Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Vox)   Oh look, someone at Vox thinks we can get anti-maskers to wear a mask simply by using something called "benevolent conformity". Riiiiiiiiiiiight   (vox.com) divider line
•       •       •

Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh you will get a few that way, you always do.  Won't do shiat for the real problem children though, no.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We tried that already. Every argument I've ever heard to wear masks from the beginningemphasized that it protects others.

Still, here we are.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah I tried the same approach with my 'public masturbation' movement... It didn't fly either.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worn a mask all year, it's gotten me more impromptu conversations with women my age than ever before.  They're actually talking to me first, and I'm old and ugly.  I used to be invisible.  I see someone with a mask and see them as an ally, apparently they see the same thing.

I haven't shunned the maskless, instead I've been giving them a friendly nod, maybe a Hello, and going about my business, keeping extra distance from them.  A few times, I've done this and saw their facial expressions just change... maybe they were expecting a fight, or to be chastised, but instead they do a double take and are forced to give a friendly nod, or hello back to me, and they seem to better respect the space, stepping aside as we pass.

Two months ago, every single construction/trades worker at my local convenience store was unmasked.  Every single one.  In recent weeks, every single one has a mask on.  I'm not suggesting it was my benevolent conformity that made them choose to wear masks.  They probably had deaths and sicknesses in the family.  They probably watched co-workers lose wages.  Maybe they saw which way the wind was blowing after the election.

I guess I'm fortunate that I haven't run into any rabid anti-maskers intent on making a scene.  The nearest I've come to that was a masked woman whining and whining about having to wear a mask yesterday at the gas station.  Maybe she was seeking a kindred spirit in me, but I just ignored her.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will never work, at this point they need to try a more off the wall approach, like claiming that people who don't wear masks are in violation of the 3rd amendment by giving quarter to redcoat coronavirus soldiers in their lungs
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back up one year.
Make it mandatory, and hand out PPE with 0 grift.

Lives would have been saved.

What will be proved in court is that lives were lost.
And those losses could have been prevented.

Motive? Money.

See this pile of money?

The prosecution will prove that pile of money was generated by willfully creating a crisis, based on preventable deaths, and that the parties are guilty.

We ask the court to take the money from them, give it to the survivors, and hang the defendants by the necks until dead.

Then, and only then, may we heal.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it's better than the Fark approach of yelling about plague rats online. So have at it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conformity = sameness, ergo benevolent conformity = benevolent sameness or, in laymen's terms... BS.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: We tried that already. Every argument I've ever heard to wear masks from the beginningemphasized that it protects others.

Still, here we are.


We should try the Wear A Mask Or Get Put In Prison method.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was saying from the start that the media was getting it wrong by emphasizing reports on "how you can keep yourself and your family safe" instead of stopping community spread, because frankly Covid isn't that scary for people with average health. That ship sailed a long time ago and frankly the "fark you and your feelings" crowd was never gonna be on board from the start on less they got the right messaging from Dear Leader.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I've worn a mask all year, it's gotten me more impromptu conversations with women my age than ever before...


If anything I've noticed that mask wearing forces people to focus on more direct eye to eye contact for social cues. And now I realize I have an eyebrow fetish...damn you 2020!
 
Veloram
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If "appealing to their sense of humanity" worked, Trump never would have been elected in the first place.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can do it with fines. $500 tickets for displays of freedumb. I bet a lot of cities that are facing a budget crunch wouldn't turn down that kind of money.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe use a nail gun.
 
ashenshard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Benevolent conformatity:  wear a mask like everyone else and you won't get tazed.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another clueless academic attempting to assign (what they assume to be) human characteristics to a herd of animals.

/ not gonna happen
 
pueblonative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My research shows that people think highly of others who conform to rules out of benevolence, which is a good way to sell mask-wearing.

Why do I have the feeling he hasn't met any MAGAts?
 
ar393
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 500x617]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm more of the opinion that they should have "UNCLEAN" shouted at them while being treated like farking pariahs. "GET THE fark OUT PLAGUE RAT FILTH" would also work for me. Also pelting them with diseased rotten vegetables. Sometimes, just sometimes, medieval savages had a good idea.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just start a rumor that Obama/Pelosi/Biden/Harris don't want you to wear a mask and watch 'em mask up.

Bonus points if you can also start a rumor that masks, worn properly, block Deep State surveillance.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Instead we get belligerent assclownery.

Next time you see some Karen in the grocery store pitching a fit about wearing a mask, ram into her shopping cart with yours.

Scream 'Get out the way, Plague Rat!' and bulldoze your way through.

If self-entitlement is the way they choose to interact with the world, it's the least I can do to oblige them. The golden rule says to treat others the way that you want to be treated. If you want to be treated like an obnoxious pest, then by all means let's play trolley chicken in the spice aisle.

Make that fat fark get out of your way like a rolling bolder and an archeology professor. She's got the airflow to move quickly, after all.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Another clueless academic attempting to assign (what they assume to be) human characteristics to a herd of animals.

/ not gonna happen


What's their Fark handle?
Quickly, clueless assigner! Why does America eat nachos? Why does China enslave its organ donors?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't farking take it.
This is a new virus that we don't know much about, plus mutations, types of infection (presymptomatic, asymptomatic, etc.), nature and duration of damage to the body, effectivity of vaccines, and more.
Yes I'm wasting breath by again asking out loud how people can be so cavalier and stupid.
I live in almost the worst spot in Canada and in my area and personal experience, I've seen only public mask wearing and no one going on about their 'rights', etc. In stores and on the street.
But still the numbers are shooting up, and that's with people supposedly doing the right thing. I can't imagine what's happening in 'freer' places.
Hopefully the vaccines will work and the idiots can get infected and die off without much harm to others.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People that think masks are part of a Deep State plot by Soros, Gates, Clinton and the Jews are a way to implement socialism and Sharia law aren't really people you can reason with. I'm still trying to figure out why a bunch of Jews want to force Sharia law on us...
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: You can do it with fines. $500 tickets for displays of freedumb. I bet a lot of cities that are facing a budget crunch wouldn't turn down that kind of money.


They tried this all over and there's either not enough law enforcement available to deal with this nonsense (so store owners become de facto enforcement agents) -or- law enforcement outright refuses to comply with an order that violates the Constitution (in their belief).

We're at the point where we are pleading with people to think about others and a significant number of them have doubled down and said "fark you all".  You can't win these people over; you're not going to convince or pressure them into anything. There's a portion of America that is rotten to the core.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I've worn a mask all year, it's gotten me more impromptu conversations with women my age than ever before.  They're actually talking to me first, and I'm old and ugly.  I used to be invisible.  I see someone with a mask and see them as an ally, apparently they see the same thing.

I haven't shunned the maskless, instead I've been giving them a friendly nod, maybe a Hello, and going about my business, keeping extra distance from them.  A few times, I've done this and saw their facial expressions just change... maybe they were expecting a fight, or to be chastised, but instead they do a double take and are forced to give a friendly nod, or hello back to me, and they seem to better respect the space, stepping aside as we pass.

Two months ago, every single construction/trades worker at my local convenience store was unmasked.  Every single one.  In recent weeks, every single one has a mask on.  I'm not suggesting it was my benevolent conformity that made them choose to wear masks.  They probably had deaths and sicknesses in the family.  They probably watched co-workers lose wages.  Maybe they saw which way the wind was blowing after the election.

I guess I'm fortunate that I haven't run into any rabid anti-maskers intent on making a scene.  The nearest I've come to that was a masked woman whining and whining about having to wear a mask yesterday at the gas station.  Maybe she was seeking a kindred spirit in me, but I just ignored her.


Probably more flag masks too. Let's remind them what real patriots do, they sacrifice for their country...even though wearing a mask is barely a sacrifice, it is hot and uncomfortable, makes glasses foggy, and my nose run (why? at least it's hidden). Waving a flag is iconography the maskless understand. Freedom isn't free.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm somewhat on board that wearing a mask keeps me from sneezing in someone's face.

But I'm absolutely certain wearing that filthy rag around my blowhole day after day is not good for my own health.

However, at least I'm burning a few more calories, as I now get to walk to the door of every establishment twice before entering.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As is usual on fark, subby is incorrect.

*scratches head *

But I need to figure out how the fark the author knows about my personalized Louisville Slugger.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: But I'm absolutely certain wearing that filthy rag around my blowhole day after day is not good for my own health.


Have you heard of this new invention called soap? It cleans things. It's pretty cool.
 
keldaria
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Yeah I tried the same approach with my 'public masturbation' movement... It didn't fly either.


But, but ... My FREEDUMS!!!!
 
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Voxs "benevolent conformity" usually involves insinuations and accusations of bigotry. Its a bold strategy, Cotton.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: I'm somewhat on board that wearing a mask keeps me from sneezing in someone's face.

But I'm absolutely certain wearing that filthy rag around my blowhole day after day is not good for my own health.

However, at least I'm burning a few more calories, as I now get to walk to the door of every establishment twice before entering.


Sneezing in your mask is the new shiatting in your pants.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flagg99: I mean it's better than the Fark approach of yelling about plague rats online. So have at it.


Think of all the times you changed your mind because someone yelled at you on the internet.

I'm sure you know the answer is zero.

Unfortunately most of the people on here don't seem to understand it, so they just shiatpost things that often verge on being exhibit A for the prosecution should they make the transition from internet tough guy to actually trying to start shiat in the real world and end up as a weepy looking mugshot on The Smoking Gun or The Heavy.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: I'm somewhat on board that wearing a mask keeps me from sneezing in someone's face.

But I'm absolutely certain wearing that filthy rag around my blowhole day after day is not good for my own health.

However, at least I'm burning a few more calories, as I now get to walk to the door of every establishment twice before entering.


On my home planet, we have these devices called sinks, a utility called running water, and a common trade good called soap.

When you combine them correctly in a process call wet, lather, and rinse, it removes filth from cloth objects.

If you hang the cloth objects up, they undergo as process called drying.

We call this washing.

Maybe you could introduce this practice to your home  planet, filthy self.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ashenshard: Benevolent conformatity:  wear a mask like everyone else and you won't get tazed.


I bet you un-ironically claim police are violent thugs who use excessive force.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Want to fix the anti mask crowd?
$10,000 fine and or 5 years in the federal penitentiary system.  Actually enforce it.

Some people can only be forced to follow society's guidelines under threat of loss. Loss of financial assets or their personal freedom or both.

If they want to behave like children while acting as effectively biological weapons then smack them on the arse and lock them away from society.

/ charge them with biological terrorism.
// " I don't know how to convince you that you should care about other people."
/// there should always be three.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Benevolent conformity" is another way of saying "political virtue." The entire right wing is powered by a rejection of "political virtue." Political virtue is the willingness of a person to give up some freedom in order to exist in a functioning society, for example, the freedom to go outside and fire your guns wildly in all directions. You could do that if you lived in Bumblefark Wyoming, but it won't work any place where you live near other people.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: I'm more of the opinion that they should have "UNCLEAN" shouted at them while being treated like farking pariahs. "GET THE fark OUT PLAGUE RAT FILTH" would also work for me. Also pelting them with diseased rotten vegetables. Sometimes, just sometimes, medieval savages had a good idea.


Lol. I bet you had the best AIDS jokes back in the day.

And by best, I mean ones that amused you and made your parents and everyone else ashamed.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: This will never work, at this point they need to try a more off the wall approach, like claiming that people who don't wear masks are in violation of the 3rd amendment by giving quarter to redcoat coronavirus soldiers in their lungs


I've been adopting a "you boring TV and Facebook junkies will never out-crazy me" approach. It works pretty well. I suggest you not try it unless you're already well-versed in the arts of lunatic conspiracy or at least in possession of solid improvisational skill. But if you can, off the cuff, open with something like "Are you farking kidding me, man? We live in the most heavily-surveilled society in history and you don't wanna wear a mask? You must be nuts. Or maybe you're making money off the plandemic, you look kinda like you might be a pharmaceutical investor," then you're well on your way to ending any nonsense before it begins.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Instead we get belligerent assclownery.

Next time you see some Karen in the grocery store pitching a fit about wearing a mask, ram into her shopping cart with yours.

Scream 'Get out the way, Plague Rat!' and bulldoze your way through.

If self-entitlement is the way they choose to interact with the world, it's the least I can do to oblige them. The golden rule says to treat others the way that you want to be treated. If you want to be treated like an obnoxious pest, then by all means let's play trolley chicken in the spice aisle.

Make that fat fark get out of your way like a rolling bolder and an archeology professor. She's got the airflow to move quickly, after all.


WeGotABadAss.jpg
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!  Wearing a mask has given me bigger, better erections than ever before!  My libido is through the roof ever since I started wearing a mask!  Let me tell you, she's satisfied every time, all the time now!

/(spread word if you think it'll persuade these morons)
 
Xetal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We should ask people nicely not to steal other people's belongings. There is no need to resort to using law enforcement and prison sentences. Once people realize that stealing other people's belongings can cause harm they'll simply stop stealing things. They simply need education on the effects of theft!

/This is what we tried with masks, and somehow we are surprised that it didn't work?
 
someonelse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: I'm somewhat on board that wearing a mask keeps me from sneezing in someone's face.

But I'm absolutely certain wearing that filthy rag around my blowhole day after day is not good for my own health.

However, at least I'm burning a few more calories, as I now get to walk to the door of every establishment twice before entering.


This sort of confirms my belief that anti-maskers generally have terrible hygiene.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Carrot vs. Stick

Let it be known there will be officials patrolling the community to hand out coupons for a free six-pack of beer to citizens seen wearing masks and properly socially distancing.

Magats will never be maskless again.

Everyone knows petulant children comply when bribed better than when threatened. And beer companies could easily be manipulated into donating the coupons.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Maybe she was seeking a kindred spirit in me, but I just ignored her.


This is the kind of empathy I've come to expect on this website.  God bless you all.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RedComrade: Want to fix the anti mask crowd?
$10,000 fine and or 5 years in the federal penitentiary system.  Actually enforce it.

Some people can only be forced to follow society's guidelines under threat of loss. Loss of financial assets or their personal freedom or both.

If they want to behave like children while acting as effectively biological weapons then smack them on the arse and lock them away from society.

/ charge them with biological terrorism.
// " I don't know how to convince you that you should care about other people."
/// there should always be three.


Cool. Let's start with illegal immigration. Say goodbye to DACA.

If people want to behave like they are an army that can just disregard borders, then "smack them on the arse and lock them away from society".

See how easy that is to say?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dear Jerk: "Benevolent conformity" is another way of saying "political virtue." The entire right wing is powered by a rejection of "political virtue." Political virtue is the willingness of a person to give up some freedom in order to exist in a functioning society, for example, the freedom to go outside and fire your guns wildly in all directions. You could do that if you lived in Bumblefark Wyoming, but it won't work any place where you live near other people.


Dear Jerk:

Please give up your first amendment rights for the benefit of society. Be sure to logout before closing your browser windows.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Yeah I tried the same approach with my 'public masturbation' movement... It didn't fly either.


Maybe slow down, close your eyes, think of Betty White and maybe it will fly this time?

/ Sicko
// I think of RBG
/// Yeah, I went there.
 
