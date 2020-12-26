 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Dot)   Hilarious meltdown of misogynist anti-masker after woman tells him to 'shut the f*ck up' in store   (dailydot.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Profanity, trending TikTok video, misogynist anti-masker, Shut up, Mouth, entire scene, store meltdown, anti-masker  
706 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2020 at 7:45 AM



‘’ 3 hours ago  
That type of man is so insecure and so afraid and usually so dumb.   This guy is obviously tougher than the virus  - let's see how that works out for him
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that what a meltdown is now?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look, a stupid coont running their mouth!

/and some woman that's sick of his shiat
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This past week I finally lost it. I have held my peace time after time, but this person was right the **** behind me, practically touching, with mask down around chin, so I turned around and said, "Six Feet! Six Feet!" while holding up eight fingers.


swear to god these are the dumbest SOBs
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even about the mask at this point, it's about attention. Imagine being so starved for human contact that THIS is how you get others to interact with you.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious meltdown of misogynist anti-masker after woman tells him to 'shut the f*ck up' in store


Subby use of 'hilarious' leads me to believe that they laugh uproariously at Mike Huckabee's "humor."
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was dull and unsatisfying, much like myself.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diagonal: I turned around and said, "Six Feet! Six Feet!" while holding up eight fingers.


Does not compute?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Diagonal: I turned around and said, "Six Feet! Six Feet!" while holding up eight fingers.

Does not compute?


Yeah.
It was six fingers too many.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sirrerun: bostonguy: Diagonal: I turned around and said, "Six Feet! Six Feet!" while holding up eight fingers.

Does not compute?

Yeah.
It was six fingers too many.


What did the five fingers say to the face?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Went to Publix the other week, didn't wear my mask," one TikToker wrote. "No one said a damn thing. Wish they would have."

That's my perception as well.  On the odd occasion I see a non masker, you can tell that they're looking for trouble.  They spend more time trying to look strangers in the eye than they do shopping like a regular customer.
 
batlock666
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diagonal: This past week I finally lost it. I have held my peace time after time, but this person was right the **** behind me, practically touching, with mask down around chin, so I turned around and said, "Six Feet! Six Feet!" while holding up eight fingers.


swear to god these are the dumbest SOBs


Showing that asshole you're a member of the Van Buren Boys. Great move! That should scare him straight.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

batlock666: member of the Van Buren Boys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Is that what a meltdown is now?


Sure, for some of you it's..

...small talk
 
