Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox 5 New York)   Hot damn, it was a bona fide Christmas miracle   (fox5ny.com) divider line
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how much money was lost to those machines if that was a payout.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the dream those places sell.

A friend of mine won a Grand Cherokee a while back. It's not quite 15.5 million dollars, but it's a nice memento of the trip.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Darn shame to hear about the malfunction on that slot machine
 
KB202
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lectos: Imagine how much money was lost to those machines if that was a payout.


I'm guessing the highly publicized big wins over the last few weeks are marketing, to get people back to Vegas and AC.
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The bonified Christmas miracle was the 6 inches of snow in Toronto on Christmas eve. Never see this.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Last name not included in tweet, and check covering face.  Smart on Kevin and/or the Casino's part.

(No, it wasn't me).
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, if I ran casinos I'd have these electronic slots so rigged it won't be funny; facial recognition, heart rate monitor, perspiration monitor on the handle, RF to see how much the person has in chips, speakers, maybe even a vibrate mode. Connect all of the machines to the network.

Then I'd start see what the person reacts to.
Are they standing up? Have them win a small amount on the first pull to get their butts on the seat (facial recognition will stop machine hopping). Does the RF say they have a small amount of chips? Take it all.
Larger amount? That's when the AI starts kicking in. Get them excited, have them win a little bit if/when they start getting bored or glancing about, have them win big when they look excited and figure they'll keep paying into the machine. Match to heart rate and perspiration.

/would not be surprised if this is already happening
//wouldn't even blink
///the majority of people gamble for the rush, not to make money, most don't walk away when they win or make back their money. One day someone will do a documentary on the gambling addicts there (Vegas) and the people who lost it all.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Last name not included in tweet, and check covering face.  Smart on Kevin and/or the Casino's part.

(No, it wasn't me).


You teach math*, I'd be highly disappointed to hear about you gambling.
:)

/that's my Farkie of you
 
