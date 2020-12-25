 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Verge)   Tesla farts in your general direction   (theverge.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And you thought people hassling you with their horns was annoying?  Oh good, let's kick that ability up a notch.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've got enough idiots out fartin' around in traffic.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought one of the reasons to buy it was to reduce emissions.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, a huge step forward for noise.
Expect the people who play music so loud inside their car that you can hear it outside to eliminate the middle man.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be so annoying.
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I like the question about "Move, biatch" from Ludicris.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow. Another idiotic and poorly thought out feature from the mind of an immature twatwaffle who needs to do the world a favor and leave, never coming back
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "required electric cars that were silent to omit some noise to alert pedestrians,"

Is this doing the opposite of that?

/I honk in your general direction
 
tuckeg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why the Cybertruck will be bulletproof.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "required electric cars that were silent to omit some noise to alert pedestrians,"

Is this doing the opposite of that?

/I honk in your general direction


yeah it's supposed to say "emit" and it's why hybrids make that whooshing sound when running on battery, not why your horn needs a farking ringtone
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
classy
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice to see Tesla engineers have their eye on the important things missing from the car.
 
