Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Unilad)   Birdwatcher discovers $1 million worth of ancient Celtic gold coins. Talk about aviary nice find   (unilad.co.uk) divider line
    New York City, Treasure Hunting magazine, New York Post, Alexander Hamilton, pair of magpies, interview, Kingston upon Hull, bit of the deep ploughed soil  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Celtic gold is 150 yr old whiskey... but actual gold is ok too I suppose...
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That should help him get two in the bush.
 
delysid25
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter how rich he is now, birdwatchers are still creepy AF
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Same rules here in America.
You trespass and find "treasure", better call the coroner.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

offacue: That should help him get two in the bush.


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

delysid25: Doesn't matter how rich he is now, birdwatchers are still creepy AF


And he owns a metal detector. This guy bags all the hotties
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got a sensible chuckle from the headline, subby.  Thank you.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

delysid25: Doesn't matter how rich he is now, birdwatchers are still creepy AF


the guy from Bates Motel would taxidermy birds. that gets my #1 slot creepy vote. playing with dead things.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not famillair with UK laws. Sounds like he can keep them if he wants despite it not being his property?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
UK Tax Ministry. "We have decided the coins are ours. Thanks. Here is cab fare home."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No Country for Old Hens?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They'll decide whether to give them to
Landowner
Local Museum
Birdwatcher

Guess who has a lawyer and guess who has the local council on their sides.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anyone know why it would be the coroner's office he contacted to figure out who gets them?
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

goodbeer: Not famillair with UK laws. Sounds like he can keep them if he wants despite it not being his property?


I'm not British, but I think the law is set up so that the finder gets the biggest cut, the landowner gets a cut, and the government has the right to pay you fair-market value for the items.  This is to encourage people to turn in valuable finds such as this, instead of melting them down for the gold value or breaking a large item apart for and selling individual gemstones, pearls, gold, etc.  The law also prevents lengthy lawsuits over who gets how much by setting a fixed percentage of the haul for each party involved.

I believe the finder can keep some coins (since there are 1300+), with the understanding that the government has dibs if he decides to sell.  Unique items must be sold to the government.
 
