Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   If you have a severe allergy to shellfish, you might want to skip the Moderna vaccine. Right, Dr. Sadrzadeh?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of my big turnoffs is shellfish people so I'm Team Pfizer for now.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The good news is he's being open about his experience and not clamming up
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bullshiat headline.  He just said it was the same type of reaction that he has to shellfish, not that the vaccine triggers a shellfish allergic reaction.  Learn to read, subby.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone with allergies, I'm not getting a kick out of this news. Mostly because it will cause unneeded worry and excessive overreaction.

There is a test with typical results of 1 (none) to 100 (go live in a bubble, bubble boy) and I managed to hit the global high scores for 40,000 and 70,000 on the test.  I figure that should mean I'm allergic to air but it hasn't killed me yet so maybe the test isn't quite right.  My GP was asking how how I fit in the essential service thing since they had me very near the top (yea!).  I explained that I can work from home, I don't have to interact with people and I'm happy to drop down on the priority list for those who actually need it. When I have to be at a location, it is almost always a room with all the personality and human warmth as being inside HAL in 2001.  I now have a referral form so I can get the vaccine from an allergist who happens to have an office a few doors down from the 3rd largest emergency room in the area.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: The good news is he's being open about his experience and not clamming up


It didn't take long for someone to muscle in with a poor shellfish pun.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: The good news is he's being open about his experience and not clamming up


He'll never be the head of a major organisation.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone dead? No? Carry on then.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo!

/And how many people have had a severe reaction to Covid?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid has killed 330,000 Americans in under a year in spite of our masking, distancing, and keeping people out of crowded indoor environments as much as possible. Thousands more are dying daily. Those who survive often suffer long-term harm.

Out of a million people vaccinated, we've had what, a dozen reactions and nobody's died? That's a TRIUMPH.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope this is what finally brings us to Gamma World

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Bullshiat headline.  He just said it was the same type of reaction that he has to shellfish, not that the vaccine triggers a shellfish allergic reaction.  Learn to read, subby.


True.

That being said, it is an interesting data point, and more importantly something that needs to be mentioned to anyone who does have a shellfish allergy, so that they know to keep an epipen on them if they get the vaccine.

It is entirely possible the two allergies that this guy suffers are completely independent.  Or there may be an overlap.  The potential for the overlap is where study needs to be continued.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 390x293]
[Fark user image 398x298]
,
[Fark user image 390x293]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: syrynxx: Bullshiat headline.  He just said it was the same type of reaction that he has to shellfish, not that the vaccine triggers a shellfish allergic reaction.  Learn to read, subby.

True.

That being said, it is an interesting data point, and more importantly something that needs to be mentioned to anyone who does have a shellfish allergy, so that they know to keep an epipen on them if they get the vaccine.

It is entirely possible the two allergies that this guy suffers are completely independent.  Or there may be an overlap.  The potential for the overlap is where study needs to be continued.


Followup point...

What percentage of the population suffers from a shellfish allergy?  Any farkers know?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin and his wife work in different hospitals. One got the Pfizer vaccine, other one got Moderna's on the same day. So I told them to keep me posted if any of them die in the next few days, or the days following the second dose. That way, I know which vaccine not to take.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: What percentage of the population suffers from a shellfish allergy?  Any farkers know?


Physician-diagnosed and/or convincing seafood allergy is reported by 2.3% of the general population, or approximately 6.6 million Americans. source
 
Elkad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the first 112k doses, it was 3% "adverse reaction" and 6 cases of anaphylactic shock.

I like the odds of covid not killing me more, so everyone who wants (preferably the whole planet) can have cuts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x158]


Pfunny pfarker.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: One of my big turnoffs is shellfish people so I'm Team Pfizer for now.


The Lizard Overlords have an Alliance with the Shellfish Clan, so no live testing was done on any shrimps, lobsters or Abalonies!

The evil Dr. Duffenschmerz only used old age Deplorables locked up in New York old age homes!  That's why there are so many deaths at those facilities!
 
angrycrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: As someone with allergies, I'm not getting a kick out of this news. Mostly because it will cause unneeded worry and excessive overreaction.

There is a test with typical results of 1 (none) to 100 (go live in a bubble, bubble boy) and I managed to hit the global high scores for 40,000 and 70,000 on the test.  I figure that should mean I'm allergic to air but it hasn't killed me yet so maybe the test isn't quite right.  My GP was asking how how I fit in the essential service thing since they had me very near the top (yea!).  I explained that I can work from home, I don't have to interact with people and I'm happy to drop down on the priority list for those who actually need it. When I have to be at a location, it is almost always a room with all the personality and human warmth as being inside HAL in 2001.  I now have a referral form so I can get the vaccine from an allergist who happens to have an office a few doors down from the 3rd largest emergency room in the area.


Exactly. I have several serious food and drug allergies, including shellfish, but unless they determine that people with my allergies definitely shouldn't have the shot, I'll be lining up for it when it's my turn. I'll just make sure I'm monitored.

Like a small percentage of the population, I have an anaphylactic reaction to penicillin. That doesn't change the fact that penicillin was a world-changing medical development. So far these vaccines seem extraordinarily safe with only a tiny handful of serious reactions and no deaths. That's a goddam miracle.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

angrycrank: DON.MAC: As someone with allergies, I'm not getting a kick out of this news. Mostly because it will cause unneeded worry and excessive overreaction.

There is a test with typical results of 1 (none) to 100 (go live in a bubble, bubble boy) and I managed to hit the global high scores for 40,000 and 70,000 on the test.  I figure that should mean I'm allergic to air but it hasn't killed me yet so maybe the test isn't quite right.  My GP was asking how how I fit in the essential service thing since they had me very near the top (yea!).  I explained that I can work from home, I don't have to interact with people and I'm happy to drop down on the priority list for those who actually need it. When I have to be at a location, it is almost always a room with all the personality and human warmth as being inside HAL in 2001.  I now have a referral form so I can get the vaccine from an allergist who happens to have an office a few doors down from the 3rd largest emergency room in the area.

Exactly. I have several serious food and drug allergies, including shellfish, but unless they determine that people with my allergies definitely shouldn't have the shot, I'll be lining up for it when it's my turn. I'll just make sure I'm monitored.

Like a small percentage of the population, I have an anaphylactic reaction to penicillin. That doesn't change the fact that penicillin was a world-changing medical development. So far these vaccines seem extraordinarily safe with only a tiny handful of serious reactions and no deaths. That's a goddam miracle.


Congradulations.  You have a functioning brain between your ears.

Its a sad state of affairs when that appears to be the exception, not the rule.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: GrogSmash: syrynxx: Bullshiat headline.  He just said it was the same type of reaction that he has to shellfish, not that the vaccine triggers a shellfish allergic reaction.  Learn to read, subby.

True.

That being said, it is an interesting data point, and more importantly something that needs to be mentioned to anyone who does have a shellfish allergy, so that they know to keep an epipen on them if they get the vaccine.

It is entirely possible the two allergies that this guy suffers are completely independent.  Or there may be an overlap.  The potential for the overlap is where study needs to be continued.

Followup point...

What percentage of the population suffers from a shellfish allergy?  Any farkers know?


It is likely that many shellfish allergies are underreported. I learned this speaking with doctors about it years after I was diagnosed. Shellfish allergies are far more common in coastal areas and nations that rely heavily on seafood (think Japan). In the US interior some people may go their entire lives not trying oysters or clams etc. Also you can be allergic to shellfish (clams scallops oysters) and not crustaceans (lobster crap shrimp)
 
Trillian Astra [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have loads of allergies, including some severe food allergies, but I would gladly get stabbed in the arm and spend half an hour waiting around to be monitored if it means I can safely travel to see my family again.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flagg99: GrogSmash: GrogSmash: syrynxx: Bullshiat headline.  He just said it was the same type of reaction that he has to shellfish, not that the vaccine triggers a shellfish allergic reaction.  Learn to read, subby.

True.

That being said, it is an interesting data point, and more importantly something that needs to be mentioned to anyone who does have a shellfish allergy, so that they know to keep an epipen on them if they get the vaccine.

It is entirely possible the two allergies that this guy suffers are completely independent.  Or there may be an overlap.  The potential for the overlap is where study needs to be continued.

Followup point...

What percentage of the population suffers from a shellfish allergy?  Any farkers know?

It is likely that many shellfish allergies are underreported. I learned this speaking with doctors about it years after I was diagnosed. Shellfish allergies are far more common in coastal areas and nations that rely heavily on seafood (think Japan). In the US interior some people may go their entire lives not trying oysters or clams etc. Also you can be allergic to shellfish (clams scallops oysters) and not crustaceans (lobster crap shrimp)


Crab. Not crap
Wonderful typo
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Boo!

/And how many people have had a severe reaction to Covid?


Globally I think you can still count them with your fingers and by the end of the year you might have to take off your shoes.

But what is severe? If I swell up, I'll be listed in that group.  I've had doctors ask me why I'm all puffed up during annual checkups and while trying to fire up an epipen but it is just a normal reaction to something and an hour latter it won't be a problem.

A pediatrician who visits a bar I frequent drinks because of anti-vax patents.  One of his patients now gets separate vaccines because his older sister got stung by a bee the day she got her MMR and swelled up a bit.  That was considered a severe reaction that might be attributed to the vaccine even though the bee stung her in the arm that swelled up.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

angrycrank: Like a small percentage of the population, I have an anaphylactic reaction to penicillin.


That is another interesting one.  There was a drug I think it was called Tao.  It is penicillin expect made very cheaply and bypassed some of the purification and filtration steps of modern penicillin.  Think putting bread mold in a shot and you aren't far off.   It turns out that penicillin in the 60s and 70s also took the cheap route and there is a very good chance that being allergic to it then won't bother you today.  You can get skin tests for it if you see an allergist.

On the other hand penicillin is a toxin evolved by a mold to kill bacteria so you would hope it would wake up your immunity system at least a little.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Elkad: In the first 112k doses, it was 3% "adverse reaction" and 6 cases of anaphylactic shock.

I like the odds of covid not killing me more, so everyone who wants (preferably the whole planet) can have cuts.


You'd prefer the disease that has killed hundreds of thousands in the USA in under a year, over the vaccines that have been administered to a million people and caused zero deaths.

You're dumb. And dangerous to the rest of us.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flagg99: GrogSmash: GrogSmash: syrynxx: Bullshiat headline.  He just said it was the same type of reaction that he has to shellfish, not that the vaccine triggers a shellfish allergic reaction.  Learn to read, subby.

True.

That being said, it is an interesting data point, and more importantly something that needs to be mentioned to anyone who does have a shellfish allergy, so that they know to keep an epipen on them if they get the vaccine.

It is entirely possible the two allergies that this guy suffers are completely independent.  Or there may be an overlap.  The potential for the overlap is where study needs to be continued.

Followup point...

What percentage of the population suffers from a shellfish allergy?  Any farkers know?

It is likely that many shellfish allergies are underreported. I learned this speaking with doctors about it years after I was diagnosed. Shellfish allergies are far more common in coastal areas and nations that rely heavily on seafood (think Japan). In the US interior some people may go their entire lives not trying oysters or clams etc. Also you can be allergic to shellfish (clams scallops oysters) and not crustaceans (lobster crap shrimp)


Technically, oysters, clams and scallops are bivalves, not shellfish.  But do go on.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: One of my big turnoffs is shellfish people so I'm Team Pfizer for now.


Shellfish people.

I'm allergic. So I married one.  I've only gained 60 lbs so far.  Well, and another 90 lbs worth of independent growths that steal my food and poop everywhere and keep yelling 'daddy,' or 'eeeeeeEEEeee!'
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Flagg99: GrogSmash: GrogSmash: syrynxx: Bullshiat headline.  He just said it was the same type of reaction that he has to shellfish, not that the vaccine triggers a shellfish allergic reaction.  Learn to read, subby.

True.

That being said, it is an interesting data point, and more importantly something that needs to be mentioned to anyone who does have a shellfish allergy, so that they know to keep an epipen on them if they get the vaccine.

It is entirely possible the two allergies that this guy suffers are completely independent.  Or there may be an overlap.  The potential for the overlap is where study needs to be continued.

Followup point...

What percentage of the population suffers from a shellfish allergy?  Any farkers know?

It is likely that many shellfish allergies are underreported. I learned this speaking with doctors about it years after I was diagnosed. Shellfish allergies are far more common in coastal areas and nations that rely heavily on seafood (think Japan). In the US interior some people may go their entire lives not trying oysters or clams etc. Also you can be allergic to shellfish (clams scallops oysters) and not crustaceans (lobster crap shrimp)

Technically, oysters, clams and scallops are bivalves, not shellfish.  But do go on.


I'm going to correct myself.  Shellfish are all of the exoskeleton aquatic critters, but clams, etc. are mollusks (or bivalves) while lobsters are crustacean and echnoderms are your urchins.

I'll be honest, I have no idea what the term is for periwinkles, but there you go.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Allergic reaction rate is less than 1 in 100k so far.
.https://mobile.twitter.com/ashishkjha​/status/1342676998037110786

Fear mongering around allergic reactions to this vaccine is farking irresponsible
 
