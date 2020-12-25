 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   It's not to late to get your kid that pony   (kfor.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, Horse, OKLAHOMA CITY, miniature horse, littleYahtzee, Pony, Katrina Van Diest, couple of weeks, right number  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2020 at 9:05 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah but the Pony Seasoning store won't open until Monday.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two true, subby.
 
Satampra Zeiros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A little one?
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ now it is
 
phishrace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So the lesson here is that if you're black and on the run from cops in Oklahoma, you should probably be a pony if you don't want to get shot.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.