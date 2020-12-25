 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   The CDC's response to the UK's latest outbreak is akin to keeping mosquitos out with a chain link fence   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Infection, Infectious disease, new testing requirements, CDC's Covid-19 response team, President Trump, Disease Control, Dr. Paul Offit, health of the American people  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Dec 2020 at 4:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BUILD THE WALLFENCE!
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Um I don't think this is gonna work folks.......but I'm trying!!!!
 
Circle Girl [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of my favorite airports.  I love the ceiling!  😊
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We already ****ing know exactly how to keep the goddamn virus from spreading via travel. New Zealand does it every day: Mandatory 14 day quarantine upon return. Period. No exceptions.

There would be no point to that here in Murica of course because a third of the population are oppositional defiant toddlers.

/I predict this thread will be free of lying, narcissistic covidiots
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wonder when, exactly, they will say that it's Biden's fault that this is being handled poorly?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably right at the same time that he is inaugurated, is my guess. Suddenly, the death count will matter to the people screaming hoax.
 
Alphax
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, I heard about that earlier.  It'll be about as effective as asking people to 'pinky-swear' that they don't have COVID.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As bad as the UK has mishandled the coronavirus, I'm glad I'm living here during this pandemic vs the US for the sole reason that if I (god forbid) get admitted to the ICU I won't be paying off the bill for the rest of my life.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.