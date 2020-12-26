 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CTV News)   Another day, another monolith. But this one was delicious   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
6
    More: Silly, United Kingdom, social media, gingerbread monolith, seven-foot-tall structure, Heavy metal music, Friday morning, Local media, great spot  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2020 at 12:14 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
!laziz
 
buravirgil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
witches
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: !laziz


buravirgil: witches


No, Toblerone
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
content.invisioncic.comView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mono- d'oh.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.