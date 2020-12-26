 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The National Interest)   Because 2020   (nationalinterest.org) divider line
50
    More: Scary, Intercontinental ballistic missile, Ballistic missile, Nuclear weapon, Russian Ministry of Defense, Anti-ballistic missile, development of its intercontinental ballistic missiles, Russia, Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

2930 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Dec 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fire extinguishers on the front are comforting.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin Trump wants to go out with a bang?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's afraid of Biden?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NI no gets clickses.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the whole world didn't stop everything?

Don't they know we had an election?

And that we're dealing with COVID-19 over here?

Jeez.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a Fark headline on the actual article?  The article itself says nothing about them being on alert.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Putin Trump wants to go out with a bang?


Could be this.. Trump has already rolled over and shown his belly for Putin for the cyber attacks. Get a good strike in with the nukes before Biden and the world is pretty much his.
 
Seabon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe MAD is off the table? I wonder why he might believe that?

Hopefully our allies pose enough of a counter threat to stay his hand.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'National Interest' always seems to have a certain 'slant' on whatever they're 'reporting'.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because U.S. and others like to fart around at the Russian border.   you know, keep them on edge.

always a good idea to keep MIC profits strong.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. The world's largest nuclear power is currently ruled by a senile, insane narcissist who is refusing to vacate the post the people have relieved him of.
Why on Earth would anyone be concerned about the functionality of their own nuclear capability?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: 'National Interest' always seems to have a certain 'slant' on whatever they're 'reporting'.



in the USA, National Interest is code for Big Business Interest.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we pulled out of START?
 
Zipf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we developed ballastic missile defense tech?  (I know, MAD and START were mentioned already.)
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Hmmm. The world's largest nuclear power is currently ruled by a senile, insane narcissist who is refusing to vacate the post the people have relieved him of.
Why on Earth would anyone be concerned about the functionality of their own nuclear capability?



Stop That!!

you know that, as an American, you are not supposed to be honest and logical, reasonable.

you should watch the Big Business owned News Propaganda and just accept what they tell you.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: The fire extinguishers on the front are comforting.



i bet it gets only 0.01 MPG.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Hmmm. The world's largest nuclear power is currently ruled by a senile, insane narcissist who is refusing to vacate the post the people have relieved him of.
Why on Earth would anyone be concerned about the functionality of their own nuclear capability?



oh, and Thank You.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jso2897: Hmmm. The world's largest nuclear power is currently ruled by a senile, insane narcissist who is refusing to vacate the post the people have relieved him of.
Why on Earth would anyone be concerned about the functionality of their own nuclear capability?


So all those people who said Putin is running the US government are full of crap?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?


With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xai: Putin Trump wants to go out with a bang?


/Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Dead Zone (1983) - "The Missiles Are Flying"
Youtube fNFVN0Jz0rE

Oblig
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Batshiat crazy but theoretically possible Russian endgame scenario:
Russia intentionally goads the US into launching it's entire nuclear arsenal while also controlling the mechanisms thanks to previous hacks and infiltration. They all blow up in the silos or in the air above the US. America destroys itself and Putin claims plausible deniability of anything. It's very on brand
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just do it already. End this madness.
 
Riff-Raff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Is that a Fark headline on the actual article?  The article itself says nothing about them being on alert.


Clickbait Headline: "Why are Russia's Nuclear ICBM launchers on Combat Alert?"

Actual article: "In 2021, the Defense Ministry will deal with a number of priority rearmament tasks. It will have to put 13 launchers with Yars and Avangard intercontinental ballistic missiles on combat duty in the Strategic Missile Force."

"Combat Alert" and "Combat Duty" aren't even close to being the same thing.  Just means they are being put into active service.

We have enough BS news going around for 2020 with this crap being spread around.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: jso2897: Hmmm. The world's largest nuclear power is currently ruled by a senile, insane narcissist who is refusing to vacate the post the people have relieved him of.
Why on Earth would anyone be concerned about the functionality of their own nuclear capability?

So all those people who said Putin is running the US government are full of crap?


Suicide is a Hitler solution.

Murder is a Pinochet solution.

Murder suicide is a Trump solution.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: Batshiat crazy but theoretically possible Russian endgame scenario:
Russia intentionally goads the US into launching it's entire nuclear arsenal while also controlling the mechanisms thanks to previous hacks and infiltration. They all blow up in the silos or in the air above the US. America destroys itself and Putin claims plausible deniability of anything. It's very on brand


While serving polonium tea to the diplomats.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trump; "I want to be the President Americans will always remember for changing America! I want my name to be burned into their memory!"
Putin; "Say no more, fam. I got this one."
 
Ytram
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.


Wait, I thought he was getting all of marching orders from China?? I'm going to march down to the Comet Pizza basement right now and get some answers!
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why are they doing this? Because they know they're about to get whacked on the nose with a rolled up newspaper by competent agencies who aren't compromised in their interests.

So if they pretend they have a show of force they have leverage. When the only thing they deserve is to be cut off from the financial services industry and frozen accounts.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

offacue: The fire extinguishers on the front are comforting.


Lol, it's Russia. They're either empty or full vodak.
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Is that a Fark headline on the actual article?  The article itself says nothing about them being on alert.


Came here to say this. Article with terrifying headline contains nothing terrifying. Hmmm. I wonder why a hack would do something like that?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

berylman: Batshiat crazy but theoretically possible Russian endgame scenario:
Russia intentionally goads the US into launching it's entire nuclear arsenal while also controlling the mechanisms thanks to previous hacks and infiltration. They all blow up in the silos or in the air above the US. America destroys itself and Putin claims plausible deniability of anything. It's very on brand


If they control all the mechanisms, why don't they just blow them up any time they want.

With the scant evidence left, they could tell the same story and who would be able to tell?
 
Roshamon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Imma billion times less worried about this than I am Cooter refusing to wear a mask while spreading his COVID all over Piggly Wiggly while picking up some pimento cheese spread -  keeping this stupid pandemic burning.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.


Morbidly curious: Are you equally concerned about all the apparent Trump connections to Russia?
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
rather than spend big rubles containing chernobyl in a safe cocoon they are going to nuke it from existence. blow it right out of the water. that will stop the radiation and what not.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phrawgh: WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.

Morbidly curious: Are you equally concerned about all the apparent Trump connections to Russia?


"Apparent"?
That is like the President's 'apparent' bad fake tan.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: jso2897: Hmmm. The world's largest nuclear power is currently ruled by a senile, insane narcissist who is refusing to vacate the post the people have relieved him of.
Why on Earth would anyone be concerned about the functionality of their own nuclear capability?

So all those people who said Putin is running the US government are full of crap?


No one is "running" our government at this point in time. It isn't being run.
Putin may run Trump - but trump can't run a f**king casino, or sell vodka to alcoholics.
You Trumpanzee boys bet on the wrong horse - when you gonna admit it?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

offacue: The fire extinguishers on the front are comforting.


That hauler has a Soviet-style external combustion engine
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Imma billion times less worried about this than I am Cooter refusing to wear a mask while spreading his COVID all over Piggly Wiggly while picking up some pimento cheese spread -  keeping this stupid pandemic burning.


You got "Cooter" and "Piggly Wiggly" in the same comment, two of my favorite laugh-inducing words/phrases. I applaud you poster, this made me really belly laugh! I needed that today! (For the future though if you could work in "poppycock" I would be forever grateful)
 
WithinReason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phrawgh: WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.

Morbidly curious: Are you equally concerned about all the apparent Trump connections to Russia?


donald trump removed himself from the trump company years ago. Any issues with current connections to Russia is because of eric trumps leadership, completely without any involvement with donald trump.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?


Came to say this. Biden won't kiss his ass
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.


3 bloody Mary breakfast.... why not? It's still Christmas break.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a time before 2016, this would be considered 'posturing' for the incoming Biden administration. Because the ICBM treaty has lapsed and its Item #1 in Russian - American relations. Ignoring for the moment, the act of war that was Russia's 3 year long cyber invasion of America's networks.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.

3 bloody Mary breakfast.... why not? It's still Christmas break.


I guess that's lunch taken care of, too.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Peter von Nostrand: WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.

3 bloody Mary breakfast.... why not? It's still Christmas break.

I guess that's lunch taken care of, too.


Martinis for lunch, then a couple of IV bags to prevent alcohol poisoning for an afternoon snack.
 
davynelson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AS soon as Trump is safely ensconced in Russia, away from the American legal system, Trump and Putin will push the button together.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WithinReason: DRTFA: He's afraid of Biden?

With all the money Russia has funneled to President-Elect Biden through his son Hunter, the Russian government has nothing to fear. They finally have an agent in the Oval Office doing thier bidding.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.