Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WCCB Charlotte)   "Look you could binge watch Netflix for three weeks but we have some other ways that you could really be of assistance, helping your entire community get through this pandemic"   (wccbcharlotte.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Risk to teachers is NOT the primary reason why we fought for remote: risk of kids bringing it home and killing grandma/pa.

Kids EAT at school.  One of the biggest risks is eating INSIDE.

Cafe is too small for social distancing...classrooms are too risky for non-mask eating.

Buses are cramped.

Hallways are cramped.

Daycare centers are sending home sick kids...to get the rest of the family sick.

STAY HOME!
 
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I binge Netflix for six days a week and on the seventh day I pick up trash outside in my neighborhood. What more do you want from me?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Me not helping *is* helping.

/get me 750ml of quality port and i'll not help for even longer
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Simpsons had a better idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
screw that
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sure.  Bring in scabs while teachers are fighting for their and their family member's lives.  F U.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
SHH SHH SHHHHH SHHHHHHHHHHH

... You had me at "You could binge watch Netflix for three weeks"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: Sure.  Bring in scabs while teachers are fighting for their and their family member's lives.  F U.


Right?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Schools have no business being open! the fact that no one is willing to do it because it is suicide should have been the first clue.

Of course, we could have solved this problem at any time by following science and using virtual learning, but we don't feel like doing that because it's inconvenient. We'd rather trust to magic, instead.

Strange how no teachers are showing up for this. "No one is willing to jump into the volcano to appease the fire spirits anymore."
 
redbucket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
S3 of Cobra Kai is coming out Jan first. Just saying.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You had an issue with students having sex with freshly graduated teachers who were 22/23 years old. THIS will be even more amusing as college kids are still in partying mood and haven't crossed the threshold of graduation to consider themselves "working adults".
 
saywhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Substitutes don't teach, they're just babysitters which of course, is just what the politicians want.  You need babysitters so that the parents can work.

We're dying for business!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Question. Why the fark should I risk the health and lives of my entire family to keep something open that should have been closed for the last nine farking months? Subby you have an answer?
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Schools have no business being open! the fact that no one is willing to do it because it is suicide should have been the first clue.

Of course, we could have solved this problem at any time by following science and using virtual learning, but we don't feel like doing that because it's inconvenient. We'd rather trust to magic, instead.

Strange how no teachers are showing up for this. "No one is willing to jump into the volcano to appease the fire spirits anymore."


Our school system offered both in person and virtual learning options. We are extremely fortunate we could choose the virtual option while still holding our jobs. Working from home while also trying to teach and care for the little ones is exceedingly difficult. The worst part though is the virtual learning program they selected. It looks like it's straight out of the '90's. The app is full of bugs, and their servers are obviously overloaded. My child loses interest waiting for the next lesson to load. Then, I spend another half an hour trying to get her attention again.
 
