Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WESH Orlando)   Florida Woman takes down Florida Man. ProTip: Don't bring a tomahawk to a gunfight   (wesh.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not a repeat from 1492, 1754, 1832, 1870, etc...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10 points for at least possibly having a sane reason - you don't often get that with Florida.

/if it went down as she said it did of course
//but if so, well... yeah I'd probably do the same if I had access to a gun
///well ok probably I'd get chopped, but I'd certainly try
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he Native American? No? Then it was almost certainly a farkin' hatchet.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Was he Native American? No? Then it was almost certainly a farkin' hatchet.


Tacticool American would be more likely to have one around than First Nations anymore
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't let a family members sports illiteracy turn fatal.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This season, talk to your family about your team pride, before it's too late.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jesus McSordid: Was he Native American? No? Then it was almost certainly a farkin' hatchet.

Tacticool American would be more likely to have one around than First Nations anymore


No kidding. Also, I believe a certain seal team got in trouble for having a ritual when you got assigned to them, where you received a custom made tomahawk and had to "get blood on it" your first time out. That, and purposely canoing skulls after the fact and assembling the pics into a "best of" kills binder lol. The article probably came from here, but I don't feel like digging it up on mobile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That story is so Florida it's not news.

When I lived there, it was a weekly event in my Pinellas County neighborhood.  Restraining orders, sharp stabby objects, and firearms were always involved.

And drugs.  TFA doesn't mention drugs, but I bet there were drugs.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: /if it went down as she said it did of course


Life is not Hollywood.
No one raises a hatchet and stays standing like that.

/unless maybe really drunk/high
 
