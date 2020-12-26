 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Unilad)   Mah, we're going to need a bigger boat   (unilad.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Strange, common movie fodder, Deep Blue Sea, 2000s music groups, Boat, Moby Dick, massive Mako shark blasts, Great white shark, big sea creatures  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 26 Dec 2020 at 10:50 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heard just before:  "i don't mind most marine mammals.  but sea lions?  i could do without sea lions"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sink, or sink not, there is no half-sink.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Sink, or sink not, there is no half-sink.


"In the process of sinking"
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This must happen often, because I remember an almost identical video making the rounds a couple of months ago.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Smarter than average Titanic passengers
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Sink, or sink not, there is no half-sink.


Fark user imageView Full Size


how about a sink and a half?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Resident Muslim: Sink, or sink not, there is no half-sink.

"In the process of sinking"


German Coast guard trainee
Youtube yR0lWICH3rY
 
Bruscar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The one on the back is looking around as if to say "I'm crowded! Scoot forward!"
 
Quadlok
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: This must happen often, because I remember an almost identical video making the rounds a couple of months ago.


This is a repost to be sure, but it is something that happens pretty regularly. Stellar's Sea Lions are big enough that they can basically do whatever they want.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: This must happen often, because I remember an almost identical video making the rounds a couple of months ago.


me too.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UNC_Samurai: This must happen often, because I remember an almost identical video making the rounds a couple of months ago.


In southern california itis a pretty regular thing. If you leave your boat moored too long unattended in newport harbor it's gonna get taken over by sea lions. I think they are protected too so nothing to do about them until they find another lonely boat to sunbathe to oblivion
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.