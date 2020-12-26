 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AP News)   The U.S. Postal Service: the gift that will keep on giving ... Christmas gifts for the next week or so   (apnews.com) divider line
44
    More: Fail, Mail, United States Postal Service, The Postal Service, Lansing, Michigan, Michigan, Dntel, Austin Race of Grand Rapids, U.S. Postal Service  
•       •       •

741 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the Second day of Christmas, DeJoy gave to me, a late Amazon Delivery!

/They have 12 days, right? Till 1/6?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey... Let's pour salt around this tree, don't water it, put a tarp over it so doesn't get light. Then stand back and say "OMG THIS TREE IS A BAD TREE LOOK AT IT...IT'S SICK...BAD TREE"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the 67th day of Christmas, my true love sent to me a ballot for the run off election.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sent both my sons a home made care package. 2 day priority boxes. Around $25 each to ship. One goes to Oregon and the other goes to Rhode Island. 2 day priority........9 days to get to Oregon, but he got it. My other son on the east coast, 2 day priority.....12 days and no box. He is in naval OCS and what ever is not eaten by 10 PM on Jan 3rd has to be thrown away. Hopefully it shows up Monday. Everyone there at OCS shares all their goodies from home but so far, very few have received their package.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hold your horses! What do you think they're the pony express?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dejoy to Destupids
Deplayed deselves
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a functional post office four years ago.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unprecedented volume and unpresidented incompetence and malice.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't blame the USPS--you'll need to blame DeJoy and Trump...and the Republicans.

/Fund the Post Office.
//Let's give them a military size budget.  And vehicles (hell, let's try hydrogen!  Or just full electric!). And uniforms.  And vested retirement programs.  And, and and...
///And watch them create good jobs in small towns everywhere.  They're, like, the one thing the gov't actually does for us.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: We had a functional post office four years ago.


We had a lot of things four years ago.

Global prestige.
A healthy economy.
A dignified and competent president.

Those were the days.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's America
Everything he touches turns to sh!@T
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
last week we had other peoples parcels 2 days in a row. things are improving.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: On the Second day of Christmas, DeJoy gave to me, a late Amazon Delivery!

/They have 12 days, right? Till 1/6?


Amazon's stuff always seems to be on time, but they have their own network of trucks.  I keep seeing these posts about finding stuff on Amazon and then searching on other sites.  Ok, so I can have it delivered late by another carrier?  With less tracking info?  When is the last time you were able to watch the UPS, FedEx, or USPS truck on a map and see how many stops before they reach you?

Amazon has labor relations issues and is making Bezos into a Mega-Carnegie, but the service is successful because it delivers on its promises.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Trump and the GOP did it. They have crippled another beloved American institution.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A order I placed on December 10th still has not left the facility.  I used to get a two-day turnaround on Netflix DVDs with the possibility of watching four in a single week.  I'm lucky if I can watch two per week.

Robert Reich explains it very clearly.

Stealing DeJoy Out of Christmas
Youtube gnFYJoBe0lE
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sent a box to my brother in Massachusetts and it arrived 1 day late. It was in transit during the big snowstorm last week so it was likely to be delayed anyway.

He sent me a box the day after I sent mine and it still hasn't arrived and is now a week late, all of that time sitting in our regional distribution center (Oak Creek, just outside Milwaukee).

All Amazon orders arrived on time because they were all sent via Amazon logistics. A few other orders were hit or miss. I had one from Ebay get picked up from the seller the day after I bought it, but it sat in their regional USPS distribution center in South Carolina for 9 days before they even decided to scan it into the system. Another was supposed to arrive today or Monday but I already got it Thursday.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw a regular mail truck scooting around still making deliveries around 8pm Christmas Eve.

It's not hard to ship gifts early so they arrive by Christmas. USPS actually does an impressive job overall if you give them the chance
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My local post office figures it's all good long as the street number is right. 10 Main St = 10 South St = 10 Hogslop Lane, right?

This has been going on since I moved here 20 years ago. I blame Trump.
 
IndianaJohn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're trying. I received a package yesterday evening. I was stunned. I thought Christmas day was the one day they would have off. I feel sorry for the postal service. They're still working to reach such great heights.
 
angrycrank
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Canada Post has been struggling too, and it hasn't even been malevolently sabotaged by our politicians. My sister sent me chocolate at Easter
that arrived in June (Montreal to Ottawa, 2 major cities a 2-hour drive apart).
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

optikeye: Hey... Let's pour salt around this tree, don't water it, put a tarp over it so doesn't get light. Then stand back and say "OMG THIS TREE IS A BAD TREE LOOK AT IT...IT'S SICK...BAD TREE"


Pretty much the GOP strategy with every government program.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Don't blame the USPS--you'll need to blame DeJoy and Trump...and the Republicans.

/Fund the Post Office.
//Let's give them a military size budget.  And vehicles (hell, let's try hydrogen!  Or just full electric!). And uniforms.  And vested retirement programs.  And, and and...
///And watch them create good jobs in small towns everywhere.  They're, like, the one thing the gov't actually does for us.


I'd rather the USPS have armored personal carriers than a bunch of dumb ass local cops.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IndianaJohn: They're trying. I received a package yesterday evening. I was stunned. I thought Christmas day was the one day they would have off. I feel sorry for the postal service. They're still working to reach such great heights.


That mailman was probably making all sorts of overtime, a Christmas gift to themself!

News reports have been beating the drum of massive volume for weeks at the USPS, it's hard to see how any of this is a surprise.

On the other hand, the Post Office here in my podunk mountain town added a small van-based U-haul to the mix just for package deliveries in addition to the normal mail trucks.
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This post office had mounds of packages, very little tracking, and no way to move it all.  You know how the lump of coal at the bottom of the pile is the last one to go?   If your package was at the bottom of the tower of boxes, same thing.   Stuff shipped on 12/12 had a better chance of making it on time then stuff shipped on 12/5.  Overnight, priority, none of that mattered.  They had to go old school.   If you got a package at all before Xmas, feel grateful.  There are some people whose medications and other necessary things are caught up in this logistical nightmare.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yup. Paid for an "expedited" package last week that was supposed to be delivered on the 21st. Been "in transit" since the 18th. Last location listed was the post office I dropped it off at.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: My local post office figures it's all good long as the street number is right. 10 Main St = 10 South St = 10 Hogslop Lane, right?

This has been going on since I moved here 20 years ago. I blame Trump.


That's pretty good. My rural office sometimes reverses a particular news magazine of mine with a reader miles away. I'm not sure if I should blame them for misreading the mailing label or applauding them for quickly and efficiently recognizing that there are only two of us that read the mag., that it really makes no difference to us whose name is on the label.

(It's actually better here than I had it in Chicago, commonly getting mail for a house a couple blocks over. I was happy to run it over when I walked the dog, and he liked that street. But it was sometimes awkward when the woman saw me leaving her house, came running out and suspiciously asking what I was doing on her porch.)
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, DeJoy did what he was hired to do - f*ck up the Postal Service so people would start using private carriers. This are the Boards he's on, that's the work he does, that was the entire point of him being there. Every single action he has taken is a blatant attempt to make the Postal Service unsustainable. Why is anyone surprised by this?

/Still waiting for packages from Amazon due December 10
 
Liadan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

catmandu: I sent a box to my brother in Massachusetts and it arrived 1 day late. It was in transit during the big snowstorm last week so it was likely to be delayed anyway.

He sent me a box the day after I sent mine and it still hasn't arrived and is now a week late, all of that time sitting in our regional distribution center (Oak Creek, just outside Milwaukee).


I'm convinced that Oak Creek is the Bermuda Triangle of the north. Every shipping mishap my household has encountered this year is traced to Oak Creek.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: but they have their own network of trucks


Most of my Amazon stuff comes via normal USPS delivery - either with the mail or a USPS truck dedicated to packages, but I live in a rural area, so we don't get the Amazon trucks out here like in the cities.

I suspect that's common in rural areas around the country
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Well, Trump and the GOP did it. They have crippled another beloved American institution.


1792 - 2016: target of constant ridicule.
2016 - present: beloved American institution.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Irresponsible Captain: Well, Trump and the GOP did it. They have crippled another beloved American institution.

1792 - 2016: target of constant ridicule.
2016 - present: beloved American institution.


Constant ridicule until they try to shut down the post office in BFE, Ohio and then the tune changes very quickly.
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Well, DeJoy did what he was hired to do - f*ck up the Postal Service so people would start using private carriers. This are the Boards he's on, that's the work he does, that was the entire point of him being there. Every single action he has taken is a blatant attempt to make the Postal Service unsustainable. Why is anyone surprised by this?

/Still waiting for packages from Amazon due December 10


You didn't take the Amazon refund?  LOL.  Say what you want about the bad things with Amazon, but it's really easy to get a refund if it's more than a couple days late.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They need to charge DeJoy with Obstruction of mail per piece

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/tex​t/18/1701#:~:text=Whoever%20knowingly%​20and%20willfully%20obstructs,645%2C%2​062%20Stat.
 
focusthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just received a Priority shipment a few minutes ago.  Sent from the top of MD to SE Virginia 12/15, promised 12/18.  Good thing I don't rely on anything really important like time-sensitive documents or medication.
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Izunbacol: but they have their own network of trucks

Most of my Amazon stuff comes via normal USPS delivery - either with the mail or a USPS truck dedicated to packages, but I live in a rural area, so we don't get the Amazon trucks out here like in the cities.

I suspect that's common in rural areas around the country


Amazon currently leases 66 airplanes from various cargo companies.  Just because USPS is the one dropping it off at your house doesn't mean they did all the 1000 miles from the warehouse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: And vested retirement programs.


Vested retirement programs are what got the USPS in trouble in the first place.

/Well, at least the ridiculous mandate that pension programs be funded for 75 farking years...
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've never seen it this bad. Been on eBay for 22 years, never a neg feedback, but worry I'm about to get dinged due to crazy late packages.

Had one that was mailed to a town just an hour away, in my same state. Took over two weeks to get there. I could have WALKED it there quicker! Another was mailed Dec. 6 to the next state over, and not only hasn't it gotten there, tracking shows that it hasn't even left my state yet. Yet another exited the state a week or so ago, and then mysteriously came BACK to my state for a few days before heading back out again. And those are only a few examples.

I've got nothing but respect for USPS workers. It's a thankless job and they've always done right by me.

But man, the service has SUCKED this year, and this last month in particular has been abysmal.

Fark you, DeJoy, for ruining an American institution.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Liadan: catmandu: I sent a box to my brother in Massachusetts and it arrived 1 day late. It was in transit during the big snowstorm last week so it was likely to be delayed anyway.

He sent me a box the day after I sent mine and it still hasn't arrived and is now a week late, all of that time sitting in our regional distribution center (Oak Creek, just outside Milwaukee).

I'm convinced that Oak Creek is the Bermuda Triangle of the north. Every shipping mishap my household has encountered this year is traced to Oak Creek.


Yup, same here. Last summer I bought a plant for the garden and it was shipped 2 Day with the box clearly labelled "Live Plants" per USPS regulations. It sat in Oak Creek for 3 weeks and (obviously) arrived a mass of rotten stems and leaves. Planted the roots anyway but it did not come up. Shipper refunded my money. I asked my mail carrier and she said the same thing as you: they have a lot of problems with Oak Creek.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

12349876: Benevolent Misanthrope: Well, DeJoy did what he was hired to do - f*ck up the Postal Service so people would start using private carriers. This are the Boards he's on, that's the work he does, that was the entire point of him being there. Every single action he has taken is a blatant attempt to make the Postal Service unsustainable. Why is anyone surprised by this?

/Still waiting for packages from Amazon due December 10

You didn't take the Amazon refund?  LOL.  Say what you want about the bad things with Amazon, but it's really easy to get a refund if it's more than a couple days late.


What is really nice is some of their refunds for broken or wrong items are "no return". You don't even have to box it up again or take it to Kohl's.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
USPS has been trash for as long as I can remember... Long before Trump got into office.

I've had problems with UPS/FedEx/Amazon, but it's always better than USPS. Maybe it's just my local area, or maybe I've just had really bad luck with USPS.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Izunbacol: but they have their own network of trucks

Most of my Amazon stuff comes via normal USPS delivery - either with the mail or a USPS truck dedicated to packages, but I live in a rural area, so we don't get the Amazon trucks out here like in the cities.

I suspect that's common in rural areas around the country


I get a lot of my Amazon purchases through USPS.  Some come through the Amazon vans that have been commonplace in my neighborhood everyday the past few months.

Lately I've noticed Ryder trucks or just unmarked trucks making deliveries for Amazon, FedEx, UPS, etc.  Not sure if they are that short on vehicles or just the amount of stuff being shipped caused them to expand what they use for deliveries...?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Don't blame the USPS--you'll need to blame DeJoy and Trump...and the Republicans.

/Fund the Post Office.
//Let's give them a military size budget.  And vehicles (hell, let's try hydrogen!  Or just full electric!). And uniforms.  And vested retirement programs.  And, and and...
///And watch them create good jobs in small towns everywhere.  They're, like, the one thing the gov't actually does for us.


Can we also use them to conduct basic banking functions like in olden times?
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lots of causes that when all taken together make it a really messed up situation.

People are ordering more online this year than previous years to avoid going into stores.

FedEx and UPS got hit hard too, but they have the option to reject packages from shippers, and they did in large numbers. All that excess went to USPS instead, which can't reject any shipments.

Then you have Covid breakouts among USPS workers so they're out of work quarantining.

Then add to that that Postmaster (Dejoy) kneecapping USPS in the process, and you have a perfect storm of problems.

The only plus side is USPS makes decent money from package shipping, compared to much lower margins on first class letters, so this should help them financially.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had pretty good luck with amazon once i got the addressing issue right. If you have a po box, put it right after your address in the same line, that,way it gets held for your box, not sent back like my first six packages. Everything made it on time...
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.