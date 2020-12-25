 Skip to content
(Consumer Product Safety)   If you have kids and you have bottles of Excedrin, throw them away   (cpsc.gov)
    PSA, Consumer Product Safety Commission, recall press releases, Child-resistant packaging, 300-count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin, GSK Consumer Relations, Federal government of the United States, firms urge consumers  
1435 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2020 at 10:05 PM



49 Comments
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay, but I kind of liked the kids.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Generic knock-offs ftw
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you have kids and you have bottles of Excedrin, throw them away

The baby, with the bath water.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My bottle didn't come with kids. Do I still have to throw it away?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wanebo: Okay, but I kind of liked the kids.


If you throw out the kids you won't need the Excedrin
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or you could be a responsible parent and I don't know keep them out of reach of your kids.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of the bottles containing the over-the-counter drug can have a hole in the bottom.  If there is a hole, children could access and swallow the contents, posing a risk of poisoning.  These products contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

I'm not worried about the kids, but what might have been done to adulterate the drugs.  What's the point of having all the secure packaging at the top if the bottom has a hole in it.

I know I wouldn't take a pill from a bottle that was open like that.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's so weird. How do 400K+ bottles with a hole in the bottom get out of the factory? I could see a few thousand...but 400K?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: That's so weird. How do 400K+ bottles with a hole in the bottom get out of the factory? I could see a few thousand...but 400K?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone's up for a visit from the FDA.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Adult-resistant pill bottles don't keep children out. Film at 11.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you don't have one, you don't need the other
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If there's a hole in the bottom, wouldn't the pills just fall out?
 
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or, you know, just give them to people without kids. Or people who watch their kids. Or anyone dumb enough to take a pill from a bottle that's already been opened or has a random hole in it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: Okay, but I kind of liked the kids.


Seems like an overreaction to defective packaging, but subby knows best.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called the "Express Access" feature.
 
ieerto
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh horse shiat

/ horse shiat
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had to put a cinderblock on the lid to the can, he kept pushing his way back out.   Thanks fark for saving me!
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's a hole in my bottom
That can only be filled by you!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Super glue a cover on the hole
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's okay. I don't even own kids.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Or you could be a responsible parent and I don't know keep them out of reach of your kids.


I can also attest that "child proof" means, "can resist a toddler for about 25 seconds"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, it came like that? I just thought I had a mouse with a headache.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not a hole, it's a government mandated back door.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok. I tossed the bottles and put the loose Excedrin pills on my nightstand with all the others.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some of the bottles containing the over-the-counter drug can have a hole in the bottom

My kids have a hole in the bottom and that's why I need the Excedrin !
 
ablank
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd throw out my kids but I don't want to be judged by the garbage men.
https://youtu.be/Lv8xFI32hJM
 
talkertopc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought it was to help in shotgunning the pills.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: That's okay. I don't even own kids.


your name doesn't check out.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Palined Parenthood: That's okay. I don't even own kids.

your name doesn't check out.


HA! Well played.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Or you could be a responsible parent and I don't know keep them out of reach of your kids.


My sister was trying to crawl over the pool chain link fence before she could walk.
She managed to get to the drugs in a cabinet above the fridge somehow and not leave any evidence of how she got up there.
Much latter she would get out of the house by taking the rubber strip out of the window and removing the glass.  She would then climb out of the window and replace the glass and ride her tricycle Lady Godiva style.
She knew how to open locks with a key before her older sister who was 5 years older.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My son could open pill bottles at 2, safety gates as well. I installed magnetic locks on every cabinet that was accessible from the floor plus our med cabinet even though it was above the kitchen counter.

He could also take apart the plastic doorknob covers.

/ wife had poison control on speed dial and would not be the least bit surprised if they also had her on speed dial.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn.....someone's ass in the blow molding plant is looking for a new job. Along with the QC department.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm not worried about the kids, but what might have been done to adulterate the drugs.  What's the point of having all the secure packaging at the top if the bottom has a hole in it.

I know I wouldn't take a pill from a bottle that was open like that.


I remember the Tylenol poisonings from the early '80s.  That's why everything is sealed up so tight nowadays.  Those poisonings were never solved, either.

As far as "child proof" bottles..those came out when I was like 7 or 8 and my parents used to get me to open them.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Even though my headaches comes from my kid, I can still get headaches without the kid.

So if my options are:

A. Get rid of the excederin, I'd have painful headaches, so that sucks.

B. Get rid of the kid which means less headaches, but still have an option to help what fewer headaches I have...

I'm going with option B.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I the immortal words of that Great TV Dad, Homer Simpson...Why can't I have no kids and three money?

/Just Kidding, Kids
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Or you could be a responsible parent and I don't know keep them out of reach of your kids.


You assume I desire to retain said kids.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 600x727]


Wow...powdered American--just add water!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WTF is a hypermarket?  It says "sold in supermarkets, pharmacies, hympermarkets..."

I've never heard of that term.  Is that like Super Walmart or whatever?
 
Watubi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Or you could be a responsible parent and I don't know keep them out of reach of your kids.


When I was 2 or so, my mom kept those tasty, orange, children's aspirin on the top shelf in the kitchen.  I pulled over a chair from the dining room, used it to climb onto the counter then climbed the three shelves like a ladder to get to the top shelf and ate the whole yummy bottle.  I'd be dead if I didn't drop the bottle which woke her up.  My mom was a very responsible parent, sh*t happens.  If you think the only good parent is a perfect perfect, you need therapy.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: It's not a hole, it's a government mandated back door.


"Government Mandated Backdoor" is my favorite film.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Watubi: Circusdog320: Or you could be a responsible parent and I don't know keep them out of reach of your kids.

When I was 2 or so, my mom kept those tasty, orange, children's aspirin on the top shelf in the kitchen.  I pulled over a chair from the dining room, used it to climb onto the counter then climbed the three shelves like a ladder to get to the top shelf and ate the whole yummy bottle.  I'd be dead if I didn't drop the bottle which woke her up.  My mom was a very responsible parent, sh*t happens.  If you think the only good parent is a perfect perfect, you need therapy.


Same here. Ate the whole damn bottle and the next thing I know I am upside down over a toilet with my Mom's finger being shoved down my throat.
.
Goodtimes
 
