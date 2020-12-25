 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   "The police warned her not to call again for frivolous issues like this"   (timesnownews.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have a man locally that has called 911 400 times since Jan 1st 2020
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cleaveland, Ohio: Siblings pulling each other's leg is something that annoys parents the most. But recently a woman decided to involve the police in the matter. An unidentified woman called up the police to accuse her brother of farting on her toothbrush.
Yes, you read that right!

She misspelled "Cleveland".
Also, nobody got shot.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You laugh, but the police's failed response to this will increase the farting-on-sibling's-toothbrush rate.

heh heh ok i get it now
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As anyone who's read Infinite Jest will attest, messing with someone's toothbrush is uncool.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have three older brothers.  Farting on a toothbrush is pretty tame compared to having someone pin you to the ground so they could fart directly into your mouth.
 
Pick13
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Iggie: I have three older brothers.  Farting on a toothbrush is pretty tame compared to having someone pin you to the ground so they could fart directly into your mouth.


How many times did you and your brothers get pink eye?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He has a Fark handle, I guarantee it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: You laugh, but the police's failed response to this will increase the farting-on-sibling's-toothbrush rate.


It's kinda like the Broken Windows enforcement philosophy, except in this context, it's called Broken Wind policing.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That website is cancer.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I made a call like that. Cops got really pissed when they found my brother was an only child.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Next time, raid the house and shoot him.  Super annoying.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is she unable to drop something of his into the toilet?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Young Karen.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pdieten: That website is cancer.


Indeed. And the writer was so earnest in his attempt to make you think it was funny he repeated the lede no less than 5 times before getting to the story, which repeated it again at least thrice.

The writer is more suited to radio and television commercials. Annoying repetition is seen as a requirement for employment.
 
don't understand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think the real crime here is that someone got paid to write that article.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: pdieten: That website is cancer.

Indeed. And the writer was so earnest in his attempt to make you think it was funny he repeated the lede no less than 5 times before getting to the story, which repeated it again at least thrice.

The writer is more suited to radio and television commercials. Annoying repetition is seen as a requirement for employment.


Writer reminds me of this:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

HeadOn, apply directly to the forehead.
HeadOn, apply directly to the forehead.
HeadOn, apply directly to the forehead.
HeadOn is available without a prescription at retailers nationwide.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But he farted on my toothbrush.
Who am I supposed to call, the fire department?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

