercial for a bit
[YouTube video: Folgers Incest Commercial - Extended Cut]


It was a real commercial for a bit. Did you not notice when the actors and set changed halfway through?
 
Snotnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The best part of waking up is going to pee and going back to bed.
 
algman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: Just because this is so farked up funny. It had actually convinced me it was a real commercial for a bit
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fhfcWTZe​P1k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Livin it up at the Hotel New Hampshire.
Such a lovely place
Such a lovely face
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's interesting that women more than men are saying they have a problem.  Is it because more women have a new drinking problem, or just that women are more likely to ask for help?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


🎵, Drinking beer at 10 A.M. .... CA-RO-NA🎵,

/ Ta republique
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ".....a dog grooming app "

App? You groom the dog with a fone?


Who grooms an app, seriously?
 
