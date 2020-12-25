 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   'Some people fish... I masturbate'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Check out the entrepreneurial big brain on grandpa!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When I cast my rod I can do both.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: When I cast my rod I can do both.


The Wunder Boner
Youtube 1nu14L2myvE
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When you just can't find, horny guy sperms?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
*whynotboth.jpeg*
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
it is possible and quite often more enjoyable to do both at the same time.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dstanley: *whynotboth.jpeg*


You beat me... ummm nevermind
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Either involves playing with worms

/You do you
//Literally
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mike Pence prefers fly fishing.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
meh, we all do.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We all practice 'catch and release' one way or another.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get your sperm from an old dude, you should be prepared for your children to have health problems.
Also, that is one creepy looking guy.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he IS fertile. You gotta give him that.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Babe Winkelman has never masturbated. True story.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dstanley: *whynotboth.jpeg*


Because if you're catching fish even worth lying about, you don't want your wiener hanging out, nevermind all the hooks.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
