Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   Even the Christmas themed beach parties try to kill you in Australia   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farkin' morons. Sydney is in partial lockdown due to an outbreak that came out of the northern beaches, after a month of zero cases except in hotel quarantine. Effective elimination. Yet they still refuse to mandate the wearing of masks, which I find inexplicable. This outbreak almost certainly would have been more controlled if masks were mandatory.
We have a (generally) very compliant population in Australia (beware exceptionalism bias), so these idiotic displays are very much on the nose. We had our own example at St Kilda beach in Melbourne during our own lockdown. All young, bulletproof and probably drunk as skunks. Fark 'em all, because they are going to kill somebody.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JESUS! YOU. farkING. IDIOTS!

Shjt like this is why my mum can't come visit her grandkids. Fine the lot of them.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the spiders transmit COVID by now. Why are people still in Australia?
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Probably the spiders transmit COVID by now. Why are people still in Australia?


Various reasons probably.
 
ansius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just when you thought the Premier might lift some restrictions for NYE and January would get back to good times, numbats like these come along and potentially fark it up.

Now watch as the media get on board with naming and shaming these guys and yet still seem willing to let the old couple in Avalon off the hook - you know, the ones who got tested for covid and ignored advice to stay at home until the results came back and went to a couple of busy clubs and kickstarted the whole outbreak.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just what in Australia doesn't try to kill you?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tan me hide on the side
 
undecided
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Please don't gather like they did. But if you do, take pictures like those. Worth the click!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Probably the spiders transmit COVID by now. Why are people still in Australia?


Because even considering this party, they STILL beat us for handling Covid by a long shot.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
See? This is what happens when you infect a stranger in the Alps.
 
